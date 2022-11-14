Why are Trento and Bolzano rated the best places to live in Italy?

Where’s the best place to live in Italy? If you believe the results of a recent quality of life survey published by ItaliaOggi and Rome’s La Sapienza University, it’s the twin northeastern cities of Trento and Bolzano.

Now in its 24th year, this is one of the most respected annual quality of life surveys conducted in Italy.

This year, Trento and Bolzano came first and second in the list of the 107 best (and worst) places to live in the country.

Of the nine indicators analysed – business, work, environment, education, training, income, wealth, social security, and leisure – Trento was ranked top in the country for eight.

“Being number one in Italy for quality of life is a source of great pride, but at the same time it gives us a great responsibility,” Maurizio Fugatti, president of Autonomous Province of Trento, told reporters.

But this kind of recognition isn’t new to Trento; along with Bolzano, it’s been ranked among the top 10 Italian cities for residents’ wellbeing for a number of years.

So what exactly is it about these two Alpine cities that continually wins them such high quality of life ratings?

Here are some of the reasons.

Low unemployment rate

Trento and Bolzano have two of the lowest rates of unemployment in Italy.

In the second quarter of 2022, unemployment was at 2.1 percent in the autonomous province of Bolzano and 4.7 percent in the autonomous province of Trento, according to data from Italy’s National Statistics Office (ISTAT).

That’s compared to a national average of 8.1 percent. Over the same period, the southern regions of Sicily, Campania and Calabria had unemployment rates of 17.3 percent, 15.9 percent, and 15.6 percent respectively.

High per capita wealth and income

In 2021, Eurostat published data showing that the autonomous province of Bolzano had the highest per capita wealth in 2019; 155 percent above the European average of €31,200.

The GDP per capita for the autonomous province of Trento was 125 percent higher than Europe’s average.

In 2020, data published by ISTAT relating to 2018 showed that inhabitants of the province of Bolzano had the highest average disposable income in Italy, at €26,000, and the highest GDP per capita, at €47,000 (Trentino ranked fourth, at €38,000).

By contrast, the national average at the time was €29,000, with Calabria reporting GDP per capita of just €17,000.

‘Green’ cities

Both Bolzano and Trento are environmentally friendly cities, leading the country when it comes to green living.

A recent survey conducted by the Italian environmental organisations Legambiente and Ambiente Italia found that Bolzano was the cleanest city in Italy, with Trento coming a close second.

The survey takes into account factors such as air quality, recycling efforts, waste production levels, reliance on renewable energy, public transport services, and metres of bike lanes per 100 inhabitants.

A view of the Dolomite mountains near Bolzano. Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP.

Above-average government spending

Trento and Bolzano invest more in their inhabitants than other regions – in Bolzano’s case, around double the national average.

Regionalised local government expenditure in Bolzano was €10,148 per capita in 2020, while the national average was €4,595, according to data released by Italy’s State General Accounting Office in 2022. Trento’s spending was €7,960 per capita.

It helps that both Trento and Bolzano are the capitals of autonomous provinces. Italy’s autonomous provinces and regions have a greater decree of control over how funds are spent than other parts of the country, getting to keep 60 – as opposed to 20 – percent of local taxes.

Wellbeing across demographics

A 2022 quality of life survey conducted by the financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore found that Trento was the only city in Italy that ranked among the top ten for children, young people and the elderly.

Trento scored highly on factors including life expectancy and use of medications for chronic illnesses; the number of municipal civil servants under 40 and university graduates; and the birth rate and places in nursery schools.

But it’s not all perfect…

As a counterpoint to the positive factors list above, it’s worth noting that Bolzano and Trento are among the most expensive cities in Italy, with a cost of living to match their residents’ high incomes.

They also have relatively high rates of alcoholism and suicide compared to the rest of Italy; in 2020, Trentino had the highest suicide rate in the country.

Anecdotally, people who live or have lived in Trento and Bolzano say these cities are peaceful, clean, friendly, and surrounded by a wealth of natural beauty.

If nightlife is a priority, though, you may find them wanting; while they’re both university towns, they’re said to lack the buzz of bigger Italian cities.

If you’re considering where to move to Italy, it’s important to take into account only the factors that are most important to you; sun and sea may be more important than employment opportunities and public transport.

While the south of Italy tends to perform poorly in these surveys, some of our readers – and writers – consider it the best part of the country to live in.

As they say in Italian, a ognuno il suo – to each their own.