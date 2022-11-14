On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

The exhibition ‘A woman, a mother’ (Una donna, una madre) by artist Clelia Mori opens in memory of Genoeffa Cocconi, mother of the seven Cervi brothers, who are considered heroes of anti-fascism for their organised resistance to Mussolini’s regime.

The exhibition will be held at the Casa Cervi Museum in Gattatico in Reggio Emilia and runs until December 28th – the 79th anniversary of the execution of the brothers.

Tuesday

It may seem odd to be discussing snow tyres when the sun is shining and temperatures remain higher than the seasonal average across Italy, but the Highway Code states that winter tires are obligatory from November 15th.

In fact, motorists are supposed to change their tyres from October 15th, but there’s a one-month grace period before the requirement is enforced by fines of up to 335 euros.

The final date for switching back to summer tyres is April 15th.

Wednesday

Italy new interior minister Matteo Piantedosi is scheduled to give an urgent cabinet briefing on France and Italy’s migrant ship stand off at 11.45am on Wednesday, as tensions mount between the two countries.

France on Friday accepted the Ocean Viking rescue ship that had been seeking safe harbour in Italy, but in return said it would suspend a previous plan to take in 3,500 refugees currently in Italy, and urged other EU nations to do the same.

Piantedosi said France’s move is incomprehensible and disproportionate, and calls into question the principle of European solidarity.

France on Friday allowed people on the Ocean Viking rescue ship to disembark on its shores. Photo by Vincenzo Circosta / AFP.

Thursday

Chocolate lovers, rejoice: it’s the start of Cioccoshow in Bologna, which this year is happening on November 17th-20th.

The exhibit will be held this year in Piazza XX Settembre; approximately 40 chocolate makers from all over the country will be showcasing their delicacies.

If truffles and wine are more your thing, look no further than Genova’s Tartufando festival, taking place on the same dates in Piazza Sarzano.

Friday

From Bari to Milan, students across Italy will be taking to the streets on Friday to call for schools to be placed at the top of the new government’s list of priorities.

Italy’s Students Union is making five demands, including the introduction of a law on the right to study, reform of the current rules with regard to student representation and participation, and increased inclusivity in schools.

Sunday