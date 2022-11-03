Read news from:
Italian PM Meloni to discuss recovery fund in first visit to Brussels

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets European Union chiefs in Brussels on Thursday for the first time after her election, with the energy crisis and pandemic recovery fund expected to top the agenda.

Published: 3 November 2022 10:06 CET
Giorgia Meloni will aim to be perceived as a "moderate and mainstream leader" on her first visit to Brussels as PM, say analysts, (Photo by GIUSEPPE LAMI / ANSA / AFP)

“The voice of Italy in Europe will be strong: we are ready to confront the big questions, starting with the energy crisis, working together for a solution to help families and businesses to halt speculation,” Meloni tweeted on Thursday.

Meloni’s tone towards Europe has been more conciliatory in recent months despite once calling for Italy to scrap the euro, but in a book to be published on Friday she slams “a Europe that is invasive in small things and absent in big matters”.

In her first international trip since taking office, Meloni meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council chief Charles Michel and European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola.

It will be the first face-to-face encounter since von der Leyen angered Italy’s right-wing parties ahead of the September general election by warning of consequences should the country veer away from democratic principles.

But Italy’s first woman prime minister, head of the most far-right government since World War II, will land in the Belgian capital on a diplomatic rather than war footing, political analyst Lorenzo Codogno told AFP.

“Meloni is pragmatic and wants to be perceived as a moderate and mainstream leader,” he said.

Meloni is expected to stress the urgency of concrete European measures to reduce sky-high energy prices, a battle begun by her predecessor Mario Draghi.

“The real focus will be on energy… the most urgent issue with winter around the corner,” Codogno said, adding Meloni will be determined “to show continuity with the Draghi government”.

Despite her party’s former Euroscepticism, Meloni appears committed to following the economic policies of outgoing premier Mario Draghi. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Draghi joined other countries in calling for bloc-wide solutions to the energy crunch aggravated by the war in Ukraine, rather than Germany’s controversial go-it-alone approach.

And Meloni has insisted the continent’s worst energy crisis in decades should be dealt with “at an EU level”.

The trip “will have no immediate practical consequences”, Italy’s Messaggero daily said, but it will help Meloni gauge “what the prospects are” for help from the bloc on the country’s most pressing issues.

For their part, the EU chiefs hope to use the meeting to “understand better what Meloni intends to do”, said Sebastien Maillard, director of the Jacques Delors Institute.

“Beyond messages of appeasement” – in which Meloni pledged support for NATO and the West and distanced her Brothers of Italy party from fascism – “she has remained rather vague about her intentions”, he said.

There is unlikely to be a showdown over the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, which is allocating almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) to Italy on the condition that it implements major reforms.

While Meloni has said she wants to “adjust” the plan to take into account the rising cost of energy and raw materials, those tweaks –  if they come – will likely be dealt with on a technical level, Codogno said.

Maillard agreed that “on economic issues (Meloni) has no interest in picking a fight with Brussels”.

“If she were to step out of line with Europe, it would be against Italian interests”.But Brussels is unlikely to avoid a clash at some point over immigration, a hot-button issue for the right in Italy, which has long been a frontline entry point for migrants to Europe.

‘Party’s over’: Italy’s government announces crackdown on illegal raves

Critics have voiced fears for public freedoms after the government said parties with more than 50 attendees would need a permit, with organisers risking jail terms of up to six years.

Published: 2 November 2022 10:43 CET
Italy’s new hard-right government approved draft legislation at its first cabinet meeting on Monday meaning jail sentences of up to six years and fines of 10,000 euros for anyone organising parties or gatherings deemed a “risk to public safety”.

The move came after a Halloween party in a disused warehouse near the northern city of Modena this weekend attended by around 1,000 people from Italy and abroad, which attracted complaints about noise and traffic.

Police confiscated audio equipment worth 150,000 euros after the Interior Ministry ordered local law enforcement to break up the event, local media reported.

The new crime of “invasion for dangerous gatherings” would carry a sentence of up to six years in jail, and opens up the possibility of wiretapping organisers.

The offence would apply to unauthorised gatherings of at least 50 people that “pose a risk to public health, safety or order”, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said at a press conference.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the moved showed “that the state won’t turn a blind eye and fail to act when faced with law-breaking”.

“The impression that the Italian state has given in recent years is one of being lax when it comes to respecting the rules and the law,” she said at the press conference.

“The party’s over,” Matteo Salvini, League party leader and minister of infrastructure, tweeted.

He said “half of Europe” had “come to cause chaos in Modena in Italy with an illegal rave party”.

The partygoers in Modena had planned to stay until Tuesday, but left the warehouse on Monday without trouble. Witnesses said they tidied up behind them.

Critics voiced concerns that the law could be used arbitrarily to shut down any type of public demonstration.

“It’s a major error. Raves have no place in such a document. This calls into question public freedoms,” Democratic Party secretary and former prime minister Enrico Letta posted on Twitter.

Writer Erri di Luca saw it as a “serious danger for open and free musical shows”.

Many critics of the draft law pointed out that police did not move against the 2,000 far-right demonstrators who gathered in Benito Mussolini’s birthplace of Predappio to celebrate the Fascist dictator.

“Who decides what is dangerous? A rave or a gathering of blackshirts who insult our constitution?” asked Democratic deputy Ilenia Malavasi on Tuesday.

For LGBT rights activist Dario Accolla, “They simply want to ban demonstrations.”

Opposition leaders also hit out at government priorities after the inaugural cabinet meeting saw ministers, facing demands to help families and business cope with soaring inflation, decide instead to allow thousands of suspended anti-vax doctors to return to work and single out rave party organisers.

There were no updates from the meeting regarding measures to help with the energy and cost of living crisis.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said similar legislation was “already in force in other countries,” though didn’t say which.

The new law would save money locally and for the state by enabling such gatherings to be quickly closed down, he added.

The minister declared the Modena rave and Predappio meeting “two totally different things”.

“Predappio is a demonstration that has been held for many years. For the rave party there was a complaint from the owner” of the land, he said.

