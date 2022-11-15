Read news from:
Not just gas: Survey reveals skyrocketing cost of heating Italian homes

With gas bills prohibitively high, people in Italy are looking to alternative energy sources to stay warm this winter - but the cost of these is also spiralling, a new survey shows.

Published: 15 November 2022 12:38 CET
The cost of wood and other fuel supplies has risen dramatically this winter.
The cost of wood and other fuel supplies has risen dramatically this winter. Photo by Jennifer Dries on Unsplash

Despite Italy’s energy regulator reporting slightly lower-than-expected gas bills for the month of October – likely the result of unseasonably warm weather – households and business owners are still feeling the pinch.

The price hikes have led to a scramble for other energy sources, with the Italian Agroforestry Energy Association (AIEL) recording a 28 percent increase in the sale of stoves in Italy in the first half of 2022, according to news agency Ansa.

But those hoping to save money by warming their homes with alternative energy sources are set to be disappointed, as the latest analysis from consumer watchdog Codacons shows fuel costs are soaring across the board.

The price of firewood, wood pellets and bioethanol has spiked this winter, the organisation says, with pellets now costing an average of €12 for a 15kg bag – a 175 percent increase on last year’s prices.

Firewood currently costs approximately €240 per ton, an increase of 43.7 percent on last year’s cost of €167; while bioethanol costs an estimated 57 percent more this year than last, the numbers show.

In a 100 sq metre apartment, it would cost roughly €2,145 to heat the home using pellets, €1,180 using a natural gas boiler, €1800 using a diesel system and €750 using firewood over the course of the winter, Codacons estimates.

A combination of factors, including increased demand for non-gas energy sources across Europe and the interruption in the supply of timber from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, have conspired to drive up prices to their current high levels, experts say.

Aside from the high cost of running wood-based stoves and fireplaces this winter, scientists are also concerned about the environmental consequences.

“Stoves, fireplaces, wood and pellets cause an increase in atmospheric pollution levels, with damage to air quality even inside houses and repercussions for public health,” Alessandro Miani, president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, told Ansa.

ENERGY

At a glance: What does Italy’s new energy aid package mean for you?

Italy’s government has confirmed further financial aid to help households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills. Here’s a breakdown of the main measures.

Published: 11 November 2022 12:54 CET
At a glance: What does Italy’s new energy aid package mean for you?

Much like the rest of Europe, Italy has been hit by record energy prices over the past few months and gas and electricity tariffs are only expected to rise further in the coming months. 

On Thursday, the government announced a new round of financial aid to support struggling families and businesses.

READ ALSO: How Italy has avoided a huge hike in gas prices – for now

The latest aid package, worth 9.1 billion euros, is the fourth aid bill (decreto aiuti) issued since the start of the energy crisis. It comes after Mario Draghi’s cabinet brought in three such bills which amounted to a total of 61.2 billion euros in state aid. 

Here are the most relevant measures included in the new package.

Subsidies for low-income families

Italian households with an annual income – this is calculated as ISEE (Equivalent Financial Position Indicator) – of up to 12,000 euros or up to 20,000 euros in the case of families with four or more members will continue to benefit from discounts on their gas and electricity bills (‘bonus gas e luce’) until the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Italy’s energy giant reports huge profit as more price hikes expected

The size of the discounts, which are applied directly to bills, varies based on the geographic location, type of energy contract and family size of the claimant.

Find further information on Italian energy regulator Arera’s website.

Tax credit for businesses

Businesses across the country will remain eligible to receive tax credit (credito d’imposta) equal to as much as 40 percent of their energy-related expenses. 

First introduced under Draghi’s government, the above measure was meant to expire on November 30th but has now been extended to the end of the year.

The criteria regulating who can claim the bonus and how much they can claim are available here on the Italian tax agency’s website. Details on how to claim the bonus can be found here.

Radiator

Families will be able to claim discounts on gas and electricity bills until the end of the year. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Paying bills in instalments 

Under the new decreto, businesses across the country will be able to pay gas and electricity bills received between October 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023 in instalments, with a maximum of 36 monthly instalments allowed.

The option to pay via instalments will be revoked if a business fails to pay two consecutive instalments.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn? 

Fuel duties

Despite a recent decrease in fuel prices across the country, the existing discounts on fuel duties – 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane – will remain in place until December 31st.

So far, around 8 billion euros have been allocated to cutting fuel prices in Italy. 

Cost of living bonus scrapped

The government has ultimately scrapped the idea of offering another one-time 150-euro bonus for all residents with an ISEE of up to €20,000 a year – the first round of such bonuses had been offered by Draghi’s cabinet as part of the third decreto aiuti back in October.

Cash payment limit increased

As promised, Meloni’s government has raised the legal limit for cash transactions.

While ministers originally proposed bringing the cash payment ceiling up from the current 2,000 euros to 10,000 euros, the new aid package sets the threshold at 5,000 euros.

READ ALSO: Italian government seeks to raise cash payment limit ‘to help the poor’

The measure has attracted criticism as critics believe it will encourage widespread tax evasion and money laundering – two problems that have long dogged the Italian economy.

Superbonus 110

The discount on construction works afforded by Italy’s much-discussed building bonus will go from 110 percent to 90 percent in 2023.

Builder taking a break

The discount on home construction works afforded by Italy’s building superbonus will go from 110 percent to 90 percent in 2023. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

However, while the bonus was originally meant to lapse for one-household properties (‘immobili unifamiliari’) at the end of 2022, the owners of such properties will still be able to claim the discount in 2023 as long as the property in question is their first home and their ISEE doesn’t exceed 15,000 euros a year (the threshold is expected to change depending on the size of the claimant’s family).

Extraction of natural gas 

The latest aid package will allow the government to grant licences for the construction of new drilling stations between nine and 12 nautical miles off the Italian coast

The measure is part of a wider attempt to diversify the country’s energy portfolio and wean Italy off Russian gas supplies altogether.

