ITALIAN HISTORY

Italy reckons with legacy of fascism 100 years after march on Rome

On October 28th 1922, Benito Mussolini's Fascist blackshirts stormed Rome, marking the start of a dictatorship still viewed with indulgence in Italy today.

Published: 27 October 2022 11:06 CEST
Italian far-right militants make the fascist salute at the tomb of dictator Benito Mussolini during a rally marking the 90th anniversary of the ‘March on Rome’. Support for Fascist ideology is still widely tolerated in Italy today. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

The centenary of the so-called March on Rome on Friday comes as the election of a far-right political party has revived public debate on the legacy of fascism.

Unlike in Germany or Spain, where only a handful of extremists still revere Adolf Hitler or the Franco dictatorship, attitudes to Mussolini in Italy are far more ambiguous.

Many prominent figures in Italy’s new government have spoken of their admiration for Mussolini, including new prime minister Giorgia Meloni herself, who as a teenage activist praised Mussolini as a “good politician, the best in the last 50 years” in a French TV interview.

In 2013, then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – who leads one of the parties in today’s government – repeated a claim heard frequently among the far right: that Mussolini’s enactment of racial laws against Jews were a “mistake”, and said Mussolini “in many other ways had done well”.

Mussolini’s authoritarian, anti-democratic Fascist regime began stripping rights from Jewish people in 1938. 

Under the regime, which ran until July 1943, more than 7,000 Italian Jewish men, women and children were murdered in Nazi death camps.

While few sympathisers will defend Mussolini’s racial laws – at least, not openly – the sentiments expressed by Meloni and Berlusconi are not at all unusual in Italy.

“A large part of the population has never truly come to terms with Fascism,” Valerio Alfonso Bruno, an analyst at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right in London, told AFP.

The tomb of Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in the town of Predappio. One hundred years after he took power, the cult of Mussolini persists in Italy and his tomb draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Mussolini’s regime celebrated military might and intense nationalism, and in Italy today there remains “this cult of the strong personality, the strongman, the autocrat who governs without worrying about democracy”, Bruno said.

Mussolini is often praised for having supposedly provided Italy with much-needed infrastructure, from trains to highways, as well as social welfare programmes – even if many of these projects were already underway when he took office.

Berlusconi’s comments showed “the extent to which Italy still has trouble seriously accepting its own history and its own responsibilities”, the head of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Renzo Gattegna, said at the time.

Gattegna’s observation is still relevant today.

According to an October 2021 poll, 66 percent of 16- to 25-year-olds believe Mussolini’s Fascist regime was a dictatorship that must be condemned in part, but which also had “beneficial” effects.

Only 29 percent of those questioned by the Ipsos research institute, on behalf of a national association of former deportees, said Mussolini was to be entirely condemned.

And for five percent of under-25s, Fascism was considered a positive form of government.

New President of the Italian Senate, member of Italian far-right Brothers of Italy party Ignazio La Russa, is a collector of fascist memorabilia.

The new President of the Italian Senate, member of Italian far-right Brothers of Italy party Ignazio La Russa, is a collector of fascist memorabilia. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

While today, statues of controversial historical figures are being removed in countries such as the United States and Britain, physical reminders of “Il Duce” remain intact throughout Italy – and there has so far been little public appetite for their removal.

In just one of many prominent examples, an obelisk inscribed with the words “Mussolini Dux” still sits a stone’s throw from the Olympic stadium in Rome, with no note of context.

Portraits of the dictator still adorn the walls of some government ministries.

And while a post-war law theoretically bans the apology for – or justification of – Fascism, it is not enforced.

Websites flourish online praising the memory of the “ventennio”, the two decades Mussolini was in power, and shops sell souvenirs adorned with pictures of the dictator’s face.

In Predappio, a small town in northern Italy where Mussolini was born and buried, his tomb in the family chapel attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year, while extreme right-wing groups visit to celebrate the dictator on significant anniversaries.

Far-right militants hold a rally to celebrate the life and the death of Benito Mussolini in Predappio every year on April 24th. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

“This memory is certainly tolerated, not just in Predappio,” said analyst Bruno. And in recent years, he added, this tolerance of fascism had increased.

Only last month, a prominent member of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, Ignazio La Russa, said on national television: “We are all heirs of Il Duce.”

La Russa, who collects Fascist memorabilia including busts of Mussolini, has just been elected speaker of the Senate.

Brothers of Italy maintains the original Fascist party slogan and the tricolour flame logo used by the post-fascist MSI, a movement founded after the war by Mussolini’s supporters.

Despite a long list of connections – not least Giorgia Meloni’s own history as an activist in the MSI – the new prime minister insists that her far-right party is “not Fascist”.

In her first speech to parliament this week she insisted she had “never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes… including Fascism”.

POLITICS

Q&A: What can we expect from Italy’s new government?

With the formalities over, Giorgia Meloni's government can now get to work on making its vision for Italy a reality. But what what are its priorities - and how long will it last?

Published: 26 October 2022 17:31 CEST
Q&A: What can we expect from Italy’s new government?

Giorgia Meloni’s government now has a full mandate after easily winning a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday.

So what should we expect from the new administration? Here’s how things look so far.

What will the new government do first?

The new government take office at a particularly difficult time for Italy, and ministers will have a lot of major issues to tackle simultaneously: from the cost of living and energy crisis to the next budget, to relations with Europe and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Outlining the government’s programme in her first speech to parliament on Tuesday, Meloni focused on energy costs, the economy, and Europe.

