Ischia landslide death toll rises to ten as two more bodies found

Rescue workers on Thursday found the bodies of two more victims of Saturday’s landslide on the Gulf of Naples island of Ischia, taking the death toll up to 10, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

The two victims found on Thursday had not yet been identified.

The search effort continued despite poor weather conditions as at least two people are still missing and feared dead after the disaster, which struck amid heavy rains on Saturday.

A wave of earth and debris crashed through the small town of Casamicciola Terme destroying houses and sweeping cars down to the sea.

Geologist Aniello Di Iorio told the Corriere della Sera daily there were “high risks” of further landslides on parts of Ischia, an island near Capri that is thronged with tourists in summer.

Experts said the disaster was caused by a fatal mix of deforestation, overdevelopment, and a lack of mitigation strategies.

People outside a damaged restaurant in Casamicciola. Photo by Eliano IMPERATO / AFP

National Council of Architects head Francesco Miceli said it was “a tragedy foretold”.

“This is not an isolated case, the risk areas are numerous and affect many regions of our country,” he said.

Italy needs to “quickly define more incisive territorial control strategies (and) concrete intervention programmes, and disburse adequate resources”, he said.

The disaster has also raised questions about the number of buildings constructed in areas that are at a high risk of flooding and landslides, often without permits.

On Sunday, the Italian government declared a state of emergency on the island and approved an initial allocation of two million euros in funding to address the aftermath of the landslide.

The peninsula, off Naples, is no stranger to states of emergency following earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or severe weather.

Casamicciola Terme, a spa resort of 8,000 inhabitants in winter on the lush island of Ischia, near Capri, was hit by an earthquake in 2017 that killed two people.

It was completely destroyed by a much more powerful earthquake at the end of the 19th century.