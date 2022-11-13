Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Press freedom fears as Italy PM Meloni takes Saviano to trial

Italian anti-mafia journalist Roberto Saviano stands trial next week on defamation charges brought by Giorgia Meloni, now Italy's prime minister, for a 2020 outburst criticising her stance on migrants.

Published: 13 November 2022 09:50 CET
Press freedom fears as Italy PM Meloni takes Saviano to trial
The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking writer Roberto Saviano to court. Photos: Alberto PIZZOLI and Andreas SOLARO/AFP

Italian anti-mafia journalist Roberto Saviano stands trial next week on defamation charges brought by Giorgia Meloni, now Italy’s prime minister, for a 2020 outburst criticising her stance on migrants.

Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy was at the time a small opposition party, but took office last month after a sweeping election victory driven in part by its promise to stop the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

Saviano, who is best known for his international mafia bestseller “Gomorrah” faces up to three years in prison if convicted in the trial, which opens on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old told AFP it was an “unequal confrontation, decidedly grotesque,” while press freedom groups warned it sent a “chilling message” to journalists.

Watchdogs say such trials are symbolic of a culture in Italy in which public figures — often politicians — intimidate reporters with repeated lawsuits, threatening the erosion of a free and independent press.

Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, the lowest level in western Europe.

Intimidation 

The case dates back to December 2020 when Saviano was asked on political TV chat show “Piazzapulita” for a comment on the death of a six-month-old baby from Guinea in a shipwreck.

He pointed a finger at Meloni and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, which is now part of her coalition government.

Meloni said in 2019 that charity vessels which rescue migrants “should be sunk,” while Salvini, as interior minister that same year, blocked the vessels from docking.

“I just want to say to Meloni, and Salvini, you bastards! How could you?” Saviano said on the show.

Meloni sued, as did Salvini, whose separate case is expected to go to trial in February.

PEN International, an organisation that defends free speech, sent an open letter to Meloni this week urging her to drop the case. “Pursuing your case against him would send a chilling message to all journalists and writers in the country, who may no longer dare to speak out for fear of reprisals,” it said.

Meloni will be represented by lawyer Andrea Delmastro, who she recently nominated deputy justice minister.

Saviano said he has been sued for defamation “dozens of times,” but only Meloni and Salvini’s suits have gone to trial.

The author, who has been under police protection since publishing “Gomorrah” due to threats from the mafia, said the tactic was to “intimidate one in order to intimidate 100.”

Passivity and inaction

Within weeks of taking office, Meloni’s government showed it would be tough on migrants by blocking rescue vessels from its ports last weekend, in the process sparking a row with France, which took in one of the ships.

“This extreme right-wing government needs enemies who meet two criteria: not having a voice (like the migrants) or being very well known so that the punishment can appear exemplary,” he told AFP.

“It will be even more difficult (for journalists) to report on what is happening and express an opinion if the prospect is having to defend one’s freedom of expression in court and seeing your words put on trial when they criticise power and its inhuman policies,” Saviano said.

In 2017, the latest available data from the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) showed nearly 9,500 defamation proceedings were initiated against journalists in Italy.

Sixty percent were dismissed, while 6.6 percent went to trial. Defamation through the media can be punished in Italy with prison sentences from six months to three years.

But Italy’s Constitutional Court urged lawmakers in 2020 and 2021 to rewrite the law, saying jail time for such cases was unconstitutional and should only be resorted to in cases of “exceptional severity.”

Ricardo Gutierrez, head of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), told AFP the “passivity and inaction of the government and parliament” could only be interpreted “as complicity with the enemies of press freedom.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy escalates

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday slammed what she called the "aggressive reaction" of the French government to taking in a migrant rescue vessel rejected by Rome.

Published: 11 November 2022 12:41 CET
France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy escalates

France accepted the Ocean Viking and the 234 migrants onboard, but in return said it would suspend a previous plan to take in 3,500 refugees currently in Italy, and urged other EU nations to do the same. 

“I was very struck by the aggressive reaction of the French government, which is incomprehensible and unjustified,” Meloni told a press conference in Rome.

READ ALSO: Why are France and Italy rowing over migrants and what are the consequences?

The ship docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday morning, as relations between the two countries soured further.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that the migrants were Italy’s responsibility under EU rules, and that the French move was an “exceptional” measure.

He said Italy’s refusal to accept the migrants was “incomprehensible” and that there would be “severe consequences” for Italy’s bilateral relations with France, and with the European Union as a whole.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday the Ocean Viking could dock at the port of Toulon and a third of the migrant passengers will be “relocated” to France. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

He said France had acted according to its “humanitarian duty”, while Italy had “lacked humanity”.

The Ocean Viking ship had initially sought access to Italy’s coast, which is closest to where the migrants were picked up, saying health and sanitary conditions onboard were rapidly worsening. 

Italy refused, saying other nations needed to take in more of the  migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa every year.

The migrants, more than 50 of whom are children, were taken to an “international waiting zone” pending the processing of requests for asylum.

READ ALSO: Anger as Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants rescued at sea

They would not be allowed to leave the zone until the process was completed in about three weeks, the government said. Asylum interviews were to start on Saturday.

The shelter, a short drive from the port, was heavily guarded, an AFP photographer said.

Some 600 police were deployed for the ship’s arrival, with the Red Cross in charge of humanitarian aid.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni oo Friday condemned what she called the “aggressive reaction” of the French government to taking in the rescue ship rejected by Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Nine European nations have committed to hosting two-thirds of the migrants, Darmanin said Thursday, with the remaining third staying in France.

Germany will take “more than 80”, while Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland will also contribute in the name of “European solidarity”, he said.

So far this year, 164 asylum seekers have been moved from Italy to other nations in the bloc that volunteered to accept them.

That is a fraction of the more than 88,000 that have reached its shores so far this year, of which 14 percent arrived after being rescued by NGO vessels, according to Italian authorities.

SHOW COMMENTS