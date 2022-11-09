Read news from:
ITALIAN TRADITIONS

Energy crisis: The Italians reviving nonna’s traditions to keep costs down

From a technique for perfect pasta to a rustic version of the slow cooker, Silvia Marchetti explores how old solutions are being used in Italian homes to face today's energy crisis.

Published: 9 November 2022 12:01 CET
Just like nonna used to make: Italian families say they're reviving energy-efficient cooking techniques passed down through the generations. Photo by Frank Zhang on Unsplash

My granny had a saying: wisdom from the past can always be useful in hard times (saggezza vecchia fa buon brodo: literally, ‘old wisdom makes good broth’).

As families across the world grapple with rising energy costs, in Italy some people are saving money by recovering old techniques and adopting eco-friendly behaviors passed down from the older generations. 

Italians have always been a bit spendthrift when it comes to heating homes and enjoying long, relaxing warm showers, but as bills soar attitudes change.

Speaking to medium-income families, I found that some had recently dug into family knowledge handed down across generations to curb energy consumption.

Rosetta Fraire, who hails from a Piedmont peasant family, even has a precious handwritten list of tips written by her grandmother in the 1940s.

“At dinner time once the pasta is boiled and ready to serve we don’t throw away the hot water anymore,” says Fraire, “but keep it hot with the lid on to use for washing the dishes after we’ve eaten.”

“The hot water is full of starch released by boiling the pasta, which cleans away the oils and fats that stick to dishes so we don’t have to use extra running water to wash them, let alone turn on the dishwasher.”

She adds that there’s no need to keep the stove on the entire time the pasta is cooking. Once the water starts to boil, the pasta is thrown in and the stove gas is switched off, the pasta will keep cooking without ever reaching the risky over-cooked point at which it becomes ‘scotta’ (‘inedible’ for Italians).

Families living in the countryside – where temperatures drop sharply at night compared to the city – have already cut down some dying trees to recover firewood, and are rethinking living areas. 

If the house is on several floors, as most country homes are, with more than one heat pump usually running, family members crowd together on one big floor to share just the central heat pump.

Not all techniques are old-fashioned or particular to Italy, but Italians are becoming more aware of the need to save energy.

“Before this energy crisis we kept the garden lights on until we went to bed, now unless we’re out we switch them off at 5.50 pm. Showers are shorter, and washing machines are used only during weekends when energy costs are lower,” says Roberto Guerra, a carpenter living in the province of Rieti.

Photo by Ricardo Prosperi on Unsplash

“Instead of throwing away old newspapers we use them as fuel for fireplaces and to isolate windows panes from wetness and humidity coming from the outside, paper is a great insulator. We’ve also started car sharing with our neighbors and relatives.

He also recycles the water collected from dehumidifiers, using it to clean balconies and patios. 

“It’s just a matter of making small changes to your daily routines and accepting a few sacrifices that can have huge benefits,” he says.

Guerra also recently purchased an old stove-heater online, something which was popular in households in the 1950s, used both to cook food and to warm the house at the same time through heating tubes connected to the cooking stove that funnel heat to other parts of the house. 

In rural Tuscany many locals are also bringing back their ancestors’ cooking techniques. 

A team of home cooks and chefs living in the province of Chiusi have ventured into their cellars and dug out old wooden ‘cooking boxes’, or cassette di cottura, used during the first and second world wars when electricity and gas supplies were down to a minimum. They’ve now become popular trendy kitchen objects that are also helping to boost the local economy. 

These ‘cooking boxes’ are lined with rough wool from local sheep, retaining heat and allowing the slow cooking of soups, meat, yogurt and even jams. The gas is switched on just to start the cooking process. The wool, left over from sheep shearing, also gets recycled this way. 

A traditional Italian cooking box made of felt. Photo: Gloria Lucchesi

Gloria Lucchesi, who found her grandmother’s instructions on how to build and use a cooking box in her family’s attic, says it’s a super easy method which has saved up to 50 euros per month in gas use. 

