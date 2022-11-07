Read news from:
Anger as Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants rescued at sea

Humanitarian aid groups said Italy had broken international law by preventing hundreds of asylum seekers from disembarking from boats over the weekend.

Published: 7 November 2022 11:00 CET
People holding a banner reading "open ports" demonstrate in Catania against the Italian government’s refusal to allow 35 people to disembark the rescue ship Humanity 1, on November 6th, 2022. (Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP)

Italy’s new government put its hardline anti-immigration policy to the test this weekend, as it prevented hundreds of people from getting off rescue boats and claiming asylum in Italy.

Opponents of the policy described it as “selective disembarkation” after some, including children and the sick, were allowed off the ships but others were not.

A father carrying a baby in a purple beanie was among the first to get off Geo Barents, a ship run by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

He was one of the 357 people allowed off on Sunday. Italy refused entry to 215 others.

Earlier in the day authorities accepted 144 people including children and the sick from the German-flagged Humanity 1, but rejected 35 adult male migrants, the charity SOS Humanity said.

The ship was then “ordered to leave the port of Catania”, but its captain refused, it said.

People disembark from the rescue ship Geo Barents on November 6th 2022 in the port of Catania, Sicily (Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP)

The charity said Italian authorities had decided after conducting a “brief medical examination” that the 35 adults were “healthy” but said there was “no translator present to assess their mental and physical condition, nor was there a psychological evaluation”.

“Furthermore, the 35 survivors have the right to apply for asylum, and to a formal asylum procedure, which can only be carried out on land”.

The organisation said it would be taking legal action and appeals against the government’s policy would be submitted to courts in Rome and Catania on Monday.

Amnesty International urged Italy to stop discriminating, saying “the law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all those rescued are disembarked in a place of safety”.

Italy was “violating its international obligations”, the rights organisation said.

MSF said the “selective and partial disembarkation” was illegal and accused politicians of “playing with (migrants’) lives”.

The Humanity 1 and Geo Barents were two of four ships that had requested a safe port. The Ocean Viking and Rise Above are still off the coast of Sicily.

A photographer on the Ocean Viking said there was “tension among the survivors”, who were rescued 16 days ago and faced yet another cold night on deck as the weather worsened.

As the vessels waited, Alarm Phone, a group running a hotline for migrants needing rescue, said it had been alerted to “a large boat carrying about 500 people in distress” in the Mediterranean.

Italy’s new government has vowed to introduce hardline policies to block asylum seekers making the perilous boat crossing from North Africa to Europe.

The move is led by prime minister Giorgia Meloni – who once said Italy should “repatriate migrants back to their countries and then sink the boats that rescued them” – and anti-immigrant League leader Matteo Salvini, who is already facing charges for kidnapping migrants after he blocked 147 people from disembarking a ship as interior minister in 2019.

Italy’s new interior minister, League member Matteo Piantedosi, claimed that countries whose flag the NGO-run ships fly must take the refugees and migrants instead.

Piantedosi earlier said those who do not “qualify” would have to “leave territorial waters”.

Sources close to transport minister Matteo Salvini, who controls the ports, said they would be “provided with the assistance necessary” to do so.

Italy’s only Black MP Aboubakar Soumahoro, who was present as those chosen from the Humanity 1 disembarked, slammed the “selection of shipwrecked migrants”.

Opposition politicians said Piantedosi should offer an explanation to parliament.

NGOs say Italy is in breach of international law on rescue at sea, according to which anyone in danger at sea must be rescued and that the rescue is considered complete only upon disembarkation in the nearest safe port.

The Humanity 1 and Mission Lifeline charity’s Rise Above sail under the German flag. The Geo Barents and SOS Mediterranee’s Ocean Viking are registered in Norway.

The Norwegian foreign ministry said Thursday it bore “no responsibility” for those rescued by private Norwegian-flagged ships in the Mediterranean.

Germany insisted in a diplomatic message to Italy that the charities were “making an important contribution to saving human lives” and asked Rome “to help them as soon as possible”.

Over 87,000 people have arrived seeking shelter in Italy so far this year, according to the interior ministry – just 14 percent of those were rescued at sea and brought to safety by charity vessels.

Italy accepts some migrants from rescue boat as tensions rise

Italy readied Sunday to allow vulnerable migrants off a second charity rescue vessel in Sicily, but sources close to firebrand minister Matteo Salvini warned those not eligible to remain would be forced back into international waters.

Published: 6 November 2022 12:51 CET
Updated: 6 November 2022 17:28 CET
Minors and the sick were let off the German-flagged Humanity 1 in the early hours at the port of Catania, but 35 adult male migrants were refused permission to set foot on Italian soil, charity SOS Humanity said.

A total of 144 people disembarked.

Fellow humanitarian vessel Geo Barents, run by Doctors Without Borders’ and sailing under a Norwegian flag, said it too has been summoned so authorities could “evaluate vulnerable cases” among the 572 rescued people on board.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi earlier said those who do not “qualify” would have to “leave territorial waters”, after refusing requests by four charity vessels for a safe port.

The Geo Barents, Ocean Viking and Rise Above are still carrying 900 migrants between them.

Italy’s new far-right government, which was sworn in last month, has vowed to crack down on boat migrants attempting the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe.

Over 87,000 people have landed in Italy so far this year, according to the interior ministry — though only 14 percent of those were rescued at sea and brought to safety by charity vessels.

Sources close to far-right transport minister Matteo Salvini, who controls the ports, said Sunday the Geo Barents was only being allowed in temporarily.

“Those who remain on the vessel will be provided with the assistance necessary to leave territorial waters,” the sources said.

‘Extremely depressed’

The 35 migrants refused permission to leave the Humanity 1 were “extremely depressed”, SOS Humanity’s press officer Petra Krischok told AFP.

It was not clear whether the ship would be ordered to leave.

“For now, we stay here and wait,” she said.

The leader of the main opposition party, Democratic Party chief Enrico Letta, accused the government on Twitter of breaking international law.

Piantedosi should explain his actions to parliament, the party said.

Member of parliament Aboubakar Soumahoro, present as those chosen from the Humanity 1 were disembarked, slammed the “selection of shipwrecked migrants”.

He said far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government was treating “the worn-out bodies of shipwrecked people, already exhausted by cold, fatigue, trauma and torture… as objects”.

“If the remaining castaways are rejected… we will challenge this decision in all appropriate institutions,” he said on Twitter.

‘No responsibility’

Piantedosi said Saturday those migrants not allowed to disembark would have to be “taken care of by the flag state” — a reference to the national flags under which the vessels sail.

The Humanity 1 and Mission Lifeline charity’s Rise Above sail under the German flag.

The Geo Barents and SOS Mediterranee’s Ocean Viking are registered in Norway.

The Norwegian foreign ministry said Thursday it bore “no responsibility” for those rescued by private Norwegian-flagged ships in the Mediterranean.

Germany insisted in a diplomatic “note” to Italy that the charities were “making an important contribution to saving human lives” and asked Rome “to help them as soon as possible”.

