Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: What are Italy’s laws against support for fascism?

Some in Italy continue to glorify the Fascist regime, but doesn’t the country have laws against ‘apology of fascism’? We take a look at what the law says and how it has been applied.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:54 CEST
Roman salute in Predappio, Italy
The Roman salute is still commonly used ny members of far-right groups in Italy. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

On the centenary of the March on Rome, the coup that started the country’s 20-year fascist period, public debate on regime’s legacy in Italy is filling the pages of national newspapers and Italian social media. 

Conversations around the darkest chapter of modern Italian history are also spurred by the self-evident post-fascist roots of the country’s new government.

READ ALSO: Italy reckons with legacy of fascism 100 years after march on Rome 

The newly elected Senate speaker, Ignazio La Russa, is an avid collector of Fascist memorabilia, while Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, once praised former dictator Benito Mussolini as a “good politician, the best in the last 50 years”.

But, while fascist nostalgia might not come as a surprise in Italy – ever heard the good old adage: “ha fatto anche cose buone” (“he also did good things”)? – you may also know that Italy has laws against support for Fascism, or defending fascist ideals.

Mussolini's tomb in Predappio

Large swathes of Italian society continue to glorify Fascism’s legacy, with some gathering around Mussolini’s tomb in Predappio every year. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

So why don’t these laws apply to certain political movements and high-profile figures in Italy?

Though such laws exist, they are rarely enforced. Here’s why.

Italy’s main piece of legislation against the dissemination of fascist propaganda is the so-called Scelba Law (Legge Scelba), introduced in June 1952 to complement Disposition XII of the Italian Constitution – the disposition outlaws any attempt to restore the defunct Fascist party.

Briefly, the Scelba Law prohibits any member of “an association, movement or group of people […] pursuing anti-democratic ends associated with the fascist party” and/or using violence “as a means of political struggle”. 

It also prohibits “exalting members, principles, events and behaviours of fascist nature”, and carries a potential sentence of between five and twelve years in prison.

While the Scelba Law might at first glance appear to be a fairly stringent piece of legislation, it actually has no power against those holding or glorifying fascist views unless it can be proved that they are actively working to reorganise the former Fascist party and undermine democracy.

READ ALSO: Is Brothers of Italy a ‘far right’ party? 

The scope of the law has been confirmed by the Italian Constitutional Court on multiple occasions, including in 1957, when the court stated that the law only applies to acts “aimed at restoring Fascism in Italy” – something which, by its very own nature, is incredibly hard to prove.

That’s ultimately why, despite attempts on the part of centre-left opposition forces to have them outlawed, political groups with patently fascist views, ideals and symbols – from the Fascism and Freedom Movement (Fascismo e Libertà) founded in 1991 to the newer Forza Nuova and CasaPound – are allowed to carry on their activities to this day.

That’s also why, aside from in a few isolated cases, making the ‘saluto romano’ (Roman salute) is not something that leads to a conviction for ‘apology of fascism’ in an Italian court of law.

Different law, different problems

Issues regarding the enforcement of the Scelba Law largely contributed to the introduction of the ‘Mancino Law’ in 1993.

The bill, which sought to widen the scope of the Scelba law, broadly punishes anyone “disseminating ideas based on racial or ethnic superiority” or inciting “discrimination or violence” based on racial motives, including through the use of emblems or symbols.

Breaking the law is punishable by anything from six months to six years in jail. 

CasaPound rally in Italy

Due to flaws in Italy’s laws against fascist propaganda, neo-fascist parties like CasaPound are allowed to carry on their political activities. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

But as with the Scelba Law, the enforcement of the Mancino Law has been problematic, to say the least, albeit for different reasons.

Firstly, some judges are hesitant to resort to using the Mancino Law because it doesn’t explicitly refer to the dissemination of fascist ideals.

Secondly – and more importantly – it is up to individual judges to balance the nature of a defendant’s actions against article 21 of the Italian Constitution, which protects freedom of expression. 

If article 21 is found to outweigh any considerations made under the Mancino Law, the defendant is acquitted.

Over the years, many Italian far-right forces have questioned the constitutionality of the Mancino Law, claiming it undermined people’s right to freedom of expression.

In 2014, the League party attempted to call a national referendum on repealing the law but failed to reach the required number of signatures.

Four years later, Lorenzo Fontana, who was recently elected new lower house speaker, demanded the abrogation of the law, which he described as an “instrument used by globalists to shroud their anti-Italian racism in anti-fascism”. Nothing came of it in the end.

