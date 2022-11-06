Read news from:
PROTESTS

IN PICTURES: Thousands in Italy march for peace in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Italians marched through Rome on Saturday calling for peace in Ukraine and urging Italy to stop sending of weapons to fight the Russian invasion.

Published: 6 November 2022 11:58 CET
People march with a rainbow flag that says 'no violence' in Rome
People march on November 5, 2022 in Rome during a national peace demonstration by Italian civil society organisations, demanding a ban on all nuclear weapons, solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the victims of all wars. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

“No to war. No to sending weapons”, read one large banner carried by protesters, as a vast crowd broke into cries of “give peace a chance”.

People marching on November 5, 2022 in Rome holding a banner reading “Total disarmament and peace now”. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Nato founding member Italy has supported Ukraine from the start of the war, including providing it with arms.

A man takes part in the national peace demonstration by Italian civil society organisations working together in the Europe for Peace coalition, holding a placard reading “no more war, weapons and propaganda”. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

New far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that will not change and the government has said it is expecting to send more weapons soon.

But some, including former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, have said Italy should be stepping up negotiations instead.

Leader of Italian populist Five Star movement M5S (Movimento Cinque Stelle), Giuseppe Conte (C) marches on November 5, 2022 in Rome. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

The peace rally was attended by some 30,000 people, Rome police told Italian media.

“The weapons were sent at the beginning on the grounds that this would prevent an escalation,” demonstrator Roberto Zanotto told AFP.

People hold banners and placards at the march on November 5, 2022 in Rome. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

“Nine months later and it seems to me that there’s been an escalation. Look at the facts: sending weapons does not help stop a war, weapons help fuel a war.”

Student Sara Gianpietro said the conflict was being dragged out by arming Ukraine, which “has economic consequences for our country, but for the respect of human rights too”.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers, including Italy, on Friday vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

POLITICS

Berlusconi in fresh row over Putin ties following leaked audio

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi was under fresh scrutiny on Wednesday over his friendship with Vladimir Putin after being recorded describing a birthday present of vodka from the Russian leader and expressing concerns about arming Ukraine.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:24 CEST
Aides insisted he had been misrepresented but the row risks embarrassing Berlusconi’s coalition allies, led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, as they prepare to form a new government following last month’s elections.

Meloni strongly supports Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia, but both Berlusconi and her other coalition ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, have both long had warm ties with Moscow.

“Meloni hostage of pro-Russians,” headlined Wednesday’s La Repubblica newspaper, while other reports described her private outrage at what is only the latest gaffe from the billionaire media mogul.

A recording emerged late Tuesday of Berlusconi recounting how he had rekindled ties with President Putin, an old friend.

Italian online news agency LaPresse said the comments came during a meeting of his Forza Italia party lawmakers this week.

“I reconnected a little bit with President Putin… for my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very kind letter,” he said, according to the tape published by LaPresse.

“I responded with bottles of Lambrusco (red wine) and an equally sweet letter.”

A spokesman for Berlusconi, who turned 86 last month, denied he had rekindled relations with Putin, saying Berlusconi had been telling parliamentarians an “old story relating to an episode dating back many years.”

Putin ‘person of peace’

Immediately preceding the anecdote, Berlusconi can be heard describing his concerns about sending weapons and cash to support Ukraine.

According to LaPresse, Berlusconi also described Putin as a “person of peace”, although this was not included in the audio published.

A senior Forza Italia lawmaker, Alessandro Cattaneo, said Wednesday that Berlusconi’s comments had been taken out of context, adding: “Soundbites can be copied and pasted.”

Forza Italia also emphasised its support for the EU-US policy on Ukraine.

Berlusconi said in April he was “deeply disappointed” by Putin’s behaviour in Ukraine.

But in September, he was forced to clarify remarks suggesting the president was “pushed” into the invasion by his entourage.

A close aide to Meloni, senior Brothers of Italy lawmaker Francesco Lollobrigida, told reporters Wednesday: “We remain with the Ukrainian people and in defence of democracy in that country, but also fiercely in the Western
axis… Regarding the comments of others, you must ask others.”

Talks are still ongoing on the formation of a new government, with Meloni expected to be confirmed as prime minister by the end of next week.

But the process has been rocky.

Berlusconi lost his temper in the Senate last week, later admitting “deep annoyance” in his party over coalition discussions on how to share out ministerial posts.

But he and Meloni had a meeting on Monday to clear the air, afterwards issuing a photo of the pair smiling.

