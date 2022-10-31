Read news from:
Italy reports surprise growth as new PM Meloni prepares budget

Italy's new government is now drawing up the 2023 budget, which is expected to include funds for an extended flat tax, help with energy costs, and stopping a retirement age rise.

Published: 31 October 2022 17:58 CET
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to curb deficits despite making costly election promises. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Italy posted better-than-expected quarterly growth on Monday, a surprise bump for new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that staves off recession for now.

In its third quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5 percent over the second quarter, compared to the expected slight decline.

Nicola Nobile of Oxford Economics told AFP it was due to a surge in “household consumption, especially in services such as tourism”.

“But like other countries in the eurozone, Italy should enter a recession this winter in a context of rising interest rates and inflation,” he said.

The news comes at the right time for Meloni, whose first budget is due before the European Commission by the end of November.

On her first visit to Brussels on Thursday, where she will be received by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Meloni is expected to pledge her willingness to curb deficits while maintaining the costly election promises of her right-wing coalition.

The balancing act for Italy – the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s Covid recovery fund – comes against a global backdrop of rising interest rates, record inflation, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

During the election campaign, Meloni repeatedly pledged not to increase Italy’s huge public deficit.

Still, while the previous Draghi government forecast a public deficit of 3.4 percent of GDP next year, Giorgia Meloni plans to increase that.

According to the Italian press, she is aiming for a deficit of 4.5 percent, or an additional 21 billion euros ($21 billion) to be financed by debt.

A large part of the budget is expected to be devoted to further measures aimed at mitigating soaring energy prices for businesses and households, though the new government hasn’t yet laid out what these will look like.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti are drawing up a budget plan which must be submitted to Brussels for approval by the end of November. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

At the helm is Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who served as economic development minister under Draghi and is considered one of the more moderate members of Matteo Salvini’s far-right League party.

The coalition’s flagship measure – extending a 15 percent flat tax for the self-employed to those with annual incomes of 100,000 euros, instead of the current 65,000 – could be limited at first and then extended to other incomes. 

Funds must also be made available to lower the retirement age, which, in the absence of new measures, would automatically rise from 64 to 67 in 2023, as provided for in a 2011 reform.

Salvini has proposed recovering one billion euros with a six-month hiatus in Italy’s controversial basic income — a minimum payment which goes to Italy’s poorest, including the unemployed, those who cannot work because of disabilities or retirees who live under a basic income level.

Salvini’s contentious proposal to save cash is to stop payments to an estimated 900,000 people who are deemed capable of working but are unemployed.

But the last word will go to Giorgia Meloni. 

The challenge for the premier will be “to ensure the support of the League, while neutralising in part its leader” Salvini, who could undermine the “serious image” Meloni wants to put forward, said Credit Agricole analyst Sofia Tozy.

ITALIAN HISTORY

IN PICTURES: Mussolini supporters mark ‘March on Rome’ centenary

Thousands of supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini paraded in his birthplace Sunday to mark the centenary of the historic "March on Rome" that ushered in Fascism.

Published: 30 October 2022 18:04 CET
IN PICTURES: Mussolini supporters mark 'March on Rome' centenary

Local police estimated the crowd at about 2,000 people who gathered to march in the small hilly town of Predappio in Emilia-Romagna, Mussolini’s birthplace and site of his family crypt where he is buried.

Mussolini’s tomb is a pilgrimage site that regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

A participant holds a flag bearing a portrait of Benito Mussolini during a march to the San Cassiano cemetery, the burial place of Benito Mussolini, in Predappio, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

But Sunday’s gathering differed from previous ones, with Fascist sympathisers expressing support for Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni, the most right-wing to take office since World War II.

“I’d have voted for Lucifer if he had defeated the left in Italy. So I’m glad we have the Meloni government,” said parade organiser Mirco Santarelli, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Marching with banners and an enormous Italian flag, many in the crowd wore black in a nod to Mussolini’s notorious Blackshirts.

Participants hold a large Italian flag as they march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

A participant wearing a black shirt and a fez hat takes part in the march. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

There were no reported incidents.

Some in the crowd raised their right arms to give the Fascist salute despite organisers instructing them not to do so.

“If after 100 years we are still here, it is to pay tribute to the one whom this state wanted and to whom we will never fail in our admiration,” said Orsola Mussolini, great-grand-daughter of the former leader who attended the
march with her sister Vittoria.

Participants give the fascist salute as they gather in the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Vittoria and Orsola Mussolini (C), granddaughters of Benito Mussolini, gather with participants outside the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

On October 28, 1922, Mussolini’s paramilitary forces entered the Italian capital and were handed power, marking the start of a regime marked by intense authoritarianism and nationalism that lasted until 1943.

Participants march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Mussolini was shot by partisans in April 1945 in the waning hours of the war, his body later hung and mutilated by the crowd in a Milan plaza. 

Although Italian law bans the apology for – or justification of – Fascism, it is rarely enforced.

A woman wearing a ring reading “Dux”, the latin root of the Italian word “Duce”, takes part in the march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Vestiges of “Il Duce” remain visible to this day throughout Italy, including his name inscribed on buildings, while portraits of the dictator still adorn the walls of some government ministries.

The centenary of the March on Rome this year coincides with the new government led by Meloni, whose “Brothers of Italy” party has neo-fascist roots.

Members of the “Arditi d’Italia National Association” hold banners as they march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Meloni has sought to distance herself from that legacy without entirely renouncing it. She has insisted she has never felt sympathy for “undemocratic regimes” and called Fascism’s race laws — which began stripping rights from
Jews in 1938 — “the lowest point in Italian history”.

On Friday, Predappio was also the site of an anti-fascist gathering to celebrate the liberation of the town from Nazi and Fascist forces, on October 28, 1944.

