Not just gas: Survey reveals skyrocketing cost of heating Italian homes

Despite Italy’s energy regulator reporting slightly lower-than-expected gas bills for the month of October – likely the result of unseasonably warm weather – households and business owners are still feeling the pinch.
The price hikes have led to a scramble for other energy sources, with the Italian Agroforestry Energy Association (AIEL) recording a 28 percent increase in the sale of stoves in Italy in the first half of 2022, according to news agency Ansa.
But those hoping to save money by warming their homes with alternative energy sources are set to be disappointed, as the latest analysis from consumer watchdog Codacons shows fuel costs are soaring across the board.
The price of firewood, wood pellets and bioethanol has spiked this winter, the organisation says, with pellets now costing an average of €12 for a 15kg bag – a 175 percent increase on last year’s prices.
READ ALSO: Reader question: Why are wood pellets now so expensive in Italy?
Firewood currently costs approximately €240 per ton, an increase of 43.7 percent on last year’s cost of €167; while bioethanol costs an estimated 57 percent more this year than last, the numbers show.
In a 100 sq metre apartment, it would cost roughly €2,145 to heat the home using pellets, €1,180 using a natural gas boiler, €1800 using a diesel system and €750 using firewood over the course of the winter, Codacons estimates.
READ ALSO: What are Italy’s rules on using wood-burning stoves?
A combination of factors, including increased demand for non-gas energy sources across Europe and the interruption in the supply of timber from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, have conspired to drive up prices to their current high levels, experts say.
Aside from the high cost of running wood-based stoves and fireplaces this winter, scientists are also concerned about the environmental consequences.
“Stoves, fireplaces, wood and pellets cause an increase in atmospheric pollution levels, with damage to air quality even inside houses and repercussions for public health,” Alessandro Miani, president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, told Ansa.
Member comments