When, where and how to get the flu vaccine in Italy

All Italian regions launched their seasonal flu vaccination campaigns in the first half of October, albeit with slightly different start dates.

Usually, such campaigns are scheduled to end in December. But given the continued circulation of coronavirus, Italy’s national health system (Sistema Sanitario Nazionale) has chosen to allow residents to get their jabs at any point during the 2022/2023 flu season.

This means that jabs will also be available in January and February of next year.

Who should get the jab?

Italy’s Health Ministry refers to the flu jab as “the most effective and safe way” to reduce seasonal flu symptoms and avoid any potential health complications.

In particular, national health authorities stress the importance of the flu vaccine for the most at-risk categories in society, namely:

People aged 60 or over

People with serious health conditions, including heart and respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer. A full list of conditions is available here.

Pregnant women or women in the postpartum period (within six weeks of giving birth).

Care home residents, regardless of their age

The flu vaccine is also recommended to the following categories of workers:

Healthcare staff

Police officers

Fire department staff

Veterinarians

Farmers

The seasonal flu jab is “the most effective and safe way” to reduce flu symptoms and avoid any potential health complications. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Finally, Italy’s Health Ministry states that the jab can also be administered to children aged between six months and six years as this might help reduce the chances of the flu virus spreading among the elderly.

Health authorities’ recommendations can be read in full here.

How and where can I get the jab?

As with the Covid vaccination campaign, residents can book their jab via their region’s online booking system or via their family doctor.

Flu shots can be delivered by family doctors themselves, local health clinics, vaccination hubs and some pharmacies.

Be aware however that not all pharmacies will be taking part in the flu vaccination campaign.

How much do jabs cost?

The seasonal flu jab is offered free of charge to any resident whose vaccination is recommended under the current national guidelines.

So, people belonging to any of the categories mentioned in the previous section will get the shot for free.

Shots can be administered by GPs, healthcare structures and local pharmacies, though smaller pharmacies might choose not to take part in the vaccination campaign. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

People whose vaccination is not officially recommended by health authorities can still get the flu shot, but they will have to pay for it.

The price of a single shot varies from region to region but it generally sits somewhere between 10 and 20 euros.

The flu jab cannot be administered to children under six months of age.

Can I get my Covid booster shot at the same time?

According to the latest health ministry guidelines, Italian residents can get their seasonal flu jab and their Covid-19 booster shot at the same time as this does not pose any health risk.

For further information on book a Covid booster shot in your region of Italy, see our guide here.

Can non-residents get the flu shot?

Only people with a valid Italian health card (tessera sanitaria) and tax code (codice fiscale) can book a flu jab through the national healthcare system.

People without the above documentation can refer to private healthcare providers, with flu jabs generally costing between 30 and 40 euros.

