Italian government seeks to raise cash payment limit ‘to help the poor’

Cash is still preferred over card in Italy, and the new government has made raising the cash payment ceiling to 10,000 euros a priority in its first week in office.

Published: 28 October 2022 13:15 CEST
More people in Italy are making digital payments than ever before but most still prefer cash, according to the most recent studies. The new government says the 2,000-euro cash payment limit must be raised. Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

The debate over limiting payments in notes and coins and encouraging digital transactions is heating up again under Italy’s new right-wing government.

A new bill introduced this week by Matteo Salvini’s League party, which is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition, would raise the cash payment ceiling to 10,000 euros from 2,000 euros today.

The limit was scheduled to decrease further to 1,000 euros as of January 1st.

Credit card use has been steadily on the rise throughout the eurozone in recent years, but Italy has doggedly persisted in its preference for cash despite numerous incentives to encourage electronic payments.

Italians used cash for 82 percent of transactions versus the 73 percent eurozone average, according to a 2020 study by the European Central Bank.

Defenders cite high card fees for shopkeepers and the preference among the elderly for cash.

However, critics say its use contributes to widespread tax evasion and money laundering – two problems that have long dogged the Italian economy.

“Mafia and (tax) evaders thank you,” tweeted Andrea Orlando, labour minister under former premier Mario Draghi, about the League’s bill.

Meloni – who has sought to reassure the EU that she will be fiscally prudent – told the Senate on Wednesday she will support a higher cash ceiling, although reports suggest she will back a lower level than proposed by the League.

Meloni denied that there is any link between high cash limits and the shadow economy, saying a higher ceiling “helps the poor” – without explaining how the poorest would benefit from being allowed to spend 10,000 euros in cash as opposed to 2,000.

An October 2021 Bank of Italy research paper found a direct correlation between the use of cash and the shadow economy, noting that restrictions on cash use “are an effective instrument to tackle tax evasion”.

A 2016 decision to raise Italy’s ceiling from 1,000 euros to 3,000 euros to boost spending raised the share of the shadow economy by about 0.5 percentage points, the Bank of Italy report found.

Italy’s cash ceiling has gradually been lowered over the past three decades, although it rose to a high of 12,500 euros under two governments of then-premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is also part of Meloni’s coalition.

The Bank of Italy report found that because small business owners were more susceptible to bureaucratic burdens and high taxes, they were “more prone to shifting into the shadow economy”.

Silvio Berlusconi is back in the Senate after nine years away following his conviction for tax fraud. His Forza Italia party is part of the new coalition government. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Digital payments accelerated in Italy during the Covid-19 pandemic, when shops were shut and online shopping spiked.

A shopping “cashback” scheme was put in place in late 2020 by then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte as part of his government’s ‘Cashless Italy’ strategy, intended to encourage people to swap cash for card in order to make payments easier to trace – and tax evasion more difficult.

But the scheme was considered inefficient and costly, and suspended by Draghi in 2021.

In a May report, the European Central Bank estimated there were 13.5 million people in the eurozone with no bank account or access to financial services, arguing that cash needed to remain accessible and accepted.

Greece has the most stringent cash limit in Europe, at 500 euros, while the ceiling rises above 10,000 euros in countries such as Malta, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Germany, Sweden and Ireland, among others, have no limits, but restrictions exist.

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: What are Italy’s laws against support for fascism?

Some in Italy continue to glorify the Fascist regime, but doesn’t the country have laws against ‘apology of fascism’? We take a look at what the law says and how it has been applied.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:54 CEST
On the centenary of the March on Rome, the coup that started the country’s 20-year fascist period, public debate on regime’s legacy in Italy is filling the pages of national newspapers and Italian social media. 

Conversations around the darkest chapter of modern Italian history are also spurred by the self-evident post-fascist roots of the country’s new government.

The newly elected Senate speaker, Ignazio La Russa, is an avid collector of Fascist memorabilia, while Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, once praised former dictator Benito Mussolini as a “good politician, the best in the last 50 years”.

But, while fascist nostalgia might not come as a surprise in Italy – ever heard the good old adage: “ha fatto anche cose buone” (“he also did good things”)? – you may also know that Italy has laws against support for Fascism, or defending fascist ideals.

