Foreign residents in Italy not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in Italy are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.

Published: 7 November 2022 17:06 CET
Foreign residents in Italy not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms
Big changes are coming for travel in and out of the EU. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) is due to come into effect in May 2023, followed by the new ETIAS system in November, and between them they will have a major effect on travel in and out of the EU and Schengen zone.

EES means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

But the system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Italy – not non-EU citizens who live in Italy or second-home owners with visas, and there had been questions around how those groups would use the new system.

Now the European Commission has confirmed that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in Italy, telling us: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. More about exceptions can be found on the website.

“When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

What this means in practice is that foreigners living in Italy cannot use the new automated passport gates that will be introduced with EES in May 2023.

The reason for this is that the automated passport gates only give the option to show a passport – it is not possible to also show a carta di soggiorno residency permit or a visa.

The automated system also counts how long people have stayed in Italy or the EU, and whether they have exceeded their 90 day limit – since residents are naturally exempt from the 90-day rule, they need to avoid the 90-day ‘clock’ beginning when they enter the EU.

A Commission spokesman said: “EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of European countries using the system (exemptions apply, see FAQ section).

“This concerns travellers who require a short-stay visa and those who do not need a visa. Refusals of entry are also recorded in the system. Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrollment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

This means that people who have either an Italian visa or a carta di soggiorno should not use the automated gates – instead they should go to a manned gate and present their passport and residency papers together, in order to avoid the entry stamp.

STRIKES

The strikes set to cause travel disruption in Italy in November

Travel to, from and across Italy is set to be affected by further disruption as unions have already confirmed several strikes for the coming weeks. Here are the main ones.

Published: 4 November 2022 11:16 CET
The strikes set to cause travel disruption in Italy in November

After months of critical disruption to rail and airline travel – over 800 flights were cancelled as part of last month’s ‘black Friday’– Italy’s strike season seems to be nowhere near its end. 

As shown by the Italian Transport Ministry’s website, a number of strikes affecting rail and airline services as well as local public transport have already been confirmed for the month of November.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy

Here are the demonstrations that are expected to cause the greatest amount of disruption divided by their relevant sector.

Airline strikes

November 7th: Staff from handling company BGY International Services at Bergamo’s Orio al Serio Airport will take part in a 24-hour strike over wages and workers’ rights. 

At the time of writing, it is still unclear how the demonstration will affect travel from and into the airport. 

However, delays with check-in and baggage-handling operations cannot be ruled out yet.

November 8th: Staff from handling company Swissport Italia at Milan’s Linate Airport will strike from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesday, November 8th.

There are currently no indications as to how this will affect travel on the day but we will keep you updated on all the latest developments.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

November 11th: Ground and cabin staff from Spanish airline company Vueling will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, November 11th.

Vueling plane

Staff from airline carrier Vueling will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, November 11th. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

According to the latest reports, only “minimum services” will be guaranteed during the day, so delays and/or cancellations are to be reasonably expected. 

November 25th: Staff from Gesac, the company responsible for the management of Naples’ Capodichino Airport, will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, November 25th.

Rail strikes

November 7th: Trenitalia staff based in Calabria will hold a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Monday, November 7th to 9pm on the following day.

Though it is still unclear how the demonstration will affect travellers, a number of minimum services will be guaranteed.

Frecciarossa Train

Minimum services will be guaranteed during Trenitalia’s November strikes in Calabria and Emilia-Romagna. Photo by Geoffrey VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Please note that, as it is usually the case with regional strikes, travel in surrounding regions might also be affected.

READ ALSO: Ryanair to add 18 new routes from Rome this winter

November 13th: Emilia-Romagna’s Trenitalia staff will strike from 9am to 5pm on Sunday, November 13th. 

A list of guaranteed services can be downloaded here.

Public transport

November 11th: Personnel from Atac, Rome’s main public transport operator, will strike from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Friday, November 11th

The strike is currently expected to affect all public transport services, including metro lines, trams and buses. 

This article will be updated throughout November.