As pledged in the winning right-wing coalition’s election manifesto, she also said the government plans to stop “illegal” immigration, cut certain taxes, and slash unemployment benefits.

Recognising that soaring inflation and energy costs top the list of concerns among Italian voters, Meloni said her government would make a “massive financial commitment” to support families and businesses, even though this would “drain most of the available resources and force us to postpone other measures”.

The government needs to urgently submit its budget plan for 2023, and is expected to start work on a fourth aid bill to offset the rising cost of living, though neither were mentioned in Meloni’s speech.

How are they planning to tackle the cost of living crisis?

To combat rising living costs, Meloni said her coalition plans to lower taxes through reducing VAT on essential goods, which in Italy includes basic foodstuffs.

She did not detail in her speech any concrete measures the government plans to take immediately to cut the cost of energy for businesses and households, such as by extending the fuel discounts introduced by the previous administration.

However she mentioned long term plans to bring down energy costs by increasing Italy’s national production in order to become more self-sufficient.

She said the government plans to do this by increasing extraction from Italy’s offshore natural gas fields and stepping up renewable energy production in the south.

Her coalition parties had pledged sweeping tax cuts during the election campaign. Meloni did not mention this in her speech, but said the government plans to extend “corporate welfare”, cut tax on employees’ bonuses, and to extend the flat tax currently available to lower-earning freelancers to higher earners as well.

The government will meanwhile make major cuts to unemployment benefits, Meloni said, insisting that the only way out of poverty is work.

The planned cuts are expected to mean about 40 percent of current claimants can no longer access any form of unemployment benefit – even while a recession looms and hundreds of Italian businesses say they risk failing due to the energy crisis, leading to “hundreds of thousands” of job losses.

Giorgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her programme for government on Tuesday, October 25th. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

Does the new government really want to change the constitution?

Yes. Meloni stressed again in her speech that the government intends to bring in constitutional reform changing Italy’s political system from that of a parliamentary democracy to a semi-presidential French-style system.

This was a cornerstone of Meloni’s electoral campaign and has long been a preoccupation of the Italian right, who stress that the current system of government – designed to keep any one party from gaining too much power in a post-Mussolini Italy – leads to political instability and dysfunction.

The coalition didn’t reach the crucial supermajority of two thirds of the seats in both houses of parliament that would have allowed it push through the reform, so would need to hand over the decision to voters in a referendum.

It’s not clear whether there’s much public interest in the idea, but Meloni made it clear that this is a priority for her government.

“We will not give up on reforming Italy if we are faced with prejudicial opposition,” Meloni told parliament, adding that her government is determined to “give Italy an institutional system in which whoever wins governs for five years.”

How ‘far right’ is this government really?

Giorgia Meloni’s new Italian government comprises members of her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party and its coalition allies, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which is viewed as the more moderate of the three right-wing parties.

While individual ministers’ and MPs political ideologies therefore vary across the right-wing spectrum, many powerful figures in the new government are noted for their hardline nationalist ideologies, ‘ultra-Catholic’ beliefs, or open admiration for Putin’s Russia or Mussolini’s Fascist regime.

How much these extreme viewpoints will influence government policy remains to be seen.

As for Giorgia Meloni, her premiership seems to have started with a shift towards the centre, noted Lorenzo Pregliasco, head of polling firm Youtrend, in an interview with SkyTG24 on Wednesday.

“It is almost a habit by now for prime ministers to move towards the centre, Necessarily, to embody the idea of a government for the whole nation,” he said, pointing to how former prime minister Giuseppe Conte started out with a programme that was “anything but centrist”, but represented “moderation” by the end of his time in office.

Unlike Conte, Meloni is head of her party, meaning “if she moves to the centre this shifts all the balances” and would have a moderating effect on her party and government.

Who are the ministers?

At 45 years old, Meloni is the youngest member of her government – and one of a minority of women.

Of the 26 ministers in Italy’s cabinet, only six are female. Three of those are ministers without portfolio.

She has two deputy prime ministers: League leader Matteo Salvini, and Berlusconi ally Antonio Tajani, who is also foreign minister.

Meloni named Giancarlo Giorgetti her economy minister. While he’s deputy leader of Matteo Salvini’s League party, he’s considered relatively moderate and pro-Europe, and is expected to broadly continue economic policies set in place by former prime minister Mario Draghi’s administration.

As well as being deputy PM, Salvini is also minister for infrastructure. While he was reportedly hoping to return to his old job as interior minister, this position gives him control of Italy’s ports and is expected to allow him to pursue his agenda of blocking migrant rescue ships at sea.

Some of the more controversial names on the list include ‘ultra-Catholic’ anti-abortionist Brothers of Italy MP Eugenia Roccella as head of the renamed Ministry for Families, Birthrate and Equal Opportunities, and the position of Agriculture Minister for Meloni’s brother-in-law, Francesco Lollobrigida.

See more about the ministers in the new government here.

How long will this government last?

Given the propensity for Italian governments to collapse, there is already widespread speculation about whether Meloni’s administration will last long enough to enact any of its planned reforms.

Despite their differences, coalition allies Meloni and Salvini have insisted the government will stay the course. They’ve repeatedly said their parties will be in power together for the full five-year term – though this would be very unusual in Italy, where postwar governments have lasted 18 months on average.

One reader poll by Italian financial news website Money.it this week found 40 percent of respondents expect the new government will manage five years, while another 30 percent said they think it will last less than 12 months.

