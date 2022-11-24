For members
EXPLAINED: Why people in Italy might have to carry more cash from now on
Under Italy’s new budget law, retailers will no longer be fined for refusing card payments on amounts lower than €30 – a controversial move that is expected to have a knock-on effect for shoppers.
Published: 24 November 2022 11:31 CET
After Italy’s government suspended fines for retailers refusing card payments, residents might have to carry more cash with them when going out. Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP
Is Italy’s cheap homes frenzy coming to an end?
Italy's one euro homes captivated international audiences - but as renovation costs soar, would-be buyers are increasingly turning to other options, reports Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 23 November 2022 08:58 CET