“Pots full of food are prepared and placed on the stove for just 10-15 minutes to trigger the heating process, then the stove is turned off, the pot is covered with a lid, wrapped in a cloth and placed inside the box,” she explains.

“For the next 7-8 hours, depending on whether it’s meat, soup or tomato sauce, the food will keep slow cooking in a natural way thanks to the thermal inertia of the wool which captures heat and retains it. 

“By evening, the meal will be ready to be taken out of the box and placed on the dinner table”, says Lucchesi. 

Artisanal cooking boxes, made of cotton, felt and elaborately decorated, can be tailor-made, and recently even restaurants around Italy are ordering them.

I think the use of such techniques is only set to increase, with more people adopting eco-conscious behaviors to cut energy use and protect the environment. Just as there’s no going back on climate change, smart new – or old – ideas are taking hold.

COST OF LIVING

Key points: What we know about Italy’s next energy aid package

Italy’s new government is set to launch a new round of financial measures to help households and businesses across the country cope with soaring energy bills. Here’s what we can expect.

Published: 4 November 2022 16:32 CET
Much like the rest of Europe, Italy has been hit by record energy prices over the past few months and, while gas bills registered an average 12.9-percent decrease in October, gas and electricity tariffs are likely to rise again in the coming months. 

That’s why Italy’s government, led by Giorgia Meloni, is currently putting together a new round of financial aid (or ‘decreto aiuti’) to support struggling families and businesses, with the decree expected to be examined by parliament next week. 

The latest aid package will be the fourth decreto aiuti issued since the start of the energy crisis – Mario Draghi’s cabinet brought in three such measures for a total of €61.2 billion in state aid. 

The new aid package is expected to be smaller in size than its predecessors as Italy continues to walk a tightrope between the need to mitigate the effects of soaring energy prices and budget issues – the country already carries a mammoth debt of over €2.7 trillion, the second-highest in the eurozone. 

As a result, the government is expected to “allocate a figure between seven and 10 billion euros” to the new round of financial help, Italy’s Deputy PM Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

Gas stove

Current discounts on energy bills will be extended and access to the bonuses will be streamlined. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

Here are the most relevant measures we can expect to see in the new package.

Subsidies for low-income families

At the moment, Italian households with an ISEE (Equivalent Financial Position Indicator) of up to €12,000 – or up to €20,000 in the case of families with four or more members – can benefit from discounts on their gas and electricity bills as part of the ‘bonus gas e luce’.

The size of the discounts, which are applied directly to households’ bills, varies based on the geographic location, type of energy contract and family size of the person making the claim. 

Besides extending the bonus to the end of the current year, the new aid package is also expected to streamline the claiming process by removing the onus for claimants to submit their ISEE certificate.

For further information on the bonus, you can visit the following website.

Tax credit for businesses

Businesses across the country can currently apply to receive tax credit (credito d’imposta) equal to as much as 40 percent of their energy-related expenses. 

First introduced under Draghi’s government, the above measure is meant to expire on November 30th.

However, the new decreto aiuti should extend the incentive to the end of the year.

The criteria regulating who can claim the bonus and how much they can claim are available here

Details on how to claim the bonus can be found here.

Fuel duties

The existing discounts on fuel duties – 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane – are supposed to expire on November 18th. 

Fuel pumps in Italy

Current discounts on fuel prices will likely be extended to the end of the year. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

But, despite a recent decrease in fuel prices across the country, Meloni’s government seems intent on prolonging the measure by an additional month. 

So far, around €8 billion have been allocated to cutting fuel prices in Italy. 

€150 bonus

In closing, the new government is also considering the idea of offering a second one-time €150 bonus for all residents with an ISEE of up to €20,000 a year – the first round of bonuses had been offered by Draghi’s cabinet as part of the third decreto aiuti back in October.

That said, the latest media reports available suggest that Meloni’s cabinet might have to scrap the bonus altogether due to lack of funds, with the cost of the measure estimated to be around €3.2 billion.

