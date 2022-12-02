Read news from:
Ischia to evacuate 1,000 people over fears of further landslides

At least 1,100 people were set to be evacuated from the southern Italian island of Ischia on Friday ahead of more bad weather, after a landslide on Saturday left 11 dead and one missing.

Published: 2 December 2022 13:14 CET
Rain was expected to cause further damage on Friday in Ischia, southern Italy, as the clean-up and rescue effort continued almost a week after a deadly landslide. Photo by ELIANO IMPERATO / AFP

The island of Ischia was preparing to evacuate at least 1,100 people from their homes in and around Casamicciola, the town hit by a deadly landslide on Saturday, authorities in the Campania region said on Friday following a weather alert.

Rescuers on Ischia, in the Bay of Naples, are still searching for one person missing feared dead after heavy rains triggered a landslide on the island on Saturday.

The death toll from the landslide rose to 11 on Friday after three more bodies were found in the mud.

The risk of further landslides in the area is thought to be high later on Friday, as the Civil Protection Department issued an alert for Ischia and other parts of Campania warning that heavy rain is expected to hit the area from 4pm.

Up to 1,300 people could be evacuated in total with at least 600 buildings thought to be at risk in the affected area, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Officials stressed that evacuation would not be forced, but that it was necessary for the safety of residents.

A muddy street following heavy rains that caused a landslide in Casamicciola on Ischia on November 26th, 2022: Photo: Eliano IMPERATO/AFP

“The evacuation is a precaution,” Casamicciola councillor Simonetta Calcaterra told a press conference on Friday morning.

“There shouldn’t be violent rain, but there is a lot of mud in the area already affected by the landslide and it can become dangerous even with a little water.”

Evacuees will be housed in hotels and sports facilities in other parts of Ischia, according to reports.

Geologists warned following Saturday’s disaster that there were “high risks” of further landslides on parts of Ischia.

Experts said the landslide was caused by a fatal mix of overdevelopment, deforestation, and a lack of mitigation strategies.

On Monday, the island’s former mayor said he had tried to raise the alarm four days earlier and had asked for at-risk areas to be evacuated, but claimed his warnings were ignored.

Ischia landslide death toll rises to 11 as more bodies found

Rescuers on Thursday pulled another three bodies from the wreckage caused by a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, bringing the death toll to 11, with one woman still missing.

Published: 1 December 2022 13:36 CET
Updated: 1 December 2022 17:16 CET
The Italian fire service confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the bodies of two men and a woman had been found, and “the number of confirmed victims rises to 11”.

“The search continues for the last woman” still missing, it wrote on Twitter.

The victims found on Thursday had not yet been identified.

A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme on Saturday following heavy rains, destroying houