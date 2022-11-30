For members
RENTING
Reader question: How can I find an apartment to rent in Rome?
The Eternal City is a popular destination for foreigners wanting to stay for a few months or even years, but finding a place to rent can be complicated. Here's where to start.
Published: 30 November 2022 15:50 CET
Where should you start when looking for a place to rent in Rome? Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP.
PROPERTY
Why towns in Italy’s Salento are offering new residents up to €30,000
As if the sunny south-eastern tip of Italy wasn’t enticing enough, towns in Salento have now announced big cash incentives for people moving in. Why is this needed, and what’s the catch?
Published: 30 November 2022 15:42 CET
