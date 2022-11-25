Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

Everything that changes in Italy in December 2022

From a new 24-hour national strike to the much-awaited Christmas holidays, here’s a look at the important dates in December if you live in Italy.

Published: 25 November 2022 16:06 CET
Christmas tree in Rome
Most Italian cities will be decorated with light displays and traditional Christmas trees starting from early December. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Fuel discounts halved from December 1st

The current cut on fuel duties – 30.5 cents on every litre of petrol or diesel – will be halved starting from December 1st, thus bringing the discount down to around 18.3 cents per litre.

The discount on methane – 10.4 cents per litre – will instead remain unchanged.

The measure, which was included in the 2023 budget law earlier this week, has already attracted significant criticism from consumer groups, with the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, condemning it as an “absurd move” that will have “grave effects” on residents’ livelihood. 

Furthermore, the secretary of the Democratic Party (PD), Enrico Letta, has recently announced that the fuel discounts reduction is one of the main reasons behind the national protest scheduled for Saturday, December 17th.

24-hour national strike 

Travel to, from and across Italy will continue to be disrupted by strikes during the last month of 2022. 

The demonstration that’s currently expected to create the greatest amount of disruption will take place on Friday, December 2nd and it’ll be a 24-hour national strike affecting airline and rail travel as well as local public transport. 

Staff from Spanish airline Vueling and public transport operators in Udine, Trieste, La Spezia, Naples, Foggia and Bari have already announced that they will take part in the strike.

According to the latest local media reports, disruptions might also affect travel on Milan’s ATM lines. 

As always, we will keep you regularly updated on the strike over the following days.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Thursday, December 8th is a public holiday in Italy as residents celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Festa dell’Immacolata Concezione).

While many believe the feast commemorates Mary’s conception of Jesus, it actually refers to the conception of Mary herself – her conception was ‘immaculate’, Catholics believe, because God intervened, absolving Mary of original sin.

Most Italian residents celebrate the Festa dell’Immacolata with a big family lunch, but some also hold firework displays or light bonfires outside. 

December 8th unofficially marks the beginning of the Christmas period, with most towns putting up their Christmas lights in the days preceding the date and pretty much everything in the country – especially administration-related procedures – noticeably slowing down from this point on.

As a word of advice then, you might want to get any important paperwork done before December 8th, or else you may have to wait until January 6th, when the Italian holidays officially end.

World Cup final 

Despite being plagued with controversy over its host’s poor human rights record, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is now underway, and many football fans in Italy will be following along.

READ ALSO: How to find football World Cup matches on Italian TV

December 18th is when the final match of the tournament will take place, and bars and sports venues up and down the country will be screening the event.

However, since Italy’s national team failed to qualify this year, it’s unlikely there will be lots of disruption on the day.

May the best team win!

Winter solstice

As always, the winter solstice (solstizio d’inverno) will fall on December 21st.

The winter solstice, which is when the Earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted the furthest away from the Sun, will mark the official beginning of the astronomical winter (December 21st-March 20th).

It’ll also be the shortest day of the year as residents will only have between eight and a half and nine and a half hours of daylight depending on their geographical location.

Christmas holidays 

This Christmas looks set to be Italy’s first in two years without any Covid restrictions.

That means the country’s traditional Christmas markets, a number of which were cancelled last year due to safety concerns, should be up and running again this December.

Contrary to what some may think, December 24th (Christmas Eve) is not an official public holiday in Italy. However, many companies do give their staff the day off as a gesture of goodwill, so don’t forget to speak with your employer to know what they’ll be offering you this year.

Unlike December 24th, December 25th (Christmas Day) is a public holiday but, quite sadly, it falls on a Sunday this year, which means there will be no extra day off.

That said, residents do eventually get a day off on Monday, December 26th, known as St Stephen’s Day in Italy and Boxing Day in English-speaking countries.

New Year’s Eve celebrations

This year, residents will be ringing in the New Year on a Saturday, which, once again, means no extra day off for most.

That said, we doubt that the unlucky coincidence will somehow dampen celebrations, especially since the past two editions were dulled to some extent by social restrictions and a not-so-bright collective mood. 

READ ALSO: Red pants, smashed plates and bingo: Six reasons Italian New Year is awesome

So, it certainly seems like locals will finally be able to go back to the good old ways, thus eating lots of lentils, engaging in wild games of tombola (a game similar to bingo) and hurling crockery out of their windows. 

For a full guide on how to do New Year’s Eve like a true Italian, see our article on the subject.

Italy’s budget law deadline 

After weeks of back-to-back consultations between ministers, Italy’s new cabinet unveiled its 2023 draft budget law earlier this week, with parliament now having until December 31st to approve the law’s text.

