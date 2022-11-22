Read news from:
Italy’s hard-right PM takes another investigative reporter to court

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking one of Italy's best-known investigative journalists to court for alleged defamation in the second such trial since she took power last month.

Published: 22 November 2022 17:15 CET
Italian journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi
Investigative journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi will face trial after being sued for defamation by Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Emiliano Fittipaldi, who works for left-wing daily Domani, and his editor Stefano Feltri stand accused of distorting facts in an article last year which suggested Meloni had tried to help a friend win a government contract during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, rejected the claim and sued.

A judge in Rome ruled last week that the case should go to court, Fittipaldi said. Meloni’s lawyer confirmed the date had been set for July 10th 2024.

“I only reported true news,” Fittipaldi told AFP Tuesday, adding that he and Domani would continue to report on the government, including on “thorny” issues.

The decision to proceed to trial coincided with the opening day of a court case pitting Meloni against investigative journalist and anti-mafia author Roberto Saviano, who is accused of defamation for an outburst over her stance on migrants.

Saviano, Fittipaldi and Feltri all face up to three years in prison, if convicted.

Italian journalist Roberto Saviano

Like Fittipaldi, Roberto Saviano was also sued for defamation by premier Giorgia Meloni. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Watchdogs say such trials are symbolic of a culture in Italy in which public figures  intimidate reporters with repeated lawsuits, threatening the erosion of a free press.

‘Gigantic power’ 

Fittipaldi, known for revelations of murky affairs within the Vatican, said being sued “is the norm” for investigative journalists in Italy, and “luckily I have always won”.

“But it is the first time that I will go on trial against a prime minister, who has a gigantic power compared to an opposition journalist,” he said.

Meloni took issue with Fittipaldi’s article in Domani on an inquiry into the purchase of masks by the government’s Covid-19 commissioner.

The paper said commissioner Domenico Arcuri told investigators Meloni had been copied in on an emailed bid for the tender.

It reported Meloni had also called Arcuri ahead of the emailed bid, and said she had “put in a good word” for a friend.

According to Domani, Meloni confirmed she had made a call but denied trying to influence the bid.

Her legal suit against Fittipaldi and Feltri accuses them of “scheming to arrive at a misleading and defamatory headline”, the paper said.

The bid was made by Fabio Pietrella, a Brothers of Italy MP, it added.

Italian newspapers

Nearly 9,500 defamation proceedings were initiated against Italian journalists in 2017. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Meloni’s lawyer, Luca Libra, told AFP the trial “was an expected outcome in the light of an article skilfully constructed to advance defamatory and baseless allegations”.

According to data from the Italian National Statistics Institute (ISTAT), nearly 9,500 defamation proceedings were initiated against journalists in Italy in 2017.

Defamation through the media can be punished in Italy with prison sentences from six months to three years.

But Italy’s Constitutional Court urged lawmakers in 2020 and 2021 to rewrite the legislation, saying jail time for such cases was unconstitutional and should only be resorted to in cases of “exceptional severity”.

Key points: What Italy’s new budget law means for you

Italy’s new government has unveiled the country’s draft budget for 2023. Here are the main measures and how they will affect residents.

Published: 22 November 2022 16:51 CET
Key points: What Italy’s new budget law means for you

After weeks of back-to-back consultations between ministers, Italy’s new cabinet finally unveiled its 2023 draft budget law on Tuesday.

The new budget bill includes measures amounting to a total of 35 billion euros, with more than 21 billion going towards supporting households and businesses in the face of soaring utility bills.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, praised the proposed 2023 budget law as “a bold move” focusing for the most part on low-income households and struggling businesses.

That said, a number of political commentators have already pointed out that the bill is actually pretty far removed from the promises made by Meloni herself in the lead up to the September elections.

“It’s a prudent and responsible budget,” which is largely “in continuity” with Mario Draghi’s former government, Giuliano Noci, a professor at Milan’s Politecnico school of management, told AFP.

Under Italy’s new budget law, as many as 21 billion euros will be used to mitigate the effects of the EU energy crisis on families and businesses. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD and Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

The new cabinet has already had to raise Italy’s 2023 public deficit to 4.5 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), up by over a percentage point compared to forecasts made under Draghi’s tenure.

By Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti’s own admission, this has forced the new government to focus on “financially sustainable” policies right from the start.

The draft budget law is now set to head to parliament, where both chambers will have until December 31st to approve the bill’s text. 

Barring any major amendments in parliament, these will be the main measures introduced by the 2023 budget.

Tax cuts

The new budget law will cut the ‘tax wedge’ (cuneo fiscale), i.e. the difference between the amount workers are paid by their employer and the amount they effectively earn after taxes.

Tax reductions will be equal to two percentage points for employees with an annual income between 20,000 and 35,000 euros, whereas they’ll amount to three percentage points for people earning less than 20,000 euros per year.

In addition to the above measure, companies hiring women aged under 36 will benefit from tax exemptions. 

Energy aid measures

At the moment, Italian households with an ISEE (Equivalent Financial Position Indicator) of up to 12,000 euros can benefit from discounts on their gas and electricity bills as part of the ‘bonus gas e luce’.

The new budget will raise the ISEE threshold to 15,000 euros, with the bonus remaining available until the end of at least March 2023.

The bill is also set to raise the amount of tax credit (credito d’imposta) businesses can claim under the ‘bonus energetico’.

As of January 1st, owners of heavily energy-consuming businesses (imprese energivore) will be eligible to receive tax credit amounting to as much as 45 percent of their energy-related expenses. 

The claimable amount will be set at 35 percent for the other businesses.

Fuel discounts halved

Current discounts on fuel duties – 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel and around 10.4 cents for methane – will be halved starting from December 1st. 

The measure has already attracted significant criticism from consumer groups, with the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, condemning it as an “absurd move” that will have “grave effects” on residents’ livelihood. 

Gas pumps

In a controversial move, the government will halve the current fuel discounts starting from December 1st. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

Stopgap pension system

The 2023 budget bill will also provide a temporary solution to the controversial Fornero Law by introducing the so-called ‘Quota 103’. 

Essentially, as of January 1st 2023 and until the end of the year, anyone with at least 41 years of service and aged 62 or more will be able to retire from work.

That said, the above measure will only postpone a wider reform of the Italian pension system to 2024.

Higher flat tax threshold 

Freelancers (or ‘partite IVA‘ in Italian) with an annual income of up to 65,000 euros currently benefit from a 15 percent flat tax rate

Though the cabinet’s original plans were to bring it up to 100,000 euros, the ceiling will only be raised to 85,000 euros at the start of next year. 

Harsher windfall tax

Italy’s windfall tax on energy companies’ excess profits is set to go from 25 percent to 35 percent.

VAT capped for sanitary pads

VAT on all sanitary pads and diapers is set to be capped at five percent.

Tax amnesty 

Tax debts of under 1,000 euros dating back to 2014 or earlier will be written off in 2023.

Higher cash payment ceiling

The cash payment ceiling will be raised from 1000 euros to 5000 euros starting from January 1st 2023.

Opposition parties have long been critical of the above measure as they fear it might favour tax evasion.

