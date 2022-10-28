For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes in Italy in November 2022
From public holidays to tax deadlines, here's a look at the important dates coming up next month if you live in Italy.
Published: 31 October 2022 10:58 CET
A view of Rome and the Vatican from the Quirinale presidential palace on October 26th, 2022. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From Halloween celebrations to the end of the last face mask requirements, here's a look at the key events in Italy this week you should know about.
Published: 31 October 2022 09:37 CET
