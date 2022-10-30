Read news from:
ITALIAN HISTORY

IN PICTURES: Mussolini supporters mark ‘March on Rome’ centenary

Thousands of supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini paraded in his birthplace Sunday to mark the centenary of the historic "March on Rome" that ushered in Fascism.

Published: 30 October 2022 18:04 CET
Participants hold a large Italian flag as they gather outside the San Cassiano cemetery
Participants hold a large Italian flag as they gather outside the San Cassiano cemetery, the burial place of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, in Predappio, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Local police estimated the crowd at about 2,000 people who gathered to march in the small hilly town of Predappio in Emilia-Romagna, Mussolini’s birthplace and site of his family crypt where he is buried.

Mussolini’s tomb is a pilgrimage site that regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

A participant holds a flag bearing a portrait of Benito Mussolini during a march to the San Cassiano cemetery, the burial place of Benito Mussolini, in Predappio, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

But Sunday’s gathering differed from previous ones, with Fascist sympathisers expressing support for Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni, the most right-wing to take office since World War II.

Participants hold a large Italian flag as they march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

“I’d have voted for Lucifer if he had defeated the left in Italy. So I’m glad we have the Meloni government,” said parade organiser Mirco Santarelli, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Marching with banners and an enormous Italian flag, many in the crowd wore black in a nod to Mussolini’s notorious Blackshirts.

A participant wearing a black shirt and a fez hat takes part in the march. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

There were no reported incidents.

Some in the crowd raised their right arms to give the Fascist salute despite organisers instructing them not to do so.

Participants give the fascist salute as they gather in the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

“If after 100 years we are still here, it is to pay tribute to the one whom this state wanted and to whom we will never fail in our admiration,” said Orsola Mussolini, great-grand-daughter of the former leader who attended the
march with her sister Vittoria.

Vittoria and Orsola Mussolini (C), granddaughters of Benito Mussolini, gather with participants outside the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

On October 28, 1922, Mussolini’s paramilitary forces entered the Italian capital and were handed power, marking the start of a regime marked by intense authoritarianism and nationalism that lasted until 1943.

Participants march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Mussolini was shot by partisans in April 1945 in the waning hours of the war, his body later hung and mutilated by the crowd in a Milan plaza. 

Although Italian law today bans the apology for — or justification of — Fascism, it is rarely enforced.

A woman wearing a ring reading “Dux”, the latin root of the Italian word “Duce”, takes part in the march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Vestiges of “Il Duce” remain visible to this day throughout Italy, including his name inscribed on buildings, while portraits of the dictator still adorn the walls of some government ministries.

The centenary of the March on Rome this year coincides with the new government led by Meloni, whose “Brothers of Italy” party has neo-fascist roots.

Members of the “Arditi d’Italia National Association” hold banners as they march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Meloni has sought to distance herself from that legacy without entirely renouncing it. She has insisted she has never felt sympathy for “undemocratic regimes” and called Fascism’s race laws — which began stripping rights from
Jews in 1938 — “the lowest point in Italian history”.

On Friday, Predappio was also the site of an anti-fascist gathering to celebrate the liberation of the town from Nazi and Fascist forces, on October 28, 1944.

READ MORE:

MONEY

Italian government seeks to raise cash payment limit ‘to help the poor’

Cash is still preferred over card in Italy, and the new government has made raising the cash payment ceiling to 10,000 euros a priority in its first week in office.

Published: 28 October 2022 13:15 CEST
The debate over limiting payments in notes and coins and encouraging digital transactions is heating up again under Italy’s new right-wing government.

A new bill introduced this week by Matteo Salvini’s League party, which is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition, would raise the cash payment ceiling to 10,000 euros from 2,000 euros today.

The limit was scheduled to decrease further to 1,000 euros as of January 1st.

Credit card use has been steadily on the rise throughout the eurozone in recent years, but Italy has doggedly persisted in its preference for cash despite numerous incentives to encourage electronic payments.

Italians used cash for 82 percent of transactions versus the 73 percent eurozone average, according to a 2020 study by the European Central Bank.

READ ALSO: What can we expect from Italy’s new government?

Defenders cite high card fees for shopkeepers and the preference among the elderly for cash.

However, critics say its use contributes to widespread tax evasion and money laundering – two problems that have long dogged the Italian economy.

“Mafia and (tax) evaders thank you,” tweeted Andrea Orlando, labour minister under former premier Mario Draghi, about the League’s bill.

Meloni – who has sought to reassure the EU that she will be fiscally prudent – told the Senate on Wednesday she will support a higher cash ceiling, although reports suggest she will back a lower level than proposed by the League.

Meloni denied that there is any link between high cash limits and the shadow economy, saying a higher ceiling “helps the poor” – without explaining how the poorest would benefit from being allowed to spend 10,000 euros in cash as opposed to 2,000.

READ ALSO: Five key points from Meloni’s first speech as new Italian PM

An October 2021 Bank of Italy research paper found a direct correlation between the use of cash and the shadow economy, noting that restrictions on cash use “are an effective instrument to tackle tax evasion”.

A 2016 decision to raise Italy’s ceiling from 1,000 euros to 3,000 euros to boost spending raised the share of the shadow economy by about 0.5 percentage points, the Bank of Italy report found.

Italy’s cash ceiling has gradually been lowered over the past three decades, although it rose to a high of 12,500 euros under two governments of then-premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is also part of Meloni’s coalition.

The Bank of Italy report found that because small business owners were more susceptible to bureaucratic burdens and high taxes, they were “more prone to shifting into the shadow economy”.

Silvio Berlusconi is back in the Senate after nine years away following his conviction for tax fraud. His Forza Italia party is part of the new coalition government. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Digital payments accelerated in Italy during the Covid-19 pandemic, when shops were shut and online shopping spiked.

A shopping “cashback” scheme was put in place in late 2020 by then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte as part of his government’s ‘Cashless Italy’ strategy, intended to encourage people to swap cash for card in order to make payments easier to trace – and tax evasion more difficult.

But the scheme was considered inefficient and costly, and suspended by Draghi in 2021.

READ ALSO: Italy rated ‘worst in Europe’ for internet and paying without cash

In a May report, the European Central Bank estimated there were 13.5 million people in the eurozone with no bank account or access to financial services, arguing that cash needed to remain accessible and accepted.

Greece has the most stringent cash limit in Europe, at 500 euros, while the ceiling rises above 10,000 euros in countries such as Malta, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Germany, Sweden and Ireland, among others, have no limits, but restrictions exist.

