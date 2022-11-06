Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

IMMIGRATION

Italy lets minors and sick off German-flagged rescue boat but spurns 35 others

Italy let minors and sick people off a German-flagged rescue vessel Sunday but refused to let 35 male adult migrants off, to the rejected survivors' despair.

Published: 6 November 2022 12:51 CET
The SOS Humanity 1 rescue ship seen off sicily
The SOS Humanity 1 rescue ship run by the German organisation SOS Humanitarian is seen at sea off the shores of Sicily on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Italy has let minors and sick people off in Catania  vessel Sunday but refused to let 35 male adult migrants off. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli) 

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi earlier said those who do not “qualify” would have to “leave territorial waters”, as three other humanitarian vessels pleaded with Rome for a safe port.

The Ocean Viking, Geo Barents and Rise Above are carrying 900 migrants between them.

Three female minors and a baby were the first off the Humanity 1 in Catania port in the early hours, followed by male minors, SOS Humanity’s press officer Petra Krischok told AFP.

After that, male adults with medical issues were allowed off. In all, 144 people disembarked.

“Thirty-five male adults are still on board. For now, we stay here and wait,” she said.

“The mood among the survivors is extremely depressed. One person just suffered a breakdown,” she added.

The Humanity 1 had been requested by Italian authorities to come to the Sicilian harbour, but not assigned a safe port. It was not immediately clear whether it would be ordered to leave.

‘Treated as objects’

Italy’s new far-right government, which was sworn in last month, has vowed to crack down on boat migrants coming from North Africa to Europe.

Opposition member of parliament Aboubakar Soumahoro, who was present as those chosen were disembarked, slammed the “selection of shipwrecked migrants”, which he said broke international law.

He said far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government was treating “the worn-out bodies of shipwrecked people, already exhausted by cold, fatigue, trauma and torture… as objects”.

“If the remaining castaways are rejected… we will challenge this decision in all appropriate institutions”, he said on Twitter.

Piantedosi said Saturday those migrants not allowed to disembark would have to be “taken care of by the flag state” — a reference to the national flags under which the vessels sail.

Two of the charity boats — the Humanity 1 and Mission Lifeline charity’s Rise Above — sail under the German flag.

The other two — SOS Mediterranee’s Ocean Viking and Doctors Without Borders’ Geo Barents — are registered in Norway.

The Norwegian foreign ministry said Thursday it bore “no responsibility” for those rescued by private Norwegian-flagged ships in the Mediterranean.

Germany insisted in a diplomatic “note” to Italy that the charities were “making an important contribution to saving human lives” and asked Rome “to help them as soon as possible”.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Italian PM Meloni hails ‘frank’ talks in Brussels

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed "very frank and very positive" talks with EU chiefs in Brussels on her first international trip since taking power.

Published: 3 November 2022 10:06 CET
Updated: 4 November 2022 11:33 CET
Italian PM Meloni hails 'frank' talks in Brussels

The nationalist leader of a post-fascist party, whose ascension last month sparked fears of turbulence with the bloc, struck a largely conciliatory tone after a string of meetings.

But she fielded no questions from journalists and mostly focused on common ground: jointly tackling high energy prices and European unity supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia.

“I wanted to give the signal… of an Italy that obviously wants to participate, collaborate, defend its national interest and do so within the European dimension,” she said in a brief statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted after her meeting with Meloni that she sent a “strong signal” by visiting EU institutions as her first international act.

“It was a good opportunity to exchange on critical issues ranging from support to Ukraine, energy to the NextGenEU (economic recovery package) and migration,” von der Leyen said.

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the first to welcome Meloni, said via a spokesman that “we are totally  aligned on Ukraine”.

On the energy price issue, Metsola said there were “different realities” among EU member states — in a nod to Italy’s heavy reliance on imported gas — “but we must find the courage and political will to act as we did during the pandemic: by joining forces”.

Meloni also met European Council President Charles Michel.

In each of her encounters, she and the respective EU officials smiled and shook hands in front of EU and Italian flags but made no comments to media.

The wariness of the European chiefs towards Meloni spoke of unease in seeing another populist government take charge in another of the EU’s 27 member states, alongside Poland and Hungary which have challenged rule of law principles and practices.

Although Meloni has in the past called for her country to scrap the euro, and in a new book rails against an “invasive” EU, she has been careful to emphasise Western solidarity and support for NATO.

Political analyst Lorenzo Codogno told AFP that the first woman prime minister of Italy, heading its most far-right government since World War II, was “pragmatic and wants to be perceived as a moderate and mainstream leader”.

There were hints, however, of friction over irregular immigration into Italy, which Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party are deeply hostile towards and consider a priority.

Meloni said that was “a very delicate, very important matter”.

She said Italy was pressing the EU to change its “point of view” on how Italy wanted to approach its “defence of external borders” of the bloc.

In her talks, she said “I have found ears that are, let’s say, willing to listen”.

The leader of the eurozone’s third-largest economy also stressed the urgency of European measures to reduce sky-high energy prices, a battle begun by her predecessor Mario Draghi.

“Concrete solutions must now be given, obviously in the shortest possible time,” she said. Overall, she said she was “happy with the climate I have found here in Brussels” during her visit, seeing it as an opportunity to set aside caricatures drawn up about Italy’s far-right.

“We are not Martians — we are flesh and blood people explaining their positions and it seems to me… on the other side there were people who wanted to listen.”

A senior EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity just before Meloni arrived, said “the noises we’ve been hearing from Rome are, by and large, very positive”.

He added it appeared at this stage that Italy was showing a “clear willingness to play within the rules of the game”.

SHOW COMMENTS