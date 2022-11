A pantofolaio – roughly pronounced ‘pahn-toh-foh-lay-oh’, click here to hear it – is defined as a “person who spends life in their slippers”.

In English, you might lovingly refer to this person a “homebody”, or more rudely as a “couch potato”.

The Italian word pantofolaio is derived from the word for slippers (pantofole), and it describes a person who prefers a quiet life – in the comfort of their own home.

The word has been around for decades, and some say it comes from the French pantouflard, which means exactly the same thing.

It’s a way of living that some of us adopt as the weather gets colder – and one that we might be all too familiar with from 2020.

I lockdown sono stati difficili, anche per i pantofolai a cui non piace uscire

The lockdowns were hard, even for the homebodies who don’t like going out

It also suggests that a person might be particular about their habits, and somewhat set in their ways.

While some people might use it as a mild insult, we probably all know one person who’s happiest at home with a good book – and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Non so se andranno d’accordo. Lei è una pantofolaia e non le piace andare alle feste, mentre lui è sempre in giro.

I don’t know if they will get along. She is a homebody and doesn’t like going to parties, whereas he is always out and about.

