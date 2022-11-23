For members
Is Italy’s cheap homes frenzy coming to an end?
Italy's one euro homes captivated international audiences - but as renovation costs soar, would-be buyers are increasingly turning to other options, reports Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 23 November 2022 08:58 CET
The Sicilian village of Gangi has sold off more than 500 homes for one euro since 2015. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.
Key points: What you should know if you need to see a doctor in Italy
Sooner or later, every foreign national in Italy will have to make an appointment to see a doctor. Here are the key things to know.
Published: 22 November 2022 12:50 CET
