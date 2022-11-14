Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From chocolate and truffle festivals to student protests and World War II bomb disposal operations, here's what's happening in Italy this week.

Published: 14 November 2022 10:55 CET
Bologna's Cioccoshow chocolate exhibition is just one of the events to look out for in Italy this week.
Bologna's Cioccoshow chocolate exhibition is just one of the events to look out for in Italy this week. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

Monday

The exhibition ‘A woman, a mother’ (Una donna, una madre) by artist Clelia Mori opens in memory of Genoeffa Cocconi, mother of the seven Cervi brothers, who are considered heroes of anti-fascism for their organised resistance to Mussolini’s regime.

The exhibition will be held at the Casa Cervi Museum in Gattatico in Reggio Emilia and runs until December 28th – the 79th anniversary of the execution of the brothers.

Tuesday

It may seem odd to be discussing snow tyres when the sun is shining and temperatures remain higher than the seasonal average across Italy, but the Highway Code states that winter tires are obligatory from November 15th.

In fact, motorists are supposed to change their tyres from October 15th, but there’s a one-month grace period before the requirement is enforced by fines of up to 335 euros.

The final date for switching back to summer tyres is April 15th.

Wednesday

Italy new interior minister Matteo Piantedosi is scheduled to give an urgent cabinet briefing on France and Italy’s migrant ship stand off at 11.45am on Wednesday, as tensions mount between the two countries.

READ ALSO: Why are France and Italy rowing over migrants and what are the consequences?

France on Friday accepted the Ocean Viking rescue ship that had been seeking safe harbour in Italy, but in return said it would suspend a previous plan to take in 3,500 refugees currently in Italy, and urged other EU nations to do the same. 

Piantedosi said France’s move is incomprehensible and disproportionate, and calls into question the principle of European solidarity.

France on Friday allowed people on the Ocean Viking rescue ship to disembark on its shores.

France on Friday allowed people on the Ocean Viking rescue ship to disembark on its shores. Photo by Vincenzo Circosta / AFP.

Thursday

Chocolate lovers, rejoice: it’s the start of Cioccoshow in Bologna, which this year is happening on November 17th-20th.

The exhibit will be held this year in Piazza XX Settembre; approximately 40 chocolate makers from all over the country will be showcasing their delicacies.

If truffles and wine are more your thing, look no further than Genova’s Tartufando festival, taking place on the same dates in Piazza Sarzano.

Friday

From Bari to Milan, students across Italy will be taking to the streets on Friday to call for schools to be placed at the top of the new government’s list of priorities.

Italy’s Students Union is making five demands, including the introduction of a law on the right to study, reform of the current rules with regard to student representation and participation, and increased inclusivity in schools.

Sunday

Around 2,000 residents of Orvieto Scalo and Ciconia will be asked to temporarily evacuate their homes on Sunday in order to allow for the safe diffusion of a 500-pound US-made World War II bomb, which was recently discovered in the Paglia riverbed.

The extraction operation will begin at 7 am and must be completed by 9 am, after which the bomb will be safely detonated; until 1 pm there will be an absolute ban on entering and remaining in the area.

From a long-discussed bridge to a new energy aid package: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.

Published: 7 November 2022 10:16 CET
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Italy’s government will continue discussions over a new energy aid package on Monday, November 7th. While little has been confirmed so far, it is expected to extend many of the subsidies introduced under previous decrees.

READ ALSO: Key points: What we know about Italy’s next energy aid package

By Giorgia Meloni’s own admission, the new cabinet will only be able to allocate “a small amount of money” – between 7 and 10 billion euros according to the latest reports – to bring households and businesses across the country some respite from soaring energy prices.

This is set to be Italy’s fourth energy aid bill since the start of the European energy crisis.

Tuesday

The idea of building a bridge over the Strait of Messina that would connect Sicily to mainland Italy has been discussed for so long – and dismissed as unworkable so many times – that it’s a running joke among many political commentators in Italy.

But Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right League, appears to be taking the idea very seriously indeed and has made the project his top priority so far in his new role as infrastructure minister.

Official talks on building such a bridge will begin on Tuesday, November 8th, at which Salvini is set to meet the presidents of Calabria and Sicily in Rome. 

In his first week in office, he said on Twitter that he’s working “day and night” to give Italy and the rest of the world “the most eco-friendly feat of engineering” of modern times.

Political figures including members of the government, have already criticised the project as a “sort of mirage”.

There have been numerous plans throughout history to build a bridge over the the Strait of Messina; most recently Silvio Berlusconi’s government in the early 2000s secured partial funding from Brussels to finance a €6bn bridge, but construction work never started.

A long-discussed bridge over the Strait of Messina would connect Sicily to the Italian mainland.

A long-discussed bridge over the Strait of Messina would connect Sicily to the Italian mainland. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Thursday

The first edition of the National University Festival will kick off on Thursday, November 10th at the Link Campus University in Rome.

The festival, which seeks to become an annual recurrence, will give students and professors alike a chance to reflect on Italy’s academic heritage and start developing new guidelines for the future of education. 

In particular, this year’s edition will focus on digital culture.

Saturday

A requiem in memory of all the victims of mafia crimes will be performed in Palermo’s Teatro Massimo on Saturday, November 12th. 

The event, which will be attended by Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella, will round off commemorations for the 30-year anniversary of the murder of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Organisers say the performance will be a chance to reflect on the role of art as a form of “collective response to mafia evils”.

Sunday

The 23rd edition of the International Alba White Truffle Auction will take place in the Castle of Grinzane Cavour in Cuneo, Piedmont on Sunday, November 13th. 

As usual, some of the best specimens of tuber magnatum, commonly known as white truffle, will be auctioned off to bidders, with all proceeds being devolved to national or international charities. 

The auction will be live-streamed on the Castle of Grinzane Cavour’s Facebook page. The event’s programme can be found here.

