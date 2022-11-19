Read news from:
Accused forger of Old Master paintings wanted in France arrested in Italy

A well-known art collector sought by French authorities for allegedly operating a sophisticated forgery network for decades turned himself in to Italian police on Friday, his lawyers said.

Published: 19 November 2022 09:09 CET
Visitors gather in front of painting
Visitors gather in front of painting "La Liberte guidant le peuple" (Liberty Guiding the People) by Eugene Delacroix at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Giuliano Ruffini has been arrested on suspicion of selling forged paintings to many of Europe's museums, including the Louvre. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Giuliano Ruffini, 77, is accused of cheating museums, auction houses and individuals for decades with dozens of forgeries of old masters.

He turned himself in to police at Castelnovo ne’ Monti, a town in the Reggio Emilia region of central Italy, his lawyer Paul Le Fevre said in a statement.

Italian news reports said Ruffini, who lived nearby, was subsequently arrested by police.

Ruffini’s arrest comes after years of judicial efforts to extradite him back to France, following an investigation begun in 2014 and the issuance of a European arrest warrant five years later.

A Milan appeals court authorised Ruffini’s extradition to France two years ago to face charges of fraud and counterfeiting, but it was put on hold until a parallel procedure for tax evasion in Italy was complete.

Ruffini was acquitted in May of those tax evasion charges.

Well-known in the art world, Ruffini sold dozens of paintings since the 1990s by such masters as Parmigianino and El Greco to some of Europe’s most prestigious museums, including the Louvre, often through intermediaries.

His fakes also attracted wealthy buyers, such as the Prince of Liechtenstein, who bought a forged Lucas Cranach the Elder painting of Venus for seven million euros ($7.24 million).

CRIME

Rome police hunt suspected serial killer after three women found dead

Italian police launched a manhunt after two Chinese women and a South American woman were found stabbed to death in an upmarket Rome neighbourhood on Thursday.

Published: 18 November 2022 11:23 CET
The bodies of the two Chinese women were reportedly discovered at 11am in a residential building in Via Augusto Riboty, in the Prati district, while the South American was found in an apartment on nearby Via Durazzo in the same neighbourhood an hour later.

All three were “probably sex workers”, police said later on Thursday. The South American had suffered a fatal wound to the abdomen.

All three victims were stabbed and are thought to have been killed by the same person, according to Italian media reports, leading newspapers to warn of a possible “serial killer” on the loose in the capital.

The body of one of the Chinese women was spotted by a neighbour where it lay, naked on a landing. The woman, believed to be in her 40s, had suffered head and stomach injuries, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said.

When police entered her apartment, they found the body of a second Chinese woman, it said.

Nobody in the building appeared to have heard the murders take place, according to local residents.

“Everybody knew there was a house of ill repute here, I’d see people arriving at 2am, 3am,” a woman who lived in the building told reporters.

The body of the Colombian, who was 65, was found by a friend, Corriere della Sera said.

Police were examining the victims’ phone records to determine whether there was a link between them.

