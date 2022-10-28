Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

What changes in Italy in November 2022

From public holidays to tax deadlines, here's a look at the important dates coming up next month if you live in Italy.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:58 CET
What changes in Italy in November 2022
A view of Rome and the Vatican from the Quirinale presidential palace on October 26th, 2022. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

End of Covid mask rules in healthcare settings

Rules requiring masks to be worn in hospitals, care homes and other healthcare facilities expire on October 31st, after being extended for one month under Italy’s previous government.

This means the requirement ends on Tuesday, November 1st, unless Italy’s new health minister, Orazio Schillaci, signs off on a last-minute extension. 

This is thought very unlikely to happen, as new prime minister Meloni has long been critical of the way previous governments have handled the pandemic. The new government appears keen to drop all remaining health measures as soon as possible.

Schillaci has already said Covid health data will now be published weekly instead of daily, and has promised to allow healthcare personnel who have refused vaccination to return to work.

The cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss ending the vaccination obligation for healthcare staff, which is currently in place until December.

Italy is set to scrap face mask rules in care homes and healthcare facilities. Photo by Thierry ZOCCOLAN / AFP

Public holiday

Halloween may not be such a big deal in Italy, but don’t forget the day after is a public holiday. Tuesday 1st is All Saints’ Day, known as Ognissanti or tutti i santi in Italian. 

As it falls on a Tuesday this year many people will have taken Monday off work as well to enjoy a long weekend.

There are absolutely no spooky goings-on to mark this Italian holiday. In the more religious south of Italy, where onomastici or saints’ name days are still widely observed, November 1st is effectively everyone’s ‘name day’ at once.

This means you’re supposed to say auguri (best wishes or congratulations) to everyone you know and many families mark the occasion with – what else? – a big lunch.

In many Italian regions, soup is the traditional Ognissanti dish – though with temperatures still well above seasonal average some might pick a different starter this time around. 

All Souls’ Day

After All Saints, November 2nd is when Italians mark All Souls’ Day, or Festa dei Morti, the ‘Day of the Dead’. 

This date is not a bank holiday.

The festival of the dead, which has Celtic roots, was originally celebrated in some parts of Italy on October 31st. 

READ ALSO: The Italian holiday calendar for 2022

In 1000 AD the Catholic Church created All Souls’ Day on November 2nd in an attempt to replace the festival with a church-approved tradition. Although the date and name were changed, plenty of fascinating old traditions have stuck in various parts of the country.

Still, this isn’t a chance to don a scary costume, either: in Italy, it’s a much calmer day of remembrance, mainly celebrated with prayers, flowers and, of course, more food.

National Unity Day

November 4th is another national holiday – one you’ve quite possibly never heard of.

And we don’t get a day off work for this one, either.

National Unity Day, or to give it its full title, the Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate (‘Day of National Unity and the Armed Forces’), commemorates the end of World War I for Italy.

It’s celebrated on November 4th, the day an armistice ended the fighting between Italian forces and the battered Austro-Hungarian Army in 1918.

Read more about it here.

Winter tires deadline

It may seem odd to be discussing snow tires when the sun is shining and temperatures remain higher than the seasonal average across Italy, but the Highway Code states that winter tires are obligatory from November 15th.

In fact, motorists are supposed to change their tires from October 15th, but there’s a one-month grace period before the requirement is enforced by fines of up to 335 euros.

The final date for switching back to summer tyres is April 15th.

Winter sports season begins 

Italy’s 2022-23 ski season should be getting underway this month after a couple of difficult years due to the pandemic shutdown and restrictions.

However energy price rises mean this year’s ski pass prices are set to be markedly higher, and some resorts have said they won’t be opening at all.

Skiing in most resorts in the Italian Alps will be more expensive this winter.

Skiing in most resorts in the Italian Alps will be more expensive this winter. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

End of the fuel discount?

Italy has had a fuel tax cut in place for several months as part of efforts to offset the soaring cost of living. 

The discount was most recently extended by the previous government until November 18th, and the new administration has not indicated whether it plans to keep it in place beyond that date.

Including VAT, the discount amounts to 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane.

Bargains for shoppers

If you fancy some retail therapy, don’t forget that Black Friday and Cyber Monday is approaching. Retailers are set to offer lots of discounts. Black Friday is on November 25th and Cyber Monday is on November 28th. 

Large Italian retailers planning to participate include Mediaworld, Euronics, Unieuro and others – look out for volantini (flyers) outside stores in the coming weeks. 

A sign announces discounts in a Milan shop window. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Tax deadline

Italy’s final deadline for filing taxes this year is November 30th, so if you pay tax in Italy it’s time to make sure either you or your accountant have everything in order.

There are other instalments to be aware of, depending on your personal circumstances. See more information here.

Italy’s budget deadline

The Italian government also has a big fiscal deadline coming up on November 30th, the date by which it must draft the budget law for 2023 and send it to Brussels for scrutiny.

The new cabinet hasn’t announced firm details yet on what it intends to include in the next budget, though it has indicated it plans to slash welfare payments for the unemployed, extend the flat tax scheme to higher-earning freelancers, and raise the ceiling on cash payments to 10,000 euros.

It’s not yet known what the government’s plans are regarding further financial aid to shield consumers and businesses from energy price rises or soaring inflation.

READ ALSO: The five biggest challenges facing the new Italian government