Mussolini's tomb in Predappio

Large swathes of Italian society continue to glorify Fascism’s legacy, with some gathering around Mussolini’s tomb in Predappio every year. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

So why don’t these laws apply to certain political movements and high-profile figures in Italy?

Though such laws exist, they are rarely enforced. Here’s why.

Italy’s main piece of legislation against the dissemination of fascist propaganda is the so-called Scelba Law (Legge Scelba), introduced in June 1952 to complement Disposition XII of the Italian Constitution – the disposition outlaws any attempt to restore the defunct Fascist party.

Briefly, the Scelba Law prohibits any member of “an association, movement or group of people […] pursuing anti-democratic ends associated with the fascist party” and/or using violence “as a means of political struggle”. 

It also prohibits “exalting members, principles, events and behaviours of fascist nature”, and carries a potential sentence of between five and twelve years in prison.

While the Scelba Law might at first glance appear to be a fairly stringent piece of legislation, it actually has no power against those holding or glorifying fascist views unless it can be proved that they are actively working to reorganise the former Fascist party and undermine democracy.

The scope of the law has been confirmed by the Italian Constitutional Court on multiple occasions, including in 1957, when the court stated that the law only applies to acts “aimed at restoring Fascism in Italy” – something which, by its very own nature, is incredibly hard to prove.

That’s ultimately why, despite attempts on the part of centre-left opposition forces to have them outlawed, political groups with patently fascist views, ideals and symbols – from the Fascism and Freedom Movement (Fascismo e Libertà) founded in 1991 to the newer Forza Nuova and CasaPound – are allowed to carry on their activities to this day.

That’s also why, aside from in a few isolated cases, making the ‘saluto romano’ (Roman salute) is not something that leads to a conviction for ‘apology of fascism’ in an Italian court of law.

Different law, different problems

Issues regarding the enforcement of the Scelba Law largely contributed to the introduction of the ‘Mancino Law’ in 1993.

The bill, which sought to widen the scope of the Scelba law, broadly punishes anyone “disseminating ideas based on racial or ethnic superiority” or inciting “discrimination or violence” based on racial motives, including through the use of emblems or symbols.

Breaking the law is punishable by anything from six months to six years in jail. 

CasaPound rally in Italy

Due to flaws in Italy’s laws against fascist propaganda, neo-fascist parties like CasaPound are allowed to carry on their political activities. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

But as with the Scelba Law, the enforcement of the Mancino Law has been problematic, to say the least, albeit for different reasons.

Firstly, some judges are hesitant to resort to using the Mancino Law because it doesn’t explicitly refer to the dissemination of fascist ideals.

Secondly – and more importantly – it is up to individual judges to balance the nature of a defendant’s actions against article 21 of the Italian Constitution, which protects freedom of expression. 

If article 21 is found to outweigh any considerations made under the Mancino Law, the defendant is acquitted.

Over the years, many Italian far-right forces have questioned the constitutionality of the Mancino Law, claiming it undermined people’s right to freedom of expression.

In 2014, the League party attempted to call a national referendum on repealing the law but failed to reach the required number of signatures.

Four years later, Lorenzo Fontana, who was recently elected new lower house speaker, demanded the abrogation of the law, which he described as an “instrument used by globalists to shroud their anti-Italian racism in anti-fascism”. Nothing came of it in the end.

Lorenzo Fontana, lower house speaker in Italy

The new speaker of the lower house of parliament, Lorenzo Fontana, described the Mancino Law as an “instrument used by globalists”. Photo by Andrea SOLARO / AFP

Fiano Law: a swing and a miss

Another attempt at tightening existing regulation against fascist propaganda was made in 2017, when left-wing Democratic Party (PD) deputy Emanuele Fiano managed to get his draft bill (Legge Fiano) approved in the lower house of parliament.

The bill effectively sought to resolve the issues inherent in the Scelba and Mancino Laws by outlawing the dissemination of any “item, image or symbol” associated with either Fascism or Nazism. 

The law would have placed Italy on the same level as Germany, which has long banned the use of fascist or nazist greetings and slogans as well as the sale of analogous memorabilia and emblems through Section 86a of its Criminal Code.

But political parties Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy and the Five-Star Movement all opposed the Fiano Law, claiming it posed an unjustified threat to freedom of speech – Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new PM, went as far as dubbing the law “a freedom-destroying folly”.

Ultimately then, Fiano’s draft bill never made it past the Senate and ended up being consigned to oblivion.

