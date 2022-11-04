Read news from:
STRIKES

The strikes set to cause travel disruption in Italy in November

Travel to, from and across Italy is set to be affected by further disruption as unions have already confirmed several strikes for the coming weeks. Here are the main ones.

Published: 4 November 2022 11:16 CET
Airport check-in queue
Travel to, from and across Italy will be affected by a number of strikes in November. Photo by Jeroen JUMELET / AFP

After months of critical disruption to rail and airline travel – over 800 flights were cancelled as part of last month’s ‘black Friday’– Italy’s strike season seems to be nowhere near its end. 

As shown by the Italian Transport Ministry’s website, a number of strikes affecting rail and airline services as well as local public transport have already been confirmed for the month of November.

Here are the demonstrations that are expected to cause the greatest amount of disruption divided by their relevant sector.

Airline strikes

November 7th: Staff from handling company BGY International Services at Bergamo’s Orio al Serio Airport will take part in a 24-hour strike over wages and workers’ rights. 

At the time of writing, it is still unclear how the demonstration will affect travel from and into the airport. 

However, delays with check-in and baggage-handling operations cannot be ruled out yet.

November 8th: Staff from handling company Swissport Italia at Milan’s Linate Airport will strike from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesday, November 8th.

There are currently no indications as to how this will affect travel on the day but we will keep you updated on all the latest developments.

November 11th: Ground and cabin staff from Spanish airline company Vueling will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, November 11th.

Vueling plane

Staff from airline carrier Vueling will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, November 11th. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

According to the latest reports, only “minimum services” will be guaranteed during the day, so delays and/or cancellations are to be reasonably expected. 

November 25th: Staff from Gesac, the company responsible for the management of Naples’ Capodichino Airport, will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, November 25th.

Rail strikes

November 7th: Trenitalia staff based in Calabria will hold a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Monday, November 7th to 9pm on the following day.

Though it is still unclear how the demonstration will affect travellers, a number of minimum services will be guaranteed.

Frecciarossa Train

Minimum services will be guaranteed during Trenitalia’s November strikes in Calabria and Emilia-Romagna. Photo by Geoffrey VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Please note that, as it is usually the case with regional strikes, travel in surrounding regions might also be affected.

November 13th: Emilia-Romagna’s Trenitalia staff will strike from 9am to 5pm on Sunday, November 13th. 

A list of guaranteed services can be downloaded here.

Public transport

November 11th: Personnel from Atac, Rome’s main public transport operator, will strike from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Friday, November 11th

The strike is currently expected to affect all public transport services, including metro lines, trams and buses. 

This article will be updated throughout November.

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy

From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, permessi di soggiorno and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Italy.

Published: 26 October 2022 10:25 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 08:02 CET
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy

You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU “harvesting” biometric data, so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of Italy.

The system has been in the works since 2013 and is due to come into effect in May 2023, although it has been postponed several times before.

It has four stated aims: to improve and modernise border systems; to reinforce security and aid the fight against crime and terrorism; to help EU member states deal with increasing traveller numbers without having to increase the numbers of border staff; and to systematically identify over stayers within the Schengen area [ie people who have stayed longer than their visa or 90-day limit allowance].

The system doesn’t actually change any of the EU’s rules about travel, length of stay etc, but it will make enforcing them easier.

Where?

The EES is for EU external borders – so if you are travelling between Italy and Austria nothing will change but if you are entering Italy from a non-EU country (including the UK) the new system comes into play.

Who? 

It applies to all non-EU citizens, including those who have temporary or permanent residency of an EU country. Dual-nationals are exempt if they are travelling on their EU passport. 

When?

The current start date is May 2023.

What?

Basically the EES changes how passports are checked at the border.

The first change is the addition of biometric data – in addition to the current details in your passport (name, DOB etc) the system will also record facial images and fingerprints of all passengers – so it will be similar to going to the USA, where foreign arrivals already have to provide fingerprints.

The second change is through recording onto the system complete details of entry and exit dates; how much of their 90-day limit (if applicable) people have used and whether they have previously been refused entry (see below for full details on the 90 day rules).

Exactly how this applies varies slightly depending on your circumstances.

Tourists – this is the most straightforward category and the one that will apply to the majority of travellers. For tourists or those coming for a short visit little will change apart from having to give fingerprints when they enter. They will also be told how long they can stay in the Schengen area – for visitors from non-Schengen-visa countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia this will be 90 days, easily long enough for most holidaymakers.

READ ALSO: What happens if I overstay my 90-day limit in Italy?

Second-home owners and other regular visitors without a visa – if you’re a regular visitor to Italy from a non-EU country you will already know about the 90-day rule – find a full explanation HERE.

The rule itself doesn’t change, but one of the stated aims of the new system is to catch overstayers, so anyone hoping to ‘slip under the radar’ with regards to the 90-day limit should forget that idea.

Instead of the current and rather inconsistent system of passport-stamping, each entry and exit to the EU is automatically logged on the system, so that border guards can see how long you have spent in the Schengen area in the preceding 180 days, and whether you have overstayed your limit. 

Residents in Italy – if you are a citizen of a non-EU country but have residency in Italy then you are not constrained by the 90-day rule. Under the current system you show your visa or permesso di soggiorno at the border and the border official should refrain from stamping your passport.

The automated system does away with passport stamping – which has become a headache for residents since it is inconsistently applied in some countries.

However at this stage it is not clear how residency status will be linked to passports, and therefore how residents can avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’ when they enter the EU.

The European Commission had previously told The Local that people with a visa or residency card should not use automated passport gates, but we are still attempting to get more information on this. 

So how will this actually work in practice?

If you’re travelling by air you probably won’t notice much difference since many airports already have automated passport gates in place for certain travellers. In fact, the Commission says this system will be faster than the current system in place for non-EU arrivals.

However things are less clear for people travelling by ferry from non-EU countries. The EES system would require all passengers have their passports and faces scanned, and scan fingerprints, which would likely take longer than existing checks.

Anything else I need to know about?

Yes, EES is different to ETIAS, which is due to come into effect later in 2023. That won’t affect residents, but will require tourists and those on a short visit to pay €7 for a holiday visa – full details on that HERE.

