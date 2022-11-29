For members
LIVING IN ITALY
Rome and Milan rated two of the world’s ‘worst’ cities to live in
The Italian cities of Rome and Milan are among the ten worst in the world to move to, according to a new survey ranking both poorly in terms of career opportunities, job security and local administration.
Published: 29 November 2022 14:54 CET
Rome ranked 41st out of 50 in the latest Expat City Ranking from InterNations. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
CHRISTMAS
Seven of Italy’s most enchanting Christmas markets in 2022
Here are some of the most magical Christmas markets taking place in Italy this year.
Published: 28 November 2022 17:43 CET
