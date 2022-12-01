For members
STRIKES
Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?
Transport strikes are a frequent occurrence in Italy, but how disruptive are they usually and what else should you consider if you’re planning to travel? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 1 December 2022 17:29 CET
Delays or cancellations are possible when there's a nationwide transport strike in Italy, but how likely are they really? Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
STRIKES
How Italy’s transport strikes will impact travel on Friday
Transport workers in Italy have announced another strike on Friday, December 2nd: here's how travellers will be affected.
Published: 29 November 2022 13:23 CET
Updated: 30 November 2022 13:38 CET
Updated: 30 November 2022 13:38 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments