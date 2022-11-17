Read news from:
When, where and how to get the flu vaccine in Italy

Seasonal flu jabs are available to all Italian residents, with some people being offered the vaccine free of charge. Here's what you need to know about getting your shots.

Published: 17 November 2022 12:11 CET
Nurse prepares jab for patient.
In Italy, the most at-risk patients are offered seasonal flu jabs free of charge. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

All Italian regions launched their seasonal flu vaccination campaigns in the first half of October, albeit with slightly different start dates.

Usually, such campaigns are scheduled to end in December. But given the continued circulation of coronavirus, Italy’s national health system (Sistema Sanitario Nazionale) has chosen to allow residents to get their jabs at any point during the 2022/2023 flu season.

This means that jabs will also be available in January and February of next year.  

Who should get the jab?

Italy’s Health Ministry refers to the flu jab as “the most effective and safe way” to reduce seasonal flu symptoms and avoid any potential health complications. 

In particular, national health authorities stress the importance of the flu vaccine for the most at-risk categories in society, namely: 

  • People aged 60 or over
  • People with serious health conditions, including heart and respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer. A full list of conditions is available here.
  • Pregnant women or women in the postpartum period (within six weeks of giving birth).
  • Care home residents, regardless of their age

The flu vaccine is also recommended to the following categories of workers: 

  • Healthcare staff
  • Police officers
  • Fire department staff
  • Veterinarians
  • Farmers 

Patient getting a jab

The seasonal flu jab is “the most effective and safe way” to reduce flu symptoms and avoid any potential health complications. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Finally, Italy’s Health Ministry states that the jab can also be administered to children aged between six months and six years as this might help reduce the chances of the flu virus spreading among the elderly. 

Health authorities’ recommendations can be read in full here

How and where can I get the jab?

As with the Covid vaccination campaign, residents can book their jab via their region’s online booking system or via their family doctor. 

Flu shots can be delivered by family doctors themselves, local health clinics, vaccination hubs and some pharmacies. 

Be aware however that not all pharmacies will be taking part in the flu vaccination campaign.

How much do jabs cost?

The seasonal flu jab is offered free of charge to any resident whose vaccination is recommended under the current national guidelines.

So, people belonging to any of the categories mentioned in the previous section will get the shot for free.

Pharmacy in Milan, Italy

Shots can be administered by GPs, healthcare structures and local pharmacies, though smaller pharmacies might choose not to take part in the vaccination campaign. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

People whose vaccination is not officially recommended by health authorities can still get the flu shot, but they will have to pay for it. 

The price of a single shot varies from region to region but it generally sits somewhere between 10 and 20 euros

The flu jab cannot be administered to children under six months of age.

Can I get my Covid booster shot at the same time?

According to the latest health ministry guidelines, Italian residents can get their seasonal flu jab and their Covid-19 booster shot at the same time as this does not pose any health risk.

For further information on book a Covid booster shot in your region of Italy, see our guide here.

Can non-residents get the flu shot?

Only people with a valid Italian health card (tessera sanitaria) and tax code (codice fiscale) can book a flu jab through the national healthcare system. 

People without the above documentation can refer to private healthcare providers, with flu jabs generally costing between 30 and 40 euros.

Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Italy

It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling under the weather, here are the Italian words you'll need and some tips on what to do.

Published: 10 October 2022 14:49 CEST
Updated: 3 November 2022 10:05 CET
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Italy

As the temperatures fall many people will no doubt be falling victim to traditional winter illnesses, from a slight cold to a nasty dose of the flu.

If you’re feeling unwell, here’s the Italian vocabulary you’ll need to get help.

Il Covid – Covid is still here and cases are currently on the rise, so it’s worth stocking up on tamponi fai da te (home tests), or getting tested at a pharmacy if you want to be extra cautious before travelling or attending gatherings. Here’s how to go about getting a Covid test in Italy.

Un raffreddore – A common cold, likely to be accompanied by il naso che cola (a runny nose), or, if you want to use the more scientific term, la rinorrea – or you might have the opposite problem and have a naso chiuso (blocked nose). 

If you want un decongestionante (a decongestant), spray nasale (nasal spray), or pastiglie per la gola (lozenges; literally, throat pills), these are all available over the counter at Italian pharmacies.

Pharmaceuticals aren’t available at supermarkets in Italy unless they have a dedicated medicines counter manned by a pharmacist, so you’ll have to make the trip to the farmacia (pharmacy) or parafarmacia – a type of lower-grade pharmacy that is licensed to dispense only basic medications. The pharmacist will likely ask if you have qualche allergia (any allergies).

Always make sure to ask for la versione generica (the generic version) of whatever drug it is you want; Italian pharmacies will usually try to sell you the more expensive branded version as a matter of course, as it will have a higher mark up.

What medicines can you bring to Italy from abroad?

Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP

Una tosseYour cold may also be accompanied by la tosse (a cough). If you have one of these you may need lo sciroppo per la tosse (cough syrup) and for that you will also need to visit a pharmacy.

Italian pharmacists have extensive medical training, and they will often ask you for more detailed information about your ailment to try and decide exactly what kind of medication you should be given.

You might be asked Che sintomi hai? (What symptoms do you have?), and if your cough is secca (dry), umida/ grassa (wet), or cronica/ persistente (chronic/ persistent).

La febbre – A fever. If you are running a temperature, this is the word you want. Again, your pharmacist can give you over-the-counter medication for this, and will advise you to consult a doctor if they consider it more severe.

If you’re running a fever or have a headache, you’re likely to be given Tachipirina – the most common brand name for paracetamol in Italy.

This can be bought without prescription from all pharmacies if you need a painkiller or to bring your fever down. It’s so ubiquitous that people generally refer to it simply as ‘Tachipirina’ rather than paracetamol. 

L’influenza – The flu. If you’re struck down with a more serious illness, it’s likely to be l’influenza, the symptoms for which may include la febbre, brividi (chills), dolori (aches and pains), and could lead to tonsilliti (tonsillitis), sinusiti (sinusitis), or laringite (laryngitis).

If these get particularly bad you may require a visit to a doctor (medico) – though as the pandemic is still with us, many Italian doctors’ offices (uffici del medico/centri medici) still ask patients to stay away or come in during special hours if they have cold or flu symptoms. 

If you’re in Italy on holiday and have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), you should be able to access Italian medical services free of charge – just show your EHIC whenever you’re asked for your tessera sanitaria (Italian health card).

The British embassy in Italy keeps a list of English-speaking doctors in different Italian regions.

If you don’t have an EHIC, you will need to reclaim the cost of your doctor’s visit from your travel insurance (travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000 for medical costs is required for anyone visiting the Schengen zone) – though you should check your provider’s terms to make sure the cost of your doctor’s visit will be covered.

In addition to its public health system, Italy also has specifically designed guardie mediche turistiche (tourist medical services) available during the summer. Payment must be made by the patient upfront, whether they have an EHIC or not, but can be reclaimed from a health insurance provider.

If you need to see a doctor urgently, Doctors in Italy provides a 24/7 fee-paying service and can assist with hospital transfers should they be needed. While you may have to make a co-payment (called a ticket) to access certain emergency room services, admission to hospital for emergency care is free in Italy.

An Italian doctor can provide you with a ricetta (prescription) for any medicine you require that isn’t available over the counter.

