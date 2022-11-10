Read news from:
LIVING IN ITALY

Where can you celebrate Thanksgiving in Italy this year?

For Americans craving a taste of home with minimal effort, here's a look at the restaurants hosting Thanksgiving dinner in 2022.

Published: 10 November 2022 10:51 CET
Here are some of the places where you can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Italy this November.
Here are some of the places where you can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Italy this November. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and many Americans abroad are looking forward to a taste of home during the festive season.

If you’re spending your first festive season in Italy, have no fear: with a little effort it’s perfectly possible to create your own authentic Thanksgiving at home.

But perhaps the idea of sourcing for the all right ingredients for a home-cooked dinner makes you feel exhausted; or maybe you plan to celebrate with a large group.

So what are the options if you prefer to dine out? If you’re in a major Italian city with a sizeable American expat population, you may be in luck.

Here are some of the restaurants where you can book a Thanksgiving dinner in Italy this November.

Although a wide range of Italian restaurants have held Thanksgiving celebrations in the past, we’ve restricted our list to those venues and groups that have confirmed they will be hosting an event this year on Thursday, November 24th.

Milan: 

7.30-11.30pm Milano Culture Club, DOT Chianti Restaurant. American-Italian fusion dinner, €35-€45. Book here.

8-11pm Scopriamo la tradizione del THANKSGIVING in cucina! (‘Let’s discover the tradition of Thanksgiving in the kitchen!’) event. Specifically targeted at singles, €86.58. Book here.  

Rome:

7-9pm or 9.30-11.30pm Hard Rock Cafe, Live Pearl Jam tribute act. €26.40 for one or €37.90 for two. Book here.

7pm until late American Club of Rome, Emme Restaurant. €50. Book here

6:30-8pm Highlander Pub. All you can eat buffet. €50. Book here

Florence:

9-11.30pm Hotel Savoy, Rocco Forte Hotel. Drinks not included, €65. Booking details here.

12-10pm Hard Rock Cafe, €26.40 for one or €37.90 for two. Book here.

7.30pm until late Ruffino’s Poggio Casciano wine estate,American-Tuscan food in the hills outside Florence. €40. Booking details here.

Do you know of any other restaurants we should add to this list? Please leave a comment below or let us know by email.

LIVING IN ITALY

RANKED: The best (and worst) places to live in Italy in 2022

A new quality of life study has ranked Italian cities from best to worst, with the gap between north and south widening again this year. Here's how every part of the country scored.

Published: 7 November 2022 15:27 CET
Updated: 9 November 2022 09:04 CET
Parma has come top of the poll for a 2021 quality of life in Italy survey.
Parma was ranked the city in Italy with the best quality of life this year. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

This year, the inhabitants of the northern Italian city of Trento can say they live in the best province in Italy for quality of life – at least according to the latest survey compiled by ItaliaOggi and Rome’s La Sapienza University.

Now in its 24th year, this is among the most respected of several annual quality of life surveys conducted in Italy. 

Trento took the top spot from last year’s winner Parma, which now ranks seventh.

Trento’s neighbour Bolzano was in second place, and the top five was completed by the cities of Bologna, Florence and Milan.

Rome was in 53rd place, followed by Turin in 54th. 

The northern Italian city of Parma topped the ItaliaOggi quality of life survey in 2021 but dropped to seventh place this year. Photo: AFP

Venice ranked 22nd, while southern capital Naples was fourth from bottom in 104th place.

The rankings are based on factors including employment opportunities, standards in health and education, crime levels, leisure facilities, social security and environment.

READ ALSO: ‘If you want quality of life, choose Italy’s sunny south over the efficient north’

This year, as well as last, the study also took into account how different areas handled the Covid-19 health emergency.

While such studies consistently show a clear north-south divide, ItaliaOggi notes that this year the gap has widened overall between the wealthier northern cities and provincial capitals and those in the south, which were generally worse off to begin with and had fewer resources available to help offset the impact of the pandemic and financial crisis.

The “growing distance between the two parts of the country” is also demonstrated by the fact that “among the cities that have made leaps forward in the classification (those which have moved up more than ten places), the most southern province is Pesaro and Urbino in the central Marche region, up from 56th to 30th place; all the others are further north,” notes ItaliaOggi.

Examples include Como, which went from 62nd to 32nd place, or Rimini which rose from 61st to 37th.

READ ALSO: Twelve statistics that show how the pandemic has hit Italy’s quality of life

While the study does not rank smaller towns and rural areas, it is seen as representative partly as most public services, including local government offices and larger hospitals and healthcare facilities, are generally located in the provincial capital.

Here’s the survey’s complete ranking of all 107 provincial capitals in Italy, from best to worst according to its criteria:

1 Trento

2 Bolzano

3 Bologna

4 Florence

5 Milan

6 Siena

7 Parma

8 Pordenone

9 Trieste

10 Modena

11 Reggio Emilia

12 Cuneo

13 Verona

14 Sondrio

15 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

16 Treviso

17 Aosta

18 Ancona

19 Pisa

20 Monza and Brianza

21 Bergamo

22 Venice

23 Brescia

24 Belluno

25 Forlì-Cesena

26 Udine

27 Vicenza

28 Ravenna

29 Padova

30 Pesaro and Urbino

31 Mantova

32 Como

33 Varese

34 Cremona

35 Lecco

36 Piacenza

37 Rimini

38 Arezzo

39 Gorizia

40 Biella

41 Lucca

42 Macerata

43 Lodi

44 Fermo

45 Livorno

46 Perugia

47 Ferrara

48 Massa-Carrara

49 Genova

50 Novara

51 Savona

52 Ascoli Piceno

53 Rome

54 Turin

55 Grosseto

56 Terni

57 Pistoia

58 Asti

59 Pavia

60 Prato

61 Rieti

62 Vercelli

63 La Spezia

64 Teramo

65 Pescara

66 L’Aquila

67 Alessandria

68 Chieti

69 Viterbo

70 Rovigo

71 Matera

72 Cagliari

73 Imperia

74 Potenza

75 Isernia

76 Latina

77 Nuoro

78 Frosinone

79 Sassari

80 Bari

81 Campobasso

82 Benevento

83 Avellino

84 Ragusa

85 Brindisi

86 Salerno

87 Catanzaro

88 Lecce

89 Sardinia

90 Barletta-Andria-Trani

91 Oristano

92 Caserta

93 Trapani

94 Cosenza

95 Reggio Calabria

96 Messina

97 Enna

98 Palermo

99 Taranto

100 Vibo Valentia

101 Foggia

102 Catania

103 Agrigento

104 Naples

105 Caltanissetta

106 Siracusa

107 Crotone

