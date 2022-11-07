Read news from:
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From a long-discussed bridge to a new energy aid package: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.

Published: 7 November 2022 10:16 CET
Giorgia Meloni's cabinet will meet this week to discuss a new aid package. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Monday

Italy’s government will continue discussions over a new energy aid package on Monday, November 7th. While little has been confirmed so far, it is expected to extend many of the subsidies introduced under previous decrees.

READ ALSO: Key points: What we know about Italy’s next energy aid package

By Giorgia Meloni’s own admission, the new cabinet will only be able to allocate “a small amount of money” – between 7 and 10 billion euros according to the latest reports – to bring households and businesses across the country some respite from soaring energy prices.

This is set to be Italy’s fourth energy aid bill since the start of the European energy crisis.

Tuesday

The idea of building a bridge over the Strait of Messina that would connect Sicily to mainland Italy has been discussed for so long – and dismissed as unworkable so many times – that it’s a running joke among many political commentators in Italy.

But Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right League, appears to be taking the idea very seriously indeed and has made the project his top priority so far in his new role as infrastructure minister.

Official talks on building such a bridge will begin on Tuesday, November 8th, at which Salvini is set to meet the presidents of Calabria and Sicily in Rome. 

In his first week in office, he said on Twitter that he’s working “day and night” to give Italy and the rest of the world “the most eco-friendly feat of engineering” of modern times.

Political figures including members of the government, have already criticised the project as a “sort of mirage”.

There have been numerous plans throughout history to build a bridge over the the Strait of Messina; most recently Silvio Berlusconi’s government in the early 2000s secured partial funding from Brussels to finance a €6bn bridge, but construction work never started.

A long-discussed bridge over the Strait of Messina would connect Sicily to the Italian mainland. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Thursday

The first edition of the National University Festival will kick off on Thursday, November 10th at the Link Campus University in Rome.

The festival, which seeks to become an annual recurrence, will give students and professors alike a chance to reflect on Italy’s academic heritage and start developing new guidelines for the future of education. 

In particular, this year’s edition will focus on digital culture.

Saturday

A requiem in memory of all the victims of mafia crimes will be performed in Palermo’s Teatro Massimo on Saturday, November 12th. 

The event, which will be attended by Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella, will round off commemorations for the 30-year anniversary of the murder of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Organisers say the performance will be a chance to reflect on the role of art as a form of “collective response to mafia evils”.

Sunday

The 23rd edition of the International Alba White Truffle Auction will take place in the Castle of Grinzane Cavour in Cuneo, Piedmont on Sunday, November 13th. 

As usual, some of the best specimens of tuber magnatum, commonly known as white truffle, will be auctioned off to bidders, with all proceeds being devolved to national or international charities. 

The auction will be live-streamed on the Castle of Grinzane Cavour’s Facebook page. The event’s programme can be found here.

What changes in Italy in November 2022

From public holidays to tax deadlines, here's a look at the important dates in November if you live in Italy.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:58 CET
Updated: 1 November 2022 09:17 CET
Public holiday

Halloween may not be such a big deal in Italy, but don’t forget the day after is a public holiday. Tuesday 1st is All Saints’ Day, known as Ognissanti or tutti i santi in Italian. 

As it falls on a Tuesday this year many people will have taken Monday off work as well to enjoy a long weekend.

READ ALSO: Why Italy’s All Saints and All Souls days have nothing to do with Halloween

There are absolutely no spooky goings-on to mark this Italian holiday. In the more religious south of Italy, where onomastici or saints’ name days are still widely observed, November 1st is effectively everyone’s ‘name day’ at once.

This means you’re supposed to say auguri (best wishes or congratulations) to everyone you know and many families mark the occasion with – what else? – a big lunch.

In many Italian regions, soup is the traditional Ognissanti dish – though with temperatures still well above seasonal average some might pick a different starter this time around. 

All Souls’ Day

After All Saints, November 2nd is when Italians mark All Souls’ Day, or Festa dei Morti, the ‘Day of the Dead’. 

This date is not a bank holiday.

The festival of the dead, which has Celtic roots, was originally celebrated in some parts of Italy on October 31st. 

In 1000 AD the Catholic Church created All Souls’ Day on November 2nd in an attempt to replace the festival with a church-approved tradition. Although the date and name were changed, plenty of fascinating old traditions have stuck in various parts of the country.

Still, this isn’t a chance to don a scary costume, either: in Italy, it’s a much calmer day of remembrance, mainly celebrated with prayers, flowers and, of course, more food.

National Unity Day

November 4th is another national holiday – one you’ve quite possibly never heard of.

And we don’t get a day off work for this one, either.

National Unity Day, or to give it its full title, the Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate (‘Day of National Unity and the Armed Forces’), commemorates the end of World War I for Italy.

It’s celebrated on November 4th, the day an armistice ended the fighting between Italian forces and the battered Austro-Hungarian Army in 1918.

Read more about it here.

Winter tires deadline

It may seem odd to be discussing snow tires when the sun is shining and temperatures remain higher than the seasonal average across Italy, but the Highway Code (article 6) states that winter tires are obligatory from November 15th.

Motorists are supposed to change their tires from October 15th, but there’s a one-month grace period before the requirement is enforced by fines of up to 335 euros.

The Highway Code states that it is obligatory to have winter tires or snow chains “on board” every vehicle on the road between November 15th and April 15th, but adds that local authorities can bring in additional requirements.

In parts of colder northern regions including Lombardy and Piedmont, some local authorities have introduced longer periods during which residents can drive with snow tires without facing a penalty.

For more information on how the rules apply in your area, check with your local comune (town hall) or visit your local Ministry of Transport office (ufficio della motorizzazione civile). Find a list of locations here.

Winter sports season begins 

Italy’s 2022-23 ski season should be getting underway this month after a couple of difficult years due to the pandemic shutdown and restrictions.

However energy price rises mean this year’s ski pass prices are set to be markedly higher, and some resorts have said they won’t be opening at all.

Skiing in most resorts in the Italian Alps will be more expensive this winter.

Skiing in most resorts in the Italian Alps will be more expensive this winter. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

End of the fuel discount?

Italy has had a fuel tax cut in place for several months as part of efforts to offset the soaring cost of living. 

The discount was most recently extended by the previous government until November 18th, and the new administration has not indicated whether it plans to keep it in place beyond that date.

Including VAT, the discount amounts to 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane.

Bargains for shoppers

If you fancy some retail therapy, don’t forget that Black Friday and Cyber Monday is approaching. Retailers are set to offer lots of discounts. Black Friday is on November 25th and Cyber Monday is on November 28th. 

Large Italian retailers planning to participate include Mediaworld, Euronics, Unieuro and others – look out for volantini (flyers) outside stores in the coming weeks. 

A sign announces discounts in a Milan shop window. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Tax deadline

Italy’s final deadline for filing taxes this year is November 30th, so if you pay tax in Italy it’s time to make sure either you or your accountant have everything in order.

There are other instalments to be aware of, depending on your personal circumstances. See more information here.

Italy’s budget deadline

The Italian government also has a big fiscal deadline coming up on November 30th, the date by which it must draft the budget law for 2023 and send it to Brussels for scrutiny.

The new cabinet hasn’t announced firm details yet on what it intends to include in the next budget, though it has indicated it plans to slash welfare payments for the unemployed, extend the flat tax scheme to higher-earning freelancers, and raise the ceiling on cash payments to 10,000 euros.

It’s not yet known what the government’s plans are regarding further financial aid to shield consumers and businesses from energy price rises or soaring inflation.

READ ALSO: The five biggest challenges facing the new Italian government

