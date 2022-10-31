For members
COVID-19 RULES
Is Italy’s government planning to scrap all Covid measures?
The new Italian government has announced the end of some remaining Covid health measures. Here's a look at what will - and won't - change.
Published: 31 October 2022 16:36 CET
Italy’s health ministry will allow unvaccinated medical staff to return to work as it says Covid numbers now allow for a ‘return to normality’. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
At a glance: What are Italy’s Covid-19 rules this autumn?
Italy has very few pandemic-related restrictions left, but there are still some rules you should be aware of.
Published: 5 October 2022 09:30 CEST
