LIVING IN ITALY

Why are Trento and Bolzano rated the best places to live in Italy?

The northern cities of Trento and Bolzano consistently rank among the top places to live in Italy. What makes them stand out?

Published: 14 November 2022 17:08 CET
What makes Bolzano and Trento such good places to live?
Bolzano and Trento are consistently ranked as among the best places to live in Italy. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

Where’s the best place to live in Italy? If you believe the results of a recent quality of life survey published by ItaliaOggi and Rome’s La Sapienza University, it’s the twin northeastern cities of Trento and Bolzano.

Now in its 24th year, this is one of the most respected annual quality of life surveys conducted in Italy.

This year, Trento and Bolzano came first and second in the list of the 107 best (and worst) places to live in the country.

Of the nine indicators analysed – business, work, environment, education, training, income, wealth, social security, and leisure – Trento was ranked top in the country for eight.

“Being number one in Italy for quality of life is a source of great pride, but at the same time it gives us a great responsibility,” Maurizio Fugatti, president of Autonomous Province of Trento, told reporters.

But this kind of recognition isn’t new to Trento; along with Bolzano, it’s been ranked among the top 10 Italian cities for residents’ wellbeing for a number of years.

So what exactly is it about these two Alpine cities that continually wins them such high quality of life ratings?

Here are some of the reasons.

Low unemployment rate

Trento and Bolzano have two of the lowest rates of unemployment in Italy.

In the second quarter of 2022, unemployment was at 2.1 percent in the autonomous province of Bolzano and 4.7 percent in the autonomous province of Trento, according to data from Italy’s National Statistics Office (ISTAT).

That’s compared to a national average of 8.1 percent. Over the same period, the southern regions of Sicily, Campania and Calabria had unemployment rates of 17.3 percent, 15.9 percent, and 15.6 percent respectively.

High per capita wealth and income

In 2021, Eurostat published data showing that the autonomous province of Bolzano had the highest per capita wealth in 2019; 155 percent above the European average of €31,200.

The GDP per capita for the autonomous province of Trento was 125 percent higher than Europe’s average.

In 2020, data published by ISTAT relating to 2018 showed that inhabitants of the province of Bolzano had the highest average disposable income in Italy, at €26,000, and the highest GDP per capita, at €47,000 (Trentino ranked fourth, at €38,000).

By contrast, the national average at the time was €29,000, with Calabria reporting GDP per capita of just €17,000.

‘Green’ cities

Both Bolzano and Trento are environmentally friendly cities, leading the country when it comes to green living.

A recent survey conducted by the Italian environmental organisations Legambiente and Ambiente Italia found that Bolzano was the cleanest city in Italy, with Trento coming a close second.

The survey takes into account factors such as air quality, recycling efforts, waste production levels, reliance on renewable energy, public transport services, and metres of bike lanes per 100 inhabitants.

A view of the Dolomite mountains near Bolzano.

A view of the Dolomite mountains near Bolzano. Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP.

Above-average government spending

Trento and Bolzano invest more in their inhabitants than other regions – in Bolzano’s case, around double the national average.

Regionalised local government expenditure in Bolzano was €10,148 per capita in 2020, while the national average was €4,595, according to data released by Italy’s State General Accounting Office in 2022. Trento’s spending was €7,960 per capita.

It helps that both Trento and Bolzano are the capitals of autonomous provinces. Italy’s autonomous provinces and regions have a greater decree of control over how funds are spent than other parts of the country, getting to keep 60 – as opposed to 20 – percent of local taxes.

Wellbeing across demographics

A 2022 quality of life survey conducted by the financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore found that Trento was the only city in Italy that ranked among the top ten for children, young people and the elderly.

Trento scored highly on factors including life expectancy and use of medications for chronic illnesses; the number of municipal civil servants under 40 and university graduates; and the birth rate and places in nursery schools.

But it’s not all perfect…

As a counterpoint to the positive factors list above, it’s worth noting that Bolzano and Trento are among the most expensive cities in Italy, with a cost of living to match their residents’ high incomes.

They also have relatively high rates of alcoholism and suicide compared to the rest of Italy; in 2020, Trentino had the highest suicide rate in the country.

Anecdotally, people who live or have lived in Trento and Bolzano say these cities are peaceful, clean, friendly, and surrounded by a wealth of natural beauty.

If nightlife is a priority, though, you may find them wanting; while they’re both university towns, they’re said to lack the buzz of bigger Italian cities.

If you’re considering where to move to Italy, it’s important to take into account only the factors that are most important to you; sun and sea may be more important than employment opportunities and public transport.

While the south of Italy tends to perform poorly in these surveys, some of our readers – and writers – consider it the best part of the country to live in.

As they say in Italian, a ognuno il suo – to each their own.

VENICE

Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Venice?

Many dream of moving to Venice and enjoying its magical atmosphere as a resident, but the floating city’s reputation isn’t exactly one of affordability. Here’s how much you’ll need to live there.

