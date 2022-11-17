For members
When, where and how to get the flu vaccine in Italy
Seasonal flu jabs are available to all Italian residents, with some people being offered the vaccine free of charge. Here's what you need to know about getting your shots.
Published: 17 November 2022 12:11 CET
In Italy, the most at-risk patients are offered seasonal flu jabs free of charge. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Italy
It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling under the weather, here are the Italian words you'll need and some tips on what to do.
Published: 10 October 2022 14:49 CEST
Updated: 3 November 2022 10:05 CET
