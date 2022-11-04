For members
Key points: What we know about Italy’s next energy aid package
Italy’s new government is set to launch a new round of financial measures to help households and businesses across the country cope with soaring energy bills. Here’s what we can expect.
Published: 4 November 2022 16:32 CET
The text of Italy's fourth ‘decreto aiuti’ (energy aid package) will be examined in parliament next week. Photo by Jean-Cristophe VERHAEGEN / AFP
EXPLAINED: How Italy has avoided a huge hike in gas prices – for now
Italy’s energy regulator on Thursday announced that gas prices have dropped by 13 percent - despite predictions of a 70 percent increase. Here’s why and what it means for residents.
Published: 4 November 2022 08:50 CET
