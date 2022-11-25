For members
Everything that changes in Italy in December 2022
From a new 24-hour national strike to the much-awaited Christmas holidays, here’s a look at the important dates in December if you live in Italy.
Published: 25 November 2022 16:06 CET
Most Italian cities will be decorated with light displays and traditional Christmas trees starting from early December. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From a new budget law to Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday deals: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.
Published: 21 November 2022 10:16 CET
