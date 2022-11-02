Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Europe’s temperatures rising more than twice global average, UN warns

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said Wednesday.

Published: 2 November 2022 15:27 CET
Europe is facing a warmer than usual year. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

The European region has on average seen temperatures rise 0.5 degrees Celsius each decade since 1991, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found in a joint report.

As a result, Alpine glaciers lost 30 metres (just under 100 feet) in ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, while the Greenland ice sheet is swiftly melting and contributing to accelerating sea level rise.

Last year, Greenland experienced melting and the first-ever recorded rainfall at its highest point. And the report cautioned that regardless of future levels of global warming, temperatures would likely continue to rise across Europe at a rate exceeding global mean temperature changes.

“Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from impacts of extreme weather events,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

WMO splits the world into six regions, with the European region covering 50 countries and including half of the swiftly warming Arctic, which is not a continent in its own right.

Within Antarctica — which is a continent but falls outside the six WMO-defined regions –only the West Antarctic Peninsula part is seeing rapid warming.

‘Vulnerable’

The new report, released ahead of the UN’s 27th conference on climate set to open in Egypt on Sunday, examined the situation in Europe up to and including 2021.

It found that last year, high-impact weather and climate events — mainly floods and storms — led to hundreds of deaths, directly affected more than half a million people and caused economic damage across Europe exceeding $50 billion.

At the same time, the report highlighted some positives, including the success of many European countries in slashing greenhouse gas emissions. Across the EU, such emissions decreased by nearly a third between 1990 and 2020, and the bloc has set a net 55-percent reduction target for 2030.

Europe is also one of the most advanced regions when it comes to cross-border cooperation towards climate change adaptation, the report said. It also hailed Europe’s world-leading deployment of early warning systems, providing protection for about 75 percent of the population, and said its heat-health action plans had saved many lives.

“European society is vulnerable to climate variability and change,” said Carlo Buontempo, head of Copernicus’s European Centre of Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). “But Europe is also at the forefront of the international effort to mitigate climate change and to develop innovative solutions to adapt to the new climate Europeans will have to live with.”

Health concerns

Yet, the continent is facing formidable challenges.

“This year, like 2021, large parts of Europe have been affected by extensive heatwaves and drought, fuelling wildfires,” Taalas said, also decrying “death and devastation” from last year’s “exceptional floods”.

And going forward, the report cautioned that regardless of the greenhouse gas emissions scenario, “the frequency and intensity of hot extremes… are projected to keep increasing.”

This is concerning, the report warned, given that the deadliest extreme climate events in Europe are heatwaves, especially in the west and south of the continent.

“The combination of climate change, urbanisation and population ageing in the region creates, and will further exacerbate, vulnerability to heat,” the report said.

The shifting climate is also spurring other health concerns. It has already begun altering the production and distribution of pollens and spores, which appear to be leading to increases in various allergies.

While more than 24 percent of adults living in the European region suffer from such allergies, including severe asthma, the proportion among children is 30-40 percent and rising, it said.

The warming climate is also causing more vector-borne diseases, with ticks moving into new areas bringing Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis. Asian tiger mosquitos are also moving further north, carrying the risk of Zika, dengue and chikungunya, the report said.

WEATHER

How long will Italy’s unusually warm autumn weather last?

Climate experts say the persistently warm weather this October could break heat records - and more extreme weather is likely to follow.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:14 CEST
How long will Italy’s unusually warm autumn weather last?

There’s talk of ‘un caldo innaturale’ (an unnatural heat) across Italy this week, as the unseasonably warm weather continues – meaning residents can postpone switching the heating on for a little longer this year, but also bringing clouds of smog, hordes of mosquitoes, and heightened concerns about the climate.

Summery weather in October is far from unusual in Italy. In fact, the phenomenon has a specific name in Italian: ‘Ottobrata’. But as higher temperatures persist, newspapers say Italy is now experiencing an ‘Ottobrata-bis’, a second warm spell which is forecast to last all month.

The phenomenon is caused by a recurring patch of high pressure over the Atlantic, which creates hot, dry conditions in the central Mediterranean. That often means several weeks of clear skies in Italy at this time of year – but this time temperatures are also unusually high.

‘Temperatures this October are 4-6°C above average, depending on the region,” said Bernardo Gozzini, director of the LaMMA-Cnr scientific research centre, in an interview with Italy’s Corriere newspaper on Thursday.

For some parts of the country the entire month has been mild and relatively dry, with especially warm weather in the south prompting some people to return to the beaches.

Antonio Sanò, director of weather website Ilmeteo, said Italy’s major islands of Sicily and Sardinia could see temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius this week.

“But the truly exceptional climate will certainly be spoken of also in the central-northern regions,” he added, predicting “peaks of 25-26 degrees in cities such as Bologna, Ferrara, Florence, and in [the southern cities of] Rome, Bari and Naples.”

Ilmeteo forecast rain in the north of the country on Friday or Saturday before temperatures soar again, predicting a “truly extraordinary Sunday”.

“Temperatures will rise everywhere, reaching peaks from the height of summer, especially in the centre-south and in particular in the inland areas of Sardinia.”

Weather website Meteogiornale said the “crazy weather” won’t end anytime soon, and that there’s “ever chance” Italy could set a new heat record for October.

“Temperatures are set to remain above the average by several degrees until the end of the month,” read one forecast on Wednesday, predicting that “the hottest heat is yet to come”.

Gozzini said this weather fits “the general warming trend: 2022 is the hottest year recorded in the country since 1800, the top twenty places in that ranking are all from 2000 onwards.”

He noted that heating wouldn’t need to be switched on this month even in places like Milan or Bologna, which would normally be getting cold by the end of October, “with consequent energy savings, which in times of crisis is welcome”.

But experts agree that the increasing frequency of such unseasonably warm weather is a cause for concern, with climate scientists warning that unstable weather now could precede disastrous flooding or other extreme weather events.

“These anomalies occur with greater frequency and intensity and increase the meteorological variability,” physicist Paola Mercogliano of the Euro-Mediterranean Centre for Climate Change told Corriere.

“In addition to increased smog and stagnant pollution over the cities, this extreme heat increases evaporation and therefore the availability of water in the atmosphere. With the arrival of the first, normal, autumnal disturbance, new phenomena of extreme precipitation could occur,” she warned.

In Italy the number of extreme weather events including droughts, storms floods, hailstorms, strong winds and tornadoes has already been 42 percent higher in 2022 so far than last year.

Mercogliano said warm autumn weather won’t necessarily become the “new normal”.

“It is still possible to reverse the trend, but mitigation and adaptation policies are needed immediately to avoid further economic and health damage”.

Europe overall is likely to experience a warmer winter than average, the continent’s long-range weather forecaster said last week, though a “cold blast” is predicted to sweep the continent in December.

