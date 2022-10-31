Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From Halloween celebrations to the end of the last face mask requirements, here's a look at the key events in Italy this week you should know about.

Published: 31 October 2022 09:37 CET
On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week
You might not see many carved pumpkins in Italy this week, but we do get a day off work. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Monday 

Halloween celebrations – While Halloween is less of a big deal in Italy than it is in some other countries, that’s not to say it isn’t celebrated at all.

Unsurprisingly, Italian children have really taken to the idea of roaming their neighbourhood in spooky costumes demanding sugary treats.

So, while celebrations are not as ubiquitous as they are elsewhere, a few mini ghouls or witches might come knocking on your door and shout “dolcetto o scherzetto!” (trick or treat) on October 31st.

Adult celebrations mainly involve eating out, with restaurants across the country putting on special Halloween-themed dinner menus.

As for pumpkins, Italian supermarkets will have no shortage of them at this time of year, though they’re more likely to be destined for a delicious risotto than for any complex carving exercises.

READ ALSO: Five scary Italian horror movies to watch at Halloween

Tuesday 

End of face mask rules in healthcare

Barring a further extension, as of Tuesday, November 1st, it’ll no longer be mandatory to wear face masks in hospitals, care homes and other healthcare facilities

The requirement expires on October 31st, after being extended for one month under Italy’s previous government.

Based on new prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s criticisms of how the last government handled the pandemic, it looks unlikely that the rule will be kept in place.

Italy is set to scrap face mask rules in care homes and healthcare facilities. Photo by Thierry ZOCCOLAN / AFP

If the requirement ends, Italy will have no face mask rule in place for the first time since October 2020.

Meloni’s government will also meet on Monday to discuss ending the vaccination obligation for healthcare staff, which is currently in place until December.

All Saints’ Day

November 1st is Ognissanti’ or ‘giorno di tutti i Santi’ in Italian and it is a national bank holiday in Italy.

As suggested by the name, Ognissanti is a Christian solemnity celebrating all the saints of the Church, even those that haven’t been formally canonised.

READ ALSO: The Italian holiday calendar for 2022

On the day, most people are home from work and tend to spend time with their families.

In many Italian regions, soup is the traditional Ognissanti dish – though with temperatures still well above seasonal average some might pick a different starter this time around. 

Wednesday, 2nd

All Souls’ Day – As in other Christian countries, November 2nd is All Souls’ Day, or ‘Festa dei Morti’.

Italy’s Festa dei Morti is a religious day of remembrance, marked with prayers, flowers and, of course, more food.

Celebrations are usually very sombre, though in many parts of Italy families prepare sweets (usually biscuits) collectively known as ‘dolci dei morti’.

Friday, 4th

National Unity Day

November 4th is another national holiday – one you’ve quite possibly never heard of.

And you don’t get a day off work for this one, either.

National Unity Day, or to give it its full title, the Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate (‘Day of National Unity and the Armed Forces’), commemorates the end of World War I for Italy.

It’s celebrated on November 4th, the day an armistice ended the fighting between Italian forces and the battered Austro-Hungarian Army in 1918. Read more about it here.

A pastry chef shows a piece of rolled dough during the making of a traditional Panettone, a brioche-style dessert from the Lombardy region. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Weekend

Three-day food festival in Ferrara – The Ferrara Food Festival will start on Friday, November 4th, bringing entertainment and array of food- and wine-sampling sessions to the Emilian city spread over three days.

The programme for this year’s edition is available here.

Panettone World Cup in Milan – The third edition of the Panettone World Cup – yes, you read that right – will take place in Milan over the weekend. 

The event will give the public the opportunity to meet the world’s most skilled makers of the iconic Christmas dessert, watch them work and ultimately sample their creations.  

Panettone fans can grab a ticket here.

READ ALSO: The one dessert you have to try in each of Italy’s regions

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Italy officially gets a new government and the clocks go back: here are the key events this week that you should know about.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:32 CEST
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday, 24th

Annual international prayer meeting for world peace

This year’s edition of the international prayer meeting, titled ‘The Cry for Peace’ and organised by Rome’s Comunità di Sant’Egidio, will see a number of political and religious leaders come together to pray for peace and dialogue in a divided world. 

The opening ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 5pm, will be attended by Italian head of state Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tuesday, 25th

Vote of confidence in the new government

Italy’s new government, led by new prime minister Giorgia Meloni, is expected to ask for MPs’ vote of confidence as early as Tuesday.

The members of both houses of parliament will vote by roll call, with the new Consiglio dei Ministri (government cabinet) requiring the support of more than half of each house in order to fully take up office.

The government is expected to obtain the required majority without any problems.

While the vote in the Chamber of Deputies should be completed by the end of Tuesday, the Senate vote might take place the following day.

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waves as she arrives for a handover ceremony at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 23, 2022. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO/AFP

Friday, October 28th

100th anniversary of Mussolini’s March on Rome

Between October 27th and October 28th 1922, Mussolini’s Blackshirt paramilitaries (also known as squadristi) laid siege to Rome, forcing King Vittorio Emmanuele III to hand power over to the Fascist party. 

The coup was the start of Italy’s 20-year fascist period.

A number of conferences, demonstrations and exhibitions will be held across the country to keep the memory of the tragic October 1922 events alive. 

Saturday, 29th

Ukraine peace demo in Naples

A march for peace and an immediate ceasefire in Russia’s war in Ukraine will take place in the central Piazza del Plebiscito, Naples on Saturday.

Sunday, 30th

Clocks go back

At 3am on Sunday, October 30th, daylight saving time (DST) will officially end and Italy will revert to winter time (‘ora solare’ in Italian), with clocks going back by one hour to 2am.

Experts including the president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, Alessandro Miani, have asked the Italian government to forgo the rotation between daylight saving time and winter time for this year.

There have been campaigns in recent years for Italy and other European countries to keep daylight savings time throughout the year. 

The transition has been proved to have negative short- and long-term health effects on the public. And many have pointed out that keeping DST would allow Italy to save non-negligible amounts of energy in the midst of the European gas crisis.

However, the annual switch will go ahead as usual this year.

SHOW COMMENTS