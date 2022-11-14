For members
Why are Trento and Bolzano rated the best places to live in Italy?
The northern cities of Trento and Bolzano consistently rank among the top places to live in Italy. What makes them stand out?
Published: 14 November 2022 17:08 CET
Bolzano and Trento are consistently ranked as among the best places to live in Italy. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.
Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Venice?
Many dream of moving to Venice and enjoying its magical atmosphere as a resident, but the floating city’s reputation isn’t exactly one of affordability. Here’s how much you’ll need to live there.
Published: 11 November 2022 15:08 CET
