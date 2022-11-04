Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How Italy has avoided a huge hike in gas prices – for now

Italy’s energy regulator on Thursday announced that gas prices have dropped by 13 percent - despite predictions of a 70 percent increase. Here’s why and what it means for residents.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:50 CET
Radiator knob
Gas bills in Italy decreased by nearly 13 percent in the month of October. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Energy bills have been soaring in Italy as in the rest of Europe recently, and the trend was only expected to continue over the course of the cold season.

But Italian energy regulator Arera announced on Thursday that gas bills had in fact decreased by an average of 12.9 percent in October – a surprise drop after research company Nomisma Energia predicted a massive 70 percent rise.

READ ALSO: Italy’s energy giant reports huge profit as more price hikes expected

The news will come as a welcome relief to households and businesses in Italy, which is heavily dependent on natural gas as an energy source.

But many analysts, and Arera president Stefano Besseghini, say the respite from rising costs will be short-lived, as it is mainly the result of unusually warm weather throughout October making it possible to delay switching on the heating.

“Let’s not let our guard down,” said Besseghini in a statement on Thursday, predicting price rises to come between November and January.

Hand turning knob on boiler

Many analysts say the respite from October’s price decrease will be short-lived as bills are expected to rise again in the coming months. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

He added that “the cost of gas for October recorded a drop compared to the previous quarter but the percentages must not be misleading. The numbers ​​remain very high compared to the past.”

While many households will now receive a lower than expected bill for gas usage in October, and prices are down compared to the third quarter of 2022, the cost over the past 12 months (November 2021 – October 2022), was 67 percent higher than in the previous year.

The gas price rise this time was also contained by a change to the way Arera updates its energy tariffs.

The regulator has long published gas price reviews on a quarterly basis, but from October this changed to monthly.

Arera’s tariffs impact the prices paid by consumers, particularly those on a ‘protected’ or Maggior Tutela contract – which is approximately 36 percent of households, or 7.3 million residents out of a total of 20.4 million.

Changes to the price of gas will no longer be calculated based on the price of the Title Transfer Facility (or TTF, the exchange point in the Netherlands used as a reference for the entire European market), but from the average prices on the Virtual Exchange Point (PSV), the main Italian gas market.

Arera said this change means it will be able to “promptly pass on to customers the benefit of any European initiatives to contain the prices of energy commodities”, including a proposed EU-wide gas price cap that has been under discussion for months.

READ ALSO: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn?

After reaching the record price of €350 per megawatt hour (MWh) in August, today gas in Europe is trading at around €100 per MWh.

Arera’s gas tariffs will no longer be calculated based on the price of the Netherlands’ Title Transfer Facility (or TTF) but from the average prices of Italy’s Virtual Exchange Point (PSV). Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, said Arera’s change was “a good choice”.

“If the update had been made using the old system, at the end of September we would have had an increase of up to 200 percent,” he told news agency Ansa on Tuesday.

He added that the timing of the change “was also a stroke of luck, as it happens that the new system comes into force just as there is a drop” in European gas prices.

Electricity prices will continue to be revised quarterly, he noted, though a monthly update “could theoretically have also been applied to electricity”.

“Too bad it wasn’t,” he added. “If we had done it for electricity too, we would have already seen some price drops on the bill: instead we have to wait for January and hope prices stay low.”

Tabarelli stressed however that lower consumption was key to keeping energy prices down in winter.

Subsidies have the effect of “supporting consumption which, instead, must decrease” to encourage lower gas prices and to contain the risk of an energy shortage, he said.

If mild temperatures soon give way to a cold snap as predicted “and if Russia cuts [gas supplies] to zero, which is possible since we are at war, then rationing is assured”, he said.

Demand for gas has also been lower because of the fact that gas storage facilities across Europe have now been filled to around 95 percent capacity, according to reports.

But gas stores are not thought to be not sufficient to meet energy demand throughout the winter, and Europe doesn’t have the capacity to import large quantities of liquefied gas, experts point out.

ENERGY

Italy’s energy giant reports huge profit as more price hikes expected

ENI reported a 311-percent increase in net profits on Friday, reviving debate on the need for a windfall tax on energy companies.

Published: 28 October 2022 15:31 CEST
Italy's energy giant reports huge profit as more price hikes expected

Italy’s main energy provider ENI raked in 10.8 billion euros in adjusted net profits over the first three quarters of 2022, up by a whopping 311 percent compared to the same time last year.

Like the entire European oil and gas sector, ENI has benefited from a surge in prices linked to the resumption of global economic activity after the coronavirus pandemic, as well the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn?

ENI’s quarterly report, which exceeded even the most generous of industry estimates, was released as Italian households and businesses face further increases in their energy bills.

Italian power regulator Arera said last month that electricity prices would rise by 59 percent in the final quarter of the year.

This means that the average Italian household will spend 1,322 euros on electricity bills alone in 2022 – the same figure stood at 632 euros last year.

Gas stove

Italian power regulator Arera hasn’t yet released official gas prices for the coming months, but the latest projections indicate an increase of up to 74 percent. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

As for gas, the regulator has not yet released official prices for the coming months, but the latest projections indicate an increase of up to 74 percent against this year’s third quarter, with gas prices expected to reach 184 euros per megawatt hour. 

The record profits of energy providers set against soaring bills have revived debate over the need to impose windfall taxes.

READ ALSO: The five biggest challenges facing the new Italian government 

Italy’s former government, led by Mario Draghi, had already introduced a 25-percent  windfall tax (tax on extra profits) for energy companies earlier this year.

But out of the 10.5 billion euros that the country expected to pull in through the tax, the state coffers have only received just over a billion, with thousands of companies refusing to pay and some challenging the constitutionality of the surcharge.

Giorgia Meloni, new Italian PM

Italy’s new government, led by Giorgia Meloni, says it plans to ‘improve’ the existing windfall tax on energy companies. Photo by Angelo CARCONI / AFP

Italy’s new government, which said financial support for families and businesses is one of its most urgent priorities, has pledged to make changes to the existing windfall tax.

READ ALSO: Five key points from Meloni’s first speech as new Italian PM

Adolfo Urso, head of the newly renamed Ministry for ‘Enterprise and Made in Italy’, said on Friday that, while Italy is pushing for a Europe-wide energy price cap, the new government will “improve the [windfall] tax” and use income from it to “curb soaring bills”. However no further details have yet been released about the plan.

The new government said it was also considering other measures to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis, though there are concerns these may need to be funded via a potential increase in the country’s public debt – which already stands at a mammoth 3.7 trillion euros.

SHOW COMMENTS