The new budget bill includes measures amounting to a total of 35 billion euros, with more than 21 billion going towards supporting households and businesses in the face of soaring utility bills.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why people in Italy might have to carry more cash from now on

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Giorgia Meloni praised the bill as a “bold move” centred on “social justice”, but opposition parties have since condemned the government’s latest round of financial measures as “rash and unfair”.

Furthermore, the cabinet’s decision to suspend fines for businesses refusing card payments has been recently dubbed as a “gift to tax dodgers”.

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From a new budget law to Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday deals: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.

Published: 21 November 2022 10:16 CET
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Italy’s 2023 budget law – Italy’s new budget law (legge di bilancio) is expected to be finalised by cabinet ministers on Monday, November 21st. 

According to the latest available indications, the bill will include measures worth between 30 and 32 billion euros. 

Though the exact contents of the new budget law haven’t been fully disclosed yet, the decree is expected to raise the cash payment ceiling to 5,000 euros, make radical changes to Italy’s benefits payments system (known as Reddito di Cittadinanza) and bring in a new pension system, thus scrapping the controversial Fornero Law.

Once green-lighted by all cabinet ministers, the bill will be sent to parliament for approval.

Festa della Salute in Venice – Venice residents will celebrate the popular Festa della Madonna della Salute (Festival of Our Lady of Good Health) on Monday.

Venice's Basilica della Madonna della Salute

Venice residents celebrate the popular Festival of Our Lady of Good Health on November 21st. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

The festival dates back to 1631, when, according to local tradition, the Virgin Mary put an end to a devastating plague that was ultimately responsible for the death of as many as 47,000 residents.

READ ALSO: TRAVEL: Why Venice is named among Europe’s cheapest city break destinations

For the occasion, a temporary floating wooden bridge will be constructed to allow locals to cross the Grand Canal on foot and give thanks to the Madonna in the church named after her.

Tuesday

Bad weather across the country – A spell of bad weather is expected to hit Italy on Tuesday, November 22nd. 

According to the latest weather forecasts, the whole country will be affected by adverse weather conditions, with heavy downpours and high winds expected in the centre and south of the boot, especially on the Tyrrhenian front.

Eastern Alps residents might also see some generous snowfalls during the day.

Thursday

Thanksgiving in Italy – American nationals will celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24th.

Though locals do not engage in Thanksgiving celebrations, Americans living in the Bel pease still have a number of options available to them to avoid missing out on their favourite national holiday.

Turkey being carved

Though Italians don’t engage in Thanksgiving celebrations, Americans living in Italy can still celebrate their favourite national holiday in a number of ways. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Most major cities in Italy have restaurants offering Thanksgiving-themed dinners and venues holding parties for the occasion. A list of confirmed events is available here.

READ ALSO: Where can you celebrate Thanksgiving in Italy this year?

That said, should you not be able to find what you’re looking for, remember that, with a little effort, it’s perfectly possible to create your own authentic Thanksgiving at home.

Here’s our guide on the topic.

Friday

Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – Friday, November 25th will be the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Global commemorations fall on November 25th every year to honour the memory of the Mirabal sisters, three Dominican political activists who were brutally murdered by order of dictator Rafael Trujillo in November 1960.

For the occasion, a number of initiatives – from photographic shows to seminars – will take place across Italy. Some can be found here.

The national hotline for victims of abuse is 1522. It’s free of charge and available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Further info can be found here.

EU talks on migrant crisis – EU interior ministers will address the current migrant crisis on Friday, November 25th.

The meeting had been originally scheduled for December 8th but it was brought forward at the end of last week after Italy and France clashed over the arrival of migrants rescued at sea.

READ ALSO: Why are France and Italy rowing over migrants and what are the consequences?

On the day, ministers will try to reach an agreement over rescue operations and relocation strategies, with Italy said to be “willing to contribute” to the creation of an EU-wide response plan.

Italy’s Black Friday – This year’s Black Friday will fall on November 25th. 

As always, nearly all large Italian retailers will apply generous deals to their merchandise, with discounts being available both online and in physical stores across the country. 

Seller putting up a Black Friday banner

Most Italian retailers will offer generous discounts on this year’s Black Friday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

So, if you’re thinking of treating yourself to some retail therapy, here’s a list of all the retailers taking part in this year’s Black Friday and a brief overview of their main deals.

Weekend

Sparkling wine festival in Rome – Sparkleday, one of Rome’s most highly anticipated wine-tasting events, will take place on Saturday, November 26th at the Parco dei Principi hotel.

Organised by popular magazine Cucina & Vini, the event will allow wine buffs to sample some of Italy’s best sparkling wine bottles while snacking on cured meats and pastries.

You can follow the event’s Facebook page for further info. Tickets are available here.

