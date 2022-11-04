Read news from:
Key points: What we know about Italy’s next energy aid package

Italy’s new government is set to launch a new round of financial measures to help households and businesses across the country cope with soaring energy bills. Here’s what we can expect.

Published: 4 November 2022 16:32 CET
Radiator
The text of Italy's fourth ‘decreto aiuti’ (energy aid package) will be examined in parliament next week. Photo by Jean-Cristophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Much like the rest of Europe, Italy has been hit by record energy prices over the past few months and, while gas bills registered an average 12.9-percent decrease in October, gas and electricity tariffs are likely to rise again in the coming months. 

That’s why Italy’s government, led by Giorgia Meloni, is currently putting together a new round of financial aid (or ‘decreto aiuti’) to support struggling families and businesses, with the decree expected to be examined by parliament next week. 

The latest aid package will be the fourth decreto aiuti issued since the start of the energy crisis – Mario Draghi’s cabinet brought in three such measures for a total of €61.2 billion in state aid. 

The new aid package is expected to be smaller in size than its predecessors as Italy continues to walk a tightrope between the need to mitigate the effects of soaring energy prices and budget issues – the country already carries a mammoth debt of over €2.7 trillion, the second-highest in the eurozone. 

As a result, the government is expected to “allocate a figure between seven and 10 billion euros” to the new round of financial help, Italy’s Deputy PM Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

Gas stove

Current discounts on energy bills will be extended and access to the bonuses will be streamlined. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

Here are the most relevant measures we can expect to see in the new package.

Subsidies for low-income families

At the moment, Italian households with an ISEE (Equivalent Financial Position Indicator) of up to €12,000 – or up to €20,000 in the case of families with four or more members – can benefit from discounts on their gas and electricity bills as part of the ‘bonus gas e luce’.

The size of the discounts, which are applied directly to households’ bills, varies based on the geographic location, type of energy contract and family size of the person making the claim. 

Besides extending the bonus to the end of the current year, the new aid package is also expected to streamline the claiming process by removing the onus for claimants to submit their ISEE certificate.

For further information on the bonus, you can visit the following website.

Tax credit for businesses

Businesses across the country can currently apply to receive tax credit (credito d’imposta) equal to as much as 40 percent of their energy-related expenses. 

First introduced under Draghi’s government, the above measure is meant to expire on November 30th.

However, the new decreto aiuti should extend the incentive to the end of the year.

The criteria regulating who can claim the bonus and how much they can claim are available here

Details on how to claim the bonus can be found here.

Fuel duties

The existing discounts on fuel duties – 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane – are supposed to expire on November 18th. 

Fuel pumps in Italy

Current discounts on fuel prices will likely be extended to the end of the year. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

But, despite a recent decrease in fuel prices across the country, Meloni’s government seems intent on prolonging the measure by an additional month. 

So far, around €8 billion have been allocated to cutting fuel prices in Italy. 

€150 bonus

In closing, the new government is also considering the idea of offering a second one-time €150 bonus for all residents with an ISEE of up to €20,000 a year – the first round of bonuses had been offered by Draghi’s cabinet as part of the third decreto aiuti back in October.

That said, the latest media reports available suggest that Meloni’s cabinet might have to scrap the bonus altogether due to lack of funds, with the cost of the measure estimated to be around €3.2 billion.

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: How Italy has avoided a huge hike in gas prices – for now

Italy’s energy regulator on Thursday announced that gas prices have dropped by 13 percent - despite predictions of a 70 percent increase. Here’s why and what it means for residents.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:50 CET
EXPLAINED: How Italy has avoided a huge hike in gas prices - for now

Energy bills have been soaring in Italy as in the rest of Europe recently, and the trend was only expected to continue over the course of the cold season.

But Italian energy regulator Arera announced on Thursday that gas bills had in fact decreased by an average of 12.9 percent in October – a surprise drop after research company Nomisma Energia predicted a massive 70 percent rise.

The news will come as a welcome relief to households and businesses in Italy, which is heavily dependent on natural gas as an energy source.

But many analysts, and Arera president Stefano Besseghini, say the respite from rising costs will be short-lived, as it is mainly the result of unusually warm weather throughout October making it possible to delay switching on the heating.

“Let’s not let our guard down,” said Besseghini in a statement on Thursday, predicting price rises to come between November and January.

Hand turning knob on boiler

Many analysts say the respite from October’s price decrease will be short-lived as bills are expected to rise again in the coming months. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

He added that “the cost of gas for October recorded a drop compared to the previous quarter but the percentages must not be misleading. The numbers ​​remain very high compared to the past.”

While many households will now receive a lower than expected bill for gas usage in October, and prices are down compared to the third quarter of 2022, the cost over the past 12 months (November 2021 – October 2022), was 67 percent higher than in the previous year.

The gas price rise this time was also contained by a change to the way Arera updates its energy tariffs.

The regulator has long published gas price reviews on a quarterly basis, but from October this changed to monthly.

Arera’s tariffs impact the prices paid by consumers, particularly those on a ‘protected’ or Maggior Tutela contract – which is approximately 36 percent of households, or 7.3 million residents out of a total of 20.4 million.

Changes to the price of gas will no longer be calculated based on the price of the Title Transfer Facility (or TTF, the exchange point in the Netherlands used as a reference for the entire European market), but from the average prices on the Virtual Exchange Point (PSV), the main Italian gas market.

Arera said this change means it will be able to “promptly pass on to customers the benefit of any European initiatives to contain the prices of energy commodities”, including a proposed EU-wide gas price cap that has been under discussion for months.

After reaching the record price of €350 per megawatt hour (MWh) in August, today gas in Europe is trading at around €100 per MWh.

Arera’s gas tariffs will no longer be calculated based on the price of the Netherlands’ Title Transfer Facility (or TTF) but from the average prices of Italy’s Virtual Exchange Point (PSV). Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, said Arera’s change was “a good choice”.

“If the update had been made using the old system, at the end of September we would have had an increase of up to 200 percent,” he told news agency Ansa on Tuesday.

He added that the timing of the change “was also a stroke of luck, as it happens that the new system comes into force just as there is a drop” in European gas prices.

Electricity prices will continue to be revised quarterly, he noted, though a monthly update “could theoretically have also been applied to electricity”.

“Too bad it wasn’t,” he added. “If we had done it for electricity too, we would have already seen some price drops on the bill: instead we have to wait for January and hope prices stay low.”

Tabarelli stressed however that lower consumption was key to keeping energy prices down in winter.

Subsidies have the effect of “supporting consumption which, instead, must decrease” to encourage lower gas prices and to contain the risk of an energy shortage, he said.

If mild temperatures soon give way to a cold snap as predicted “and if Russia cuts [gas supplies] to zero, which is possible since we are at war, then rationing is assured”, he said.

Demand for gas has also been lower because of the fact that gas storage facilities across Europe have now been filled to around 95 percent capacity, according to reports.

But gas stores are not thought to be not sufficient to meet energy demand throughout the winter, and Europe doesn’t have the capacity to import large quantities of liquefied gas, experts point out.