Published: 11 November 2022 15:08 CET
Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Venice?

Very few cities in the world can match Venice’s spellbinding beauty, which is why many have at least once in their lives considered relocating to the northern city.

But life between the Veneto capital’s grandiose waterside buildings and narrow ‘calli’ (the local name for ‘streets’) comes with a hefty price tag, with one recent study naming Venice among the most expensive Italian cities for overall living costs. 

After all, eye-watering prices are partly responsible for the city’s recent depopulation and Venetians’ mass exodus to cheaper mainland areas.

But if you hope to move there, exactly how much money will you need to live in Venice and what are the biggest expenses for residents?  

Housing

If Venice is often described as a ‘città per nababbi’ (‘a city for tycoons’), it’s mostly because of its high housing costs, which apply to both renters and buyers. 

The average asking price for a property within Venice’s municipality is 3,323 euros per square metre, which, albeit far from the exorbitant prices seen in Portofino (10,891 euros per square metre) or Capri (8,202), is still some 1,434 euros above national average and double the regional average.

A view of Venice's Rialto bridge

It’s not surprising that many people dream of moving to Venice. But is it affordable? Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

That said, it’s worth noting that prices can climb as high as 5,365 euros per square metre in the San Marco district, the most central area of the city.

Things aren’t much better for renters: a one-bedroom flat in the city centre will set you back 662 euros a month on average (bills are excluded).

While rent can be as high as 17 euros per square metre on the main island, prices are generally lower in the mainland (Mestre and surroundings) and on the smaller islands (Murano, Lido, Pellestrina, etc.)

That said, it would be nearly impossible to rent a flat for less than 13 euros per square metre.

See which areas of the city are cheaper when it comes to buying or renting a property, you can refer to the following online map

Bills

Utility bills are the second-biggest expense for Venice residents. 

Much like any other Italian region, Veneto has been hit by sharp increases in gas and electricity bills due to the European fuel crisis. According to some estimates, such increases will amount to 10 billion euros by the end of 2022.

Radiator

Utility bills are well above the national average in Venice. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Though bills are naturally dependent upon a household’s individual expenditure, ‘bollette’ (utility bills) are estimated to cost more than average in Venice.

Monthly bills – including gas, electricity and water plus waste collection fees – for an 85-square-metre flat in Venice are estimated to add up to an average of 269 euros.

That’s a whopping 91 euros over Italy’s national average, which currently stands at 178 euros a month.  

Groceries

The price of groceries in Italy has increased dramatically over the past few months, triggered by record levels of inflation.

According to Italian consumer group Codacons, Venice is the eleventh-most expensive Italian city when it comes to grocery shopping as filling a supermarket cart with basic goods is estimated to set residents back 99 euros on average – that’s a 24-euro difference compared to the cheapest city, Naples.

A list of the most cost-efficient supermarkets in Venice can be downloaded here (click on ‘Scarica lo speciale supermercati’).

Eating out 

There is certainly no shortage of bars and restaurants in Venice, though as a resident you might prefer to frequent a ‘bacaro’: a quintessentially Venetian tavern serving local wine and food.

As in most major cities, the size of your bill will largely depend not just on the type of eatery you go for but also on its location, with prices being usually much lower in the less touristy areas of the city.

That said, a three-course meal for two people in a mid-range restaurant will set you back 70 euros on average – around 10 euros above the national average – while a regular meal in an inexpensive restaurant comes at around 15 euros a head.

The table of a cafè in Venice

There is no shortage of bars and restaurants in Venice, though eateries are usually crowded in the most touristy areas. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

Going out, leisure, entertainment 

While lacking in nightlife, Venice offers residents plenty of things to do during the day, especially on weekends. 

And, though the city might not have as broad an entertainment portfolio as Milan, it still manages to satisfy a good variety of tastes and personalities.

On this front, prices are slightly higher than in other major cities across the country but are still accessible for the most part. 

For instance, a regular cinema ticket costs around 12 euros, whereas renting a tennis court for one hour comes at an average price of 21 euros.

Transport

Local transport in Venice is fairly reliable – water buses (‘vaporetti’) run frequently and they’re usually on time. 

That said, services are sometimes disrupted by fog or high tides (‘acqua alta’) during the cold months, whereas vaporetti running on the main lines are often crowded during peak tourist season (late May to early September).

Water bus in Venice

Local transport in Venice is fairly reliable, though services are sometimes disrupted by fog or high tides during the winter. Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP

Prices are however fairly affordable. A monthly all-inclusive pass (‘rete unica’) with ACTV, the main public transport operator in the city, costs 37 euros, whereas an annual ticket goes for 370 euros.

Generous discounts are available to students and people over 75.

Private taxi services are available too. While being by far the quickest way to get around, water taxis are very expensive, with the cost of a ride ranging from a minimum of 40 euros for a shorter journey up to as much as 250 euros.

