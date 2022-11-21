For members
FOOTBALL
Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in Italy
Whether you plan on watching the games from the comfort of your home or are looking to be in the company of other football fans, here’s all you need to know about catching the World Cup matches in Italy.
Published: 21 November 2022 15:09 CET
RAI, Italy’s public broadcaster, will air all World Cup matches, from the group stages right to the tournament’s December 18th final. Photo by Miguel ROJO / AFP