Lorenzo Fontana, lower house speaker in Italy

The new speaker of the lower house of parliament, Lorenzo Fontana, described the Mancino Law as an “instrument used by globalists”. Photo by Andrea SOLARO / AFP

Fiano Law: a swing and a miss

Another attempt at tightening existing regulation against fascist propaganda was made in 2017, when left-wing Democratic Party (PD) deputy Emanuele Fiano managed to get his draft bill (Legge Fiano) approved in the lower house of parliament.

The bill effectively sought to resolve the issues inherent in the Scelba and Mancino Laws by outlawing the dissemination of any “item, image or symbol” associated with either Fascism or Nazism. 

The law would have placed Italy on the same level as Germany, which has long banned the use of fascist or nazist greetings and slogans as well as the sale of analogous memorabilia and emblems through Section 86a of its Criminal Code.

But political parties Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy and the Five-Star Movement all opposed the Fiano Law, claiming it posed an unjustified threat to freedom of speech – Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new PM, went as far as dubbing the law “a freedom-destroying folly”.

Ultimately then, Fiano’s draft bill never made it past the Senate and ended up being consigned to oblivion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

IMMIGRATION

Aid groups urge Italy to scrap migrant return deal with Libya

Humanitarian groups including Save the Children and Amnesty International are urging Italy's new government to scrap a controversial EU-sponsored deal with Libya to stop migrant boat crossings to Europe.

Published: 27 October 2022 14:52 CEST
Aid groups urge Italy to scrap migrant return deal with Libya

Under the 2017 accord, Italy and the EU help fund, train and equip the Libyan coastguard, which then intercepts migrants in the Mediterranean and forcibly returns them to the strife-torn country.

“Europe, defender of human rights, should under no circumstances make deals with a country… where migrants are tortured, become victims of slavery or of sexual abuse,” Claudia Lodesani, head of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Italy, told a press conference in Rome.

Campaigners say nearly 100,000 people have been intercepted in this way over five years.

Many are believed to have ended up in Libyan detention centres, compared by Pope Francis to concentration camps.

Critics lament a lack of accountability, with no public information on who receives the money in Libya, while rescuers slam a “Wild West” situation with armed militias posing as the Libyan coastguard.

READ ALSO: Italy’s government moves to block migrant rescue ships as distress calls reported

The appeal by 40 organisations including Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty, calls for urgent action by Italy’s new hard-right government, which was sworn in at the weekend

“Migrants and asylum seekers held in detention centers remain subject to abhorrent conditions, and face serious abuses including torture and rape, as well as overcrowding. Further, their lives remain at risk due to the escalation of the ongoing conflict,” stated Amnesty International in its appeal for the deal to be scrapped.

If Rome does not scrap the agreement by November 2nd, it will be automatically renewed for another three years.

Protestors hold a sign reading ‘agreements with Libya, I do not agree’ during a demonstration in Rome on October 26th. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

In her inaugural speech to parliament, Italy’s new prime minister Giorgia Meloni said she wanted to “stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking,” adding that her government intends to propose an EU naval operation to block departures from North Africa.

The new interior minister on Wednesday signalled a return to the policy of blocking rescue ships, favoured by League leader Matteo Salvini, as he signed a directive seeking to ban two migrant rescue ships from entering Italian waters, as more vessels issued distress calls off the coast of Sicily.

It stated that “the prohibition of entry into territorial waters is being evaluated”.

Italy has long been on the migration frontline, taking in tens of thousands of people who attempt the world’s deadliest crossing yearly.

It had numerous agreements during the 2000s with Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi on curbing migratory flows.

READ ALSO: Immigration in Italy: What are the real numbers?

The partnership was suspended following the collapse of the Libyan government and the European Court of Human Rights’ 2012 condemnation of Italy for intercepting and forcibly returning people to Libya.

But wars in Syria, Iraq and Libya sparked a wave of refugees in 2015, with over 150,000 people crossing in boats to Italy, followed by over 180,000 people in 2016. Thousands more died trying.

In 2017, Italy’s centre-left prime minister Paolo Gentiloni signed a new deal with Fayez al-Serraj, head of the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord, aimed at reducing arrivals.

From then onwards, rescue charities including the Alarm Phone hotline used by migrants in distress were “told by Italy to alert the Libyan coastguard instead”, Chiara Denaro from Alarm Phone said.

She said it was “not possible to consider the forcible return of people desperate to flee”.

The so-called coastguard “fire weapons, they perform dangerous manuevers that risk causing shipwrecks… We can describe the returns as captures, as pushbacks, but not as rescues,” she added.

On Wednesday, rescue organisation Sea Watch published video footage appearing to show the Libyan coastguard threatening to “shoot missiles” at their plane.

The EU has contributed 58 million euros to date to the accord with Libya.

Investigative Italian journalist Duccio Facchini on Monday revealed Italy had spent another 6.65 million euros on 14 new speedboats for the Libyan coastguard just a few months ago.

SHOW COMMENTS