For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: What will happen with property prices in Italy in 2023?
Housing prices in Italy have risen over the past couple of years - but will the trend continue into 2023? The Local takes a look at what the experts are predicting.
Published: 23 November 2022 13:19 CET
Will property prices in Italy continue to rise in 2023? Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.
For members
SECOND HOMES
Everything you need to know about having a second home in Italy
Buying property in Italy and spending long holidays in the Tuscan countryside, by the sea or in cities like Florence or Rome is the dream for many.
Published: 18 October 2022 11:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments