CRIME

LATEST: One dead and four hurt in supermarket knife attack near Milan

One person was killed and four others injured, including on-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari, in an attack at a shopping centre near Milan on Thursday, officials said.

Published: 28 October 2022 08:44 CEST
The shopping centre where a man stabbed five people in Assago, south of Milan. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

A 46-year-old Italian was arrested immediately after the attack at Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, according to the ANSA news agency.

While the motive was unclear, media reports said police had ruled out any terrorism link.

The man grabbed a knife from a shelf in a Carrefour supermarket in the mall and started randomly attacking people, with at least four people hurt, reports said.

A “young supermarket employee… unfortunately lost his life as a result of the injuries received,” said Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, which includes Milan.

But he added that the other people injured “fortunately do not seem to be in life-threatening danger”, in a post on social media.

Fontana thanked employees, customers and police who “intervened to stop the madman”, as well as the medical staff who helped the victims.

Among those hurt was Mari, the Spanish defender for Monza football club, on loan from Arsenal.

Mari is to undergo surgery on Friday for injuries sustained during the attack, Serie A club Monza said.

The 29-year-old defender was hospitalised on Thursday night after being wounded in the back, but was conscious
and able to speak.

In a Tweet, North London club Arsenal said its thoughts were with Mari and the other victims, adding: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt”.

“Dear Pablo, we are all close to you and your family, we wish you well, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon,” said Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani, in a message tweeted by the club.

Supermarket giant Carrefour confirmed the death of one of its employees in the attack in Assago

The company said it was “deeply saddened” at the news and offered its condolences to the families of the staff member killed, and the other victims.

ENERGY

Lights off and home working: Milan’s new energy-saving plan for winter

Milan’s mayor has unveiled new measures to save energy including switching street lights off earlier and closing some government offices on Fridays.

Published: 14 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Updated: 14 October 2022 17:19 CEST
As the European energy crisis continues, many Italian cities are struggling to square their accounts and Milan, Italy’s second-largest metropolitan area, seems to be at the top of that unenviable list.

Last week, La Repubblica reported that energy bills for Palazzo Marino, the seat of the city’s authorities, would add up to a whopping 130 million euros, more than twice the amount spent last year (60 million).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn?

After weeks of back-to-back talks with union leaders and academic experts, Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala unveiled the city’s new energy-saving plan on Wednesday.

The new measures, which are estimated to save the northern city up to 1.5 million euros, were announced just days after Italy’s outgoing government introduced tighter nationwide restrictions on gas heating.

So what are the key points of Milan’s latest plan to fight the so-called caro energia (soaring energy bills)?

Firstly, the city’s street lights will be on for one hour less each night, with lampposts across the metropolitan area switching off at an earlier time in the morning. 

READ ALSO: Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?  

Private businesses and shops will also be asked to keep their signs and window lights off outside of opening hours. 

Sala’s plan is also set to affect public transport: the comune has already instructed city transport company ATM to reduce temperatures by two degrees on electric buses and trams. 

Tram in Milan's city centre.

Milan’s public transport operator ATM will be asked to reduce temperatures inside electric buses and trams by two degrees. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Finally – and this is perhaps the most interesting point in Milan’s new energy programme – a number of government buildings will remain shut on Fridays, with around 2,000 employees being asked to work from home or, should that not be possible, work from nearby offices. 

Though the above measure hasn’t been made official yet, it should apply to the following five buildings:

    • The seat of municipal accountancy in Via Silvio Pellico
    • Construction, traffic and social assistance offices in Via Sile
    • IT offices in Via Gian Battista Vico
    • HR offices in Via Bergognone
    • Education offices in Via Durando

After doubts were raised this week as to how the planned Friday closures would affect the public, Sala reassured residents that the measure will only affect offices open to the public “in a very limited way”. 

READ ALSO: Energy crisis: Italy risks ‘thousands’ of business closures, say industry groups

That said, a number of private companies, including banking group Intesa San Paolo, are reportedly considering the introduction of remote working provisions akin to Sala’s – something which might significantly change Milan’s occupational landscape in the coming months.

Sala’s plan is also expected to encompass a number of other measures, including a campaign advising residents on how to save energy starting on October 18th.

Christmas lights in Milan.

A number of Italian municipalities have already told residents that Christmas decorations will be downsized this year. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

It is currently unclear whether other Italian cities will follow Milan’s example and bring in similar energy-saving arrangements. 

Many comuni across Italy have already told residents that Christmas lights and decorations will be downsized this year. 

Florence’s local authorities are considering replacing the city’s usual ‘light festival’ with alternative decorations powered by renewable energy, whereas Venice will remove Christmas lights in early January as opposed to early March.

