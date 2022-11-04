For members
STRIKES
The strikes set to cause travel disruption in Italy in November
Travel to, from and across Italy is set to be affected by further disruption as unions have already confirmed several strikes for the coming weeks. Here are the main ones.
Published: 4 November 2022 11:16 CET
Travel to, from and across Italy will be affected by a number of strikes in November. Photo by Jeroen JUMELET / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy
From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, permessi di soggiorno and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Italy.
Published: 26 October 2022 10:25 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 08:02 CET
Updated: 30 October 2022 08:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments