What are Italy’s rules on switching to winter tires?
Italian road rules require a switch to winter tires by mid-November. We take a look at how the requirements (and penalties) apply for the cold season.
Published: 3 November 2022 14:59 CET
Italian residents will have to switch to winter tires by November 15th. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP
Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?
Italy's international residents often find themselves needing to retake their driving tests due to the country's rules on foreign permits. Here's a look at how the rules apply depending on where you (and your licence) come from.
Published: 19 October 2022 14:53 CEST
