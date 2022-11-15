Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Anti-mafia reporter on trial for ‘defaming’ Italy’s far-right PM

A trial pitting Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against investigative journalist Roberto Saviano opens on Tuesday, with the anti-mafia author accused of defamation for an outburst over her stance on migrants.

Published: 15 November 2022 09:56 CET
A defamation trial brought by Italy's now PM against mafia reporter Roberto Saviano begins on Tuesday.
A defamation trial brought by Italy's now PM against mafia reporter Roberto Saviano begins on Tuesday. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP.

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, but took office last month after triumphing at the polls on a nationalist campaign that promised to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Saviano, best known for his international mafia bestseller “Gomorrah”, risks up to three years in prison.

The case dates back to December 2020 when he was asked on a political TV chat show for a comment on the death of a six-month-old baby from Guinea in a shipwreck.

The baby, Joseph, had been one of 111 migrants rescued by the Open Arms charity ship, but he died before he could receive medical attention.

In footage shot by rescuers and shown to Saviano on the chat show, the baby’s mother – who has just been pulled from the sea without Joseph – can be heard weeping “Where’s my baby? Help, I lose my baby!”

A visibly emotional Saviano blasted Meloni and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, which is now part of her coalition government – both of whom have long used anti-migrant rhetoric.

“I just want to say to Meloni, and Salvini, you bastards! How could you?” Saviano said on the show.

Meloni said in 2019 that charity vessels which rescue migrants “should be sunk”, while Salvini, as interior minister that same year, blocked such vessels from docking.

– ‘Decidedly grotesque’ –

PEN International, an organisation that defends free speech, sent an open letter to Meloni last week urging her to drop the case.

Saviano, 43, told AFP the trial was an “unequal confrontation, decidedly grotesque”, while press freedom groups warned it sent a “chilling message” to journalists.

READ ALSO: Press freedom fears as Italian PM Meloni takes Saviano to trial

The author, who has been under police protection since publishing “Gomorrah” due to threats from the Naples “Camorra” mafia, said the tactic was to “intimidate one in order to intimidate 100”.

“It will be even more difficult (for journalists) to report on what is happening” if their words are “put on trial when they criticise power and its inhuman policies,” Saviano said.

Watchdogs say such trials are symbolic of a culture in Italy in which public figures – often politicians – intimidate reporters with repeated lawsuits.

Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, the lowest level in western Europe.

Tuesday’s trial is not the only one Saviano faces for defamation. He was sued in 2018 by Salvini after calling him “Il Ministro della Malavita”, or minister of the criminal underworld.

That trial is set to open in February.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Press freedom fears as Italian PM Meloni takes Saviano to trial

Italian anti-mafia journalist Roberto Saviano stands trial next week on defamation charges brought by Giorgia Meloni, now Italy's prime minister, for a 2020 outburst criticising her stance on migrants.

Published: 13 November 2022 09:50 CET
Press freedom fears as Italian PM Meloni takes Saviano to trial

Italian anti-mafia journalist Roberto Saviano stands trial next week on defamation charges brought by Giorgia Meloni, now Italy’s prime minister, for a 2020 outburst criticising her stance on migrants.

Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy was at the time a small opposition party, but took office last month after a sweeping election victory driven in part by its promises to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Saviano, who is best known for his international mafia bestseller “Gomorrah” faces up to three years in prison if convicted in the trial, which opens on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old told AFP it was an “unequal confrontation, decidedly grotesque,” while press freedom groups warned it sent a “chilling message” to journalists.

Watchdogs say such trials are symbolic of a culture in Italy in which public figures – often politicians – intimidate reporters with repeated lawsuits, threatening the erosion of a free and independent press.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about press freedom in Italy

Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, the lowest level in western Europe.

The case dates back to December 2020 when Saviano was asked on political TV chat show “Piazzapulita” for a comment on the death of a six-month-old baby from Guinea in a shipwreck.

He pointed a finger at Meloni and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, which is now part of her coalition government.

Meloni said in 2019 that charity vessels which rescue migrants “should be sunk,” while Salvini, as interior minister that same year, blocked the vessels from docking.

“I just want to say to Meloni, and Salvini, you bastards! How could you?” Saviano said on the show.

Meloni sued, as did Salvini, whose separate case is expected to go to trial in February, under Article 595 of Italy’s penal code, which carries a sentence of up to three years in jail.

PEN International, an organisation that defends free speech, sent an open letter to Meloni this week urging her to drop the case. “Pursuing your case against him would send a chilling message to all journalists and writers in the country, who may no longer dare to speak out for fear of reprisals,” it said.

READ ALSO: Journalists an ‘easy target’ for Italy’s mafia, says watchdog

Meloni will be represented by lawyer Andrea Delmastro, who she recently nominated deputy justice minister.

Saviano said he has been sued for defamation “dozens of times,” but only Meloni and Salvini’s suits have gone to trial.

The author, who has been under police protection since publishing “Gomorrah” due to threats from the mafia, said the tactic was to “intimidate one in order to intimidate 100.”

‘Passivity and inaction’

Within weeks of taking office, Meloni’s government showed it would be tough on migrants by blocking rescue vessels from its ports last weekend, in the process sparking a row with France, which took in one of the ships.

“This extreme right-wing government needs enemies who meet two criteria: not having a voice (like the migrants) or being very well known so that the punishment can appear exemplary,” he told AFP.

“It will be even more difficult (for journalists) to report on what is happening and express an opinion if the prospect is having to defend one’s freedom of expression in court and seeing your words put on trial when they criticise power and its inhuman policies,” Saviano said.

In 2017, the latest available data from the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) showed nearly 9,500 defamation proceedings were initiated against journalists in Italy.

Sixty percent were dismissed, while 6.6 percent went to trial. Defamation through the media can be punished in Italy with prison sentences from six months to three years.

But Italy’s Constitutional Court urged lawmakers in 2020 and 2021 to rewrite the law, saying jail time for such cases was unconstitutional and should only be resorted to in cases of “exceptional severity.”

Ricardo Gutierrez, head of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), told AFP the “passivity and inaction of the government and parliament” could only be interpreted “as complicity with the enemies of press freedom.”

SHOW COMMENTS