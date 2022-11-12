Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What’s an ISEE and when will you need one in Italy?

There are plenty of Italian acronyms new residents need to be familiar with, and this may be one of the most important. Here’s what it means and why you’ll need it.

Published: 12 November 2022 14:27 CET
Tax office in Italy
The ISEE is a parameter used by Italy’s government to assess the overall economic situation of a certain household. Photo by Andreas SOLARO

Long-term Italian residents might be already familiar with the ISEE, but to others it’s no more than a mysterious-sounding acronym seen in reports about Italy’s many government ‘bonuses’ and subsidies.

ISEE stands for ‘Indicatore della Situazione Economica Equivalente’, which roughly translates into English as Equivalent Financial Position Indicator.

In typically Italian fashion though, the full name is likely to leave you just as puzzled as the acronym.

Basically the ISEE is a parameter used by Italy’s government and public administration to gauge the overall economic situation of a household. 

It takes a variety of factors into account, though it is for the most part based on the ages, annual income, assets and any physical disabilities of the members of a household. 

You could think of the ISEE as a sort of ‘financial ID card’, which states your household’s level of wealth and financial security.  

Sooner or later, all Italian residents end up crossing paths with the ISEE, usually when accessing means-tested government financial subsidies.

For instance, recently-extended discounts on gas and electricity bills can only be claimed by households with an ISEE of up to 12,000 euros. 

ISEE thresholds are also set for Italy’s universal single allowance, nursery bonus and most exemptions in the public healthcare system.

However, a household’s ISEE status is not automatically calculated by the Italian public administration. So those looking to access a state subsidy must go about claiming their own ISEE certificate independently. 

How do get your ISEE certificate?

It may not come as a surprise to hear that getting an ISEE certificate isn’t nearly as straightforward as it should be.

For this reason, even Italian nationals tend to need the help of private professionals. 

Claiming the certificate revolves around completing the ‘Dichiarazione Unica Sostitutiva’ (Single replacement declaration, or DSU); a form asking claimants about their income, assets and size of their household.

You can complete this form yourself, or have your commercialista (accountant) or another professional do this for you.

INPS recently launched a new online service allowing residents can ask to receive a pre-filled DSU form – some questions are automatically answered based on records held by INPS and the Agenzia delle Entrate – and then proceed to complete the document by themselves. 

Once completed, the form must be submitted either to your local Centro di Assistenza Fiscale (Fiscal Support Centre, CAF) or via the National Social Insurance Agency’s (INPS) website.

It can be submitted at any time of year, with the resulting ISEE certificate valid until the end of that same year.

The ISEE certificate is usually available within 10 days of submitting the form, though there might be delays if the info given through the DSU doesn’t match the records kept by the Agenzia delle Entrate (Revenue Agency) and INPS. 

Once the certificate is ready, residents can choose to either have it delivered online in downloadable format or pick it up in person. 

The following INPS web page allows users to work out whether or not they might be eligible to claim certain state subsidies by ‘unofficially’ calculating their ISEE status.

Further info about how to get an ISEE certificate is available on the Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Politics’ website (in Italian only).

DRIVING

Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

Italy's international residents often find themselves needing to retake their driving tests due to the country's rules on foreign permits. Here's a look at how the rules apply depending on where you (and your licence) come from.

Published: 19 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Many of The Local’s readers from the US, Canada, and elsewhere have written in recently to check what the rules are on driving in Italy on a licence issued in their countries.

The issue of foreigners in Italy having to obtain an Italian driving licence has been in the news lately as the British government continues negotiations over whether UK nationals living in Italy can keep their pre-Brexit rights to drive on Italian roads with a British driving licence or not.

READ ALSO: Driving licences: Are the UK and Italy any closer to reaching an agreement?

This loss of rights has come as an unwelcome surprise to many British nationals in Italy, whether or not they may have voted for it. But these rules have long been in place for people moving to Italy from many other countries.

Who needs to get an Italian driving licence?

Simply put, the majority of people moving to Italy for the longer term from outside the EU are probably going to need to swap their licences.

If you’re a resident in Italy and want to drive on the nation’s roads, it’s mandatory to have an EU or Italian licence.

Note that this only applies to residents. Visitors do not face this requirement.

The Italian rules state that holders of a driving licence from most non-EU countries can drive in Italy for a maximum of one year from acquiring residence in Italy. After that, they’ll need to exchange it for an Italian licence or, if that’s not possible, retake their driving test in order to get their Italian licence.

READ ALSO:  Do you have to take Italy’s driving test in Italian?

Like the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa do not have reciprocal agreements in place with Italy allowing licences issued in those countries to be swapped for an Italian one in most cases.

If your licence was issued by another EU member state, you can continue to use it in Italy and there’s no legal requirement to exchange it for an Italian one, though it is recommended that you do so. The exchange will not involve retaking a test and will be a more straightforward swap.

There are also some countries outside of the EU which have a reciprocal agreement with Italy, meaning driving licences from these countries can be exchanged for an Italian one:

Here are the countries which currently have reciprocal agreements in place according to Italy’s Ministry of Transport:

  • Albania (new agreement valid until 12 July 2026)
  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Brazil (until 13 January 2023)
  • Philippines
  • Japan
  • Lebanon
  • Macedonia
  • Morocco
  • Moldova
  • Principality of Monaco
  • Republic of Korea
  • Republic of San Marino
  • Switzerland (until 12 June 2026)
  • Taiwan
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine (until January 24, 2027)

The following countries allow exchange in certain cases:

  • Canada (diplomatic and consular staff)
  • Chile (diplomatic staff and their families)
  • United States (diplomatic personnel and their families)
  • Zambia (citizens on governmental missions and their families)

READ ALSO: Explained: How to pay Italian traffic fines from abroad

The ministry states that conversion without retaking your test is only possible if

  • The foreign driving license was obtained before acquiring residence in Italy
  • The license holder has been resident in Italy for less than four years at the time of submitting the application (those who have been residing for more than four years will have to take the exam).

It’s unclear why certain countries have these agreements with Italy and others don’t, and what the criteria are.

Drivers with licences that may not be exchanged need to take a full Italian theory and practical driving exam to obtain an Italian licence.

Besides the considerable cost and time commitment of taking a test in Italy – not to mention the fact that the exam must be completed in Italian, requiring a very strong grasp of the language – those who do manage to pass the test face the additional hurdle of being considered a ‘new driver’ (neopatentato/a) in Italy.

Drivers in Italy are considered neopatentati for three years after passing the exam and face tighter restrictions in that time, as well as higher insurance costs.

Please note The Local is unable to advise on individual cases. To find out more about how Italy’s rules on driving licences apply to you, check with the relevant Embassy or Consulate or the Ministry of Transport uffici della motorizzazione civile.

