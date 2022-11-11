Read news from:
VENICE

Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Venice?

Many dream of moving to Venice and enjoying its magical atmosphere as a resident, but the floating city’s reputation isn’t exactly one of affordability. Here’s how much you’ll need to live there.

Published: 11 November 2022 15:08 CET
A view of Venice's Rialto bridge
Very few cities in the world can match Venice’s spellbinding beauty, which is why many dream of moving to the city. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Very few cities in the world can match Venice’s spellbinding beauty, which is why many have at least once in their lives considered relocating to the northern city.

But life between the Veneto capital’s grandiose waterside buildings and narrow ‘calli’ (the local name for ‘streets’) comes with a hefty price tag, with one recent study naming Venice among the most expensive Italian cities for overall living costs. 

After all, eye-watering prices are partly responsible for the city’s recent depopulation and Venetians’ mass exodus to cheaper mainland areas.

But if you hope to move there, exactly how much money will you need to live in Venice and what are the biggest expenses for residents?  

Housing

If Venice is often described as a ‘città per nababbi’ (‘a city for tycoons’), it’s mostly because of its high housing costs, which apply to both renters and buyers. 

The average asking price for a property within Venice’s municipality is 3,323 euros per square metre, which, albeit far from the exorbitant prices seen in Portofino (10,891 euros per square metre) or Capri (8,202), is still some 1,434 euros above national average and double the regional average.

Houses in Burano, Venice

The average asking price for a property within Venice’s municipality is 3,323 euros per square metre, some 1,434 euros above national average. Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

That said, it’s worth noting that prices can climb as high as 5,365 euros per square metre in the San Marco district, the most central area of the city.

Things aren’t much better for renters: a one-bedroom flat in the city centre will set you back 662 euros a month on average (bills are excluded).

While rent can be as high as 17 euros per square metre on the main island, prices are generally lower in the mainland (Mestre and surroundings) and on the smaller islands (Murano, Lido, Pellestrina, etc.)

That said, it would be nearly impossible to rent a flat for less than 13 euros per square metre.

See which areas of the city are cheaper when it comes to buying or renting a property, you can refer to the following online map

Bills

Utility bills are the second-biggest expense for Venice residents. 

Much like any other Italian region, Veneto has been hit by sharp increases in gas and electricity bills due to the European fuel crisis. According to some estimates, such increases will amount to 10 billion euros by the end of 2022.

Radiator

Utility bills are well above the national average in Venice. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Though bills are naturally dependent upon a household’s individual expenditure, ‘bollette’ (utility bills) are estimated to cost more than average in Venice.

Monthly bills – including gas, electricity and water plus waste collection fees – for an 85-square-metre flat in Venice are estimated to add up to an average of 269 euros.

That’s a whopping 91 euros over Italy’s national average, which currently stands at 178 euros a month.  

Groceries

The price of groceries in Italy has increased dramatically over the past few months, triggered by record levels of inflation.

According to Italian consumer group Codacons, Venice is the eleventh-most expensive Italian city when it comes to grocery shopping as filling a supermarket cart with basic goods is estimated to set residents back 99 euros on average – that’s a 24-euro difference compared to the cheapest city, Naples.

A list of the most cost-efficient supermarkets in Venice can be downloaded here (click on ‘Scarica lo speciale supermercati’).

Eating out 

There is certainly no shortage of bars and restaurants in Venice, though as a resident you might prefer to frequent a ‘bacaro’: a quintessentially Venetian tavern serving local wine and food.

As in most major cities, the size of your bill will largely depend not just on the type of eatery you go for but also on its location, with prices being usually much lower in the less touristy areas of the city.

That said, a three-course meal for two people in a mid-range restaurant will set you back 70 euros on average – around 10 euros above the national average – while a regular meal in an inexpensive restaurant comes at around 15 euros a head.

The table of a cafè in Venice

There is no shortage of bars and restaurants in Venice, though eateries are usually crowded in the most touristy areas. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

Going out, leisure, entertainment 

While lacking in nightlife, Venice offers residents plenty of things to do during the day, especially on weekends. 

And, though the city might not have as broad an entertainment portfolio as Milan, it still manages to satisfy a good variety of tastes and personalities.

On this front, prices are slightly higher than in other major cities across the country but are still accessible for the most part. 

For instance, a regular cinema ticket costs around 12 euros, whereas renting a tennis court for one hour comes at an average price of 21 euros.

Transport

Local transport in Venice is fairly reliable – water buses (‘vaporetti’) run frequently and they’re usually on time. 

That said, services are sometimes disrupted by fog or high tides (‘acqua alta’) during the cold months, whereas vaporetti running on the main lines are often crowded during peak tourist season (late May to early September).

Water bus in Venice

Local transport in Venice is fairly reliable, though services are sometimes disrupted by fog or high tides during the winter. Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP

Prices are however fairly affordable. A monthly all-inclusive pass (‘rete unica’) with ACTV, the main public transport operator in the city, costs 37 euros, whereas an annual ticket goes for 370 euros.

Generous discounts are available to students and people over 75.

Private taxi services are available too. While being by far the quickest way to get around, water taxis are very expensive, with the cost of a ride ranging from a minimum of 40 euros for a shorter journey up to as much as 250 euros.

ENERGY

At a glance: What does Italy’s new energy aid package mean for you?

Italy’s government has confirmed further financial aid to help households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills. Here’s a breakdown of the main measures.

Published: 11 November 2022 12:54 CET
Much like the rest of Europe, Italy has been hit by record energy prices over the past few months and gas and electricity tariffs are only expected to rise further in the coming months. 

On Thursday, the government announced a new round of financial aid to support struggling families and businesses.

READ ALSO: How Italy has avoided a huge hike in gas prices – for now

The latest aid package, worth 9.1 billion euros, is the fourth aid bill (decreto aiuti) issued since the start of the energy crisis. It comes after Mario Draghi’s cabinet brought in three such bills which amounted to a total of 61.2 billion euros in state aid. 

Here are the most relevant measures included in the new package.

Subsidies for low-income families

Italian households with an annual income – this is calculated as ISEE (Equivalent Financial Position Indicator) – of up to 12,000 euros or up to 20,000 euros in the case of families with four or more members will continue to benefit from discounts on their gas and electricity bills (‘bonus gas e luce’) until the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Italy’s energy giant reports huge profit as more price hikes expected

The size of the discounts, which are applied directly to bills, varies based on the geographic location, type of energy contract and family size of the claimant.

Find further information on Italian energy regulator Arera’s website.

Tax credit for businesses

Businesses across the country will remain eligible to receive tax credit (credito d’imposta) equal to as much as 40 percent of their energy-related expenses. 

First introduced under Draghi’s government, the above measure was meant to expire on November 30th but has now been extended to the end of the year.

The criteria regulating who can claim the bonus and how much they can claim are available here on the Italian tax agency’s website. Details on how to claim the bonus can be found here.

Radiator

Families will be able to claim discounts on gas and electricity bills until the end of the year. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Paying bills in instalments 

Under the new decreto, businesses across the country will be able to pay gas and electricity bills received between October 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023 in instalments, with a maximum of 36 monthly instalments allowed.

The option to pay via instalments will be revoked if a business fails to pay two consecutive instalments.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn? 

Fuel duties

Despite a recent decrease in fuel prices across the country, the existing discounts on fuel duties – 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane – will remain in place until December 31st.

So far, around 8 billion euros have been allocated to cutting fuel prices in Italy. 

Cost of living bonus scrapped

The government has ultimately scrapped the idea of offering another one-time 150-euro bonus for all residents with an ISEE of up to €20,000 a year – the first round of such bonuses had been offered by Draghi’s cabinet as part of the third decreto aiuti back in October.

Cash payment limit increased

As promised, Meloni’s government has raised the legal limit for cash transactions.

While ministers originally proposed bringing the cash payment ceiling up from the current 2,000 euros to 10,000 euros, the new aid package sets the threshold at 5,000 euros.

READ ALSO: Italian government seeks to raise cash payment limit ‘to help the poor’

The measure has attracted criticism as critics believe it will encourage widespread tax evasion and money laundering – two problems that have long dogged the Italian economy.

Superbonus 110

The discount on construction works afforded by Italy’s much-discussed building bonus will go from 110 percent to 90 percent in 2023.

Builder taking a break

The discount on home construction works afforded by Italy’s building superbonus will go from 110 percent to 90 percent in 2023. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

However, while the bonus was originally meant to lapse for one-household properties (‘immobili unifamiliari’) at the end of 2022, the owners of such properties will still be able to claim the discount in 2023 as long as the property in question is their first home and their ISEE doesn’t exceed 15,000 euros a year (the threshold is expected to change depending on the size of the claimant’s family).

Extraction of natural gas 

The latest aid package will allow the government to grant licences for the construction of new drilling stations between nine and 12 nautical miles off the Italian coast

The measure is part of a wider attempt to diversify the country’s energy portfolio and wean Italy off Russian gas supplies altogether.

