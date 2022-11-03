What are Italy’s rules on switching to winter tires?

Though we may not have seen much in the way of adverse weather conditions so far – temperatures were far above season average throughout October – the winter cold appears to be just around the corner and so is the requirement for motorists to switch to winter tires.

The window to make the change opened on October 15th, and the requirement and penalties for not following it will come into force on November 15th.

By that date, all road vehicles will have to be equipped with winter tires or, alternatively, have snow chains “on board”.

READ ALSO: ‘Expect the unexpected’: What you need to know about driving in Italy

But, in typically Italian fashion, there’s far more to the rule than that. So, with less than two weeks to go until the winter tires deadline, here’s what you should know about the requirements.

What areas do the rules apply to?

The Italian Highway Code along with a 2013 ministerial decree state that all road vehicles circulating on Italian soil must have winter tires or snow chains on board from November 15th to April 15th.

However, the Code also gives local authorities (provinces, individual comuni and private highway operators) the power to modify national directives (including time limits) and/or bring in additional requirements according to the features of their own territory.

All road vehicles circulating on Italian soil must have winter tires or snow chains on board from November 15th to April 15th. Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP

The result is a very fragmented legislative landscape, with rules often varying from region to region.

READ ALSO: Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

To keep track of all the rules applying to your region or province of residence, you can refer to the following website page from Pneumatici Sotto Controllo.

Alternatively, you can also consult the following interactive map provided by Autostrade per l’Italia.

What types of tires do I need?

Most winter tires are marked with ‘M+S’ (or sometimes ‘M/S’), meaning ‘mud plus snow’.

Some winter tires might carry the ‘3PMFS’ mark or a symbol consisting of a snowflake encircled by a three-peak mountain range. These tires are largely recognised as the best tires for winter conditions.

Both of the above categories are accepted under Italian law.

In terms of costs, the price of a single winter tire goes from 50 to 200 euros, whereas fitting costs an average of 50 euros.

The price of a single winter tire goes from 50 to 200 euros, whereas fitting costs an average of 50 euros. Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP

READ ALSO: Italian city of Bologna to cut speed limit to 30 from June

It’s worth noting that, by law, motorists are allowed to install just two winter tires provided that such tires belong to the same car axle.

That said, the Italian Transport Ministry advises drivers to install winter tires on all four wheels to avoid potential grip and braking issues.

Snow chains

Motorists can keep snow chains (catene da neve) on board as an alternative to the installation of winter tires.

However, your chosen set of snow chains must be compatible with your vehicle’s tires.

Here’s a useful guide on what types of snow chains you’ll need based on the size of your car’s wheels.

Snow chains can be used as an alternative to winter tires but they have to be compatible with your vehicle’s wheels. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

The asking price for a mid-range set of snow chains is generally somewhere between 70 and 90 euros.

Fines

The Highway Code sets out hefty fines for those who don’t follow the rules.

In city centres and residential areas penalties can go from 41 to 168 euros, while fines can be as high as 335 euros on highways.

As specified by Article 192 of the Code, law enforcement officers can also choose to issue a temporary ‘vehicle detention’ (fermo del veicolo). In this case, motorists will only be able to resume their journey once their vehicle is equipped with winter tires or snow chains.

Motorcycles

The above winter season rules do not apply to motorcycles.

However, the 2013 ministerial decree states that motorcycles are not allowed on the roads in the event of snow or icy conditions.