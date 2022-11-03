Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DRIVING

What are Italy’s rules on switching to winter tires?

Italian road rules require a switch to winter tires by mid-November. We take a look at how the requirements (and penalties) apply for the cold season.

Published: 3 November 2022 14:59 CET
Car on a snowy road.
Italian residents will have to switch to winter tires by November 15th. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Though we may not have seen much in the way of adverse weather conditions so far – temperatures were far above season average throughout October – the winter cold appears to be just around the corner and so is the requirement for motorists to switch to winter tires.

The window to make the change opened on October 15th, and the requirement and penalties for not following it will come into force on November 15th. 

By that date, all road vehicles will have to be equipped with winter tires or, alternatively, have snow chains “on board”. 

READ ALSO: ‘Expect the unexpected’: What you need to know about driving in Italy

But, in typically Italian fashion, there’s far more to the rule than that. So, with less than two weeks to go until the winter tires deadline, here’s what you should know about the requirements.

What areas do the rules apply to?

The Italian Highway Code along with a 2013 ministerial decree state that all road vehicles circulating on Italian soil must have winter tires or snow chains on board from November 15th to April 15th.

However, the Code also gives local authorities (provinces, individual comuni and private highway operators) the power to modify national directives (including time limits) and/or bring in additional requirements according to the features of their own territory. 

Winter tire

All road vehicles circulating on Italian soil must have winter tires or snow chains on board from November 15th to April 15th. Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP

The result is a very fragmented legislative landscape, with rules often varying from region to region.

READ ALSO: Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

To keep track of all the rules applying to your region or province of residence, you can refer to the following website page from Pneumatici Sotto Controllo.

Alternatively, you can also consult the following interactive map provided by Autostrade per l’Italia. 

What types of tires do I need?

Most winter tires are marked with ‘M+S’ (or sometimes ‘M/S’), meaning ‘mud plus snow’.

Some winter tires might carry the ‘3PMFS’ mark or a symbol consisting of a snowflake encircled by a three-peak mountain range. These tires are largely recognised as the best tires for winter conditions.

Both of the above categories are accepted under Italian law.

In terms of costs, the price of a single winter tire goes from 50 to 200 euros, whereas fitting costs an average of 50 euros.

Tires in a garage.

The price of a single winter tire goes from 50 to 200 euros, whereas fitting costs an average of 50 euros. Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP

READ ALSO: Italian city of Bologna to cut speed limit to 30 from June 

It’s worth noting that, by law, motorists are allowed to install just two winter tires provided that such tires belong to the same car axle.

That said, the Italian Transport Ministry advises drivers to install winter tires on all four wheels to avoid potential grip and braking issues. 

Snow chains

Motorists can keep snow chains (catene da neve) on board as an alternative to the installation of winter tires. 

However, your chosen set of snow chains must be compatible with your vehicle’s tires.

Here’s a useful guide on what types of snow chains you’ll need based on the size of your car’s wheels.

Woman fitting her car with snow chains

Snow chains can be used as an alternative to winter tires but they have to be compatible with your vehicle’s wheels. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

The asking price for a mid-range set of snow chains is generally somewhere between 70 and 90 euros.

Fines 

The Highway Code sets out hefty fines for those who don’t follow the rules.

In city centres and residential areas penalties can go from 41 to 168 euros, while fines can be as high as 335 euros on highways. 

As specified by Article 192 of the Code, law enforcement officers can also choose to issue a temporary ‘vehicle detention’ (fermo del veicolo). In this case, motorists will only be able to resume their journey once their vehicle is equipped with winter tires or snow chains.

Motorcycles

The above winter season rules do not apply to motorcycles.

However, the 2013 ministerial decree states that motorcycles are not allowed on the roads in the event of snow or icy conditions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

Italy's international residents often find themselves needing to retake their driving tests due to the country's rules on foreign permits. Here's a look at how the rules apply depending on where you (and your licence) come from.

Published: 19 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

Many of The Local’s readers from the US, Canada, and elsewhere have written in recently to check what the rules are on driving in Italy on a licence issued in their countries.

The issue of foreigners in Italy having to obtain an Italian driving licence has been in the news lately as the British government continues negotiations over whether UK nationals living in Italy can keep their pre-Brexit rights to drive on Italian roads with a British driving licence.

This loss of rights has come as an unwelcome surprise to many British nationals in Italy, whether or not they may have voted for it. But these rules have long been in place for people moving to Italy from many other countries.

READ ALSO: Driving licences: Are the UK and Italy any closer to reaching an agreement?

Who needs to get an Italian driving licence?

Simply put, the majority of people moving to Italy for the longer term from outside the EU are probably going to need to swap their licences.

If you’re a resident in Italy and want to drive on the nation’s roads, it’s mandatory to have an EU or Italian licence.

Note that this only applies to residents. Visitors do not face this requirement.

The Italian rules state that holders of a driving licence from most non-EU countries can drive in Italy for a maximum of one year from acquiring residence in Italy. After that, they’ll need to exchange it for an Italian licence or, if that’s not possible, retake their driving test in order to get their Italian licence.

READ ALSO:  Do you have to take Italy’s driving test in Italian?

Like the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa do not have reciprocal agreements in place with Italy allowing licences issued in those countries to be swapped for an Italian one in most cases.

If your licence is from another EU member state, you can continue to use it in Italy and there’s no legal requirement to exchange it for an Italian one, though it is recommended that you do so. The exchange will not involve retaking a test and will be a more straightforward swap.

There are also some countries outside of the EU which have a reciprocal agreement with Italy, meaning driving licences from these countries can be exchanged for an Italian one:

Here are the countries which currently have reciprocal agreements in place according to Italy’s Ministry of Transport:

  • Albania (new agreement valid until 12 July 2026)
  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Brazil (until 13 January 2023)
  • Philippines
  • Japan
  • Lebanon
  • Macedonia
  • Morocco
  • Moldova
  • Principality of Monaco
  • Republic of Korea
  • Republic of San Marino
  • Switzerland (until 12 June 2026)
  • Taiwan
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine (until January 24, 2027)

The following countries allow exchange in certain cases:

  • Canada (diplomatic and consular staff)
  • Chile (diplomatic staff and their families)
  • United States (diplomatic personnel and their families)
  • Zambia (citizens on governmental missions and their families)

READ ALSO: Explained: How to pay Italian traffic fines from abroad

The ministry states that conversion without retaking your test is only possible if

  • The foreign driving license was obtained before acquiring residence in Italy
  • The license holder has been resident in Italy for less than four years at the time of submitting the application (those who have been residing for more than four years will have to take the exam).

It’s unclear why certain countries have these agreements with Italy and others don’t, and what the criteria are.

Drivers with licences that may not be exchanged need to take a full Italian theory and practical driving exam to obtain an Italian licence.

Besides the considerable cost and time commitment of taking a test in Italy – not to mention the fact that the exam must be completed in Italian, requiring a very strong grasp of the language – those who do manage to pass the test face the additional hurdle of being considered a ‘new driver’ (neopatentato/a) in Italy.

Drivers in Italy are considered neopatentati for three years after passing the exam and face tighter restrictions in that time, as well as higher insurance costs.

Please note The Local is unable to advise on individual cases. To find out more about how Italy’s rules on driving licences apply to you, check with the relevant Embassy or Consulate or the Ministry of Transport uffici della motorizzazione civile.

SHOW COMMENTS