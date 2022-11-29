Rome and Milan rated two of the world’s ‘worst’ cities to live in

With its stunning landscapes, good weather and culinary delights, Italy is often seen as a place where life is generally easy and relaxed.

But according to the latest study from InterNations, a popular information and networking site for people living overseas, life in some parts of the country is much less sweet than some people may think.

The 2022 Expat City Ranking has this year once again ranked Rome and Milan, Italy’s two largest metropolises, among the ten worst cities to live in for foreign nationals.

The ranking, which was based on a survey involving nearly 12,000 expats, placed Rome and Milan 41st and 44th out of 50 respectively, with both cities performing very poorly in the Working Abroad index (career prospects, job security, work-life balance and work satisfaction) and in the Admin Topics category (mostly related to the overall performance of local administration offices).

READ ALSO: Rome vs Milan: Which is the best Italian city for students?

Rome and Milan shared the bottom of the table with Frankfurt, Paris, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Hamburg, Vancouver, Tokyo, and Johannesburg, which ranked dead last, thus earning the unenviable title of ‘worst city to live in 2022’.

Valencia (1st), Dubai, Mexico City, Lisbon and Madrid were instead named the five best cities to move to.

Milan ranked 44th overall in the 2022 Expat City Ranking, six places removed from Johannesburg, which came last. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Here’s a more in-depth insight into how Rome and Milan each fared in the ranking.

Rome

Rome (41st overall), performed poorly in the Career Prospects and Job Security categories, where it ranked 46th and 45th respectively.

According to the survey, 38 percent of expats living in Rome were unhappy with the local job market, whereas 24 percent stated that moving to Italy’s capital had not improved their careers.

Things were even worse in the Admin Topics category, where Rome came last worldwide. Here, respondents reported significant difficulties in relation to trying to get a visa, opening a bank account or dealing with local bureaucracy, with many lamenting the lack of online government services and information.

READ ALSO: Six things foreigners should expect if they live in Rome

Finally, Rome ranked 41st in the Quality of Life index, with over one in three respondents being dissatisfied with local transport services and 28 percent of expats reporting issues with trying to access healthcare services.

On a more positive note – perhaps, the only one – Rome did well in the Ease of Settling In index as three in four expats said that they felt at home in the city and had managed to make new friends.

Milan

Like Rome, Milan (44th overall) fared poorly in the Working Abroad index. In particular, the northern city ranked in the bottom five for both work-life balance (46th) and working hours (48th).

On top of that, over one in four respondents didn’t feel that they were being paid fairly for their work, which contributed to the city ranking 46th in the Salary category.

Over half of expats living in Milan were unhappy with air quality in the city. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

As for the Quality of Life index, Milan performed better than Rome, ranking 33rd overall.

That said, it still registered a number of lows. Notably, the city came 40th in the Environment and Climate category, with over half of respondents (54 percent) reportedly unhappy with air quality – the global dissatisfaction rate stands at 19 percent.

About one in three were also unhappy with their personal financial situation and felt that their income wasn’t enough to lead a comfortable life.

READ ALSO: Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Milan?

Local administration was almost as big a problem in Milan as it was in Rome as the northern city came 48th in that category.

On this note, as many as 66 percent of expats found it hard to deal with Milan’s bureaucracy compared to 39 percent globally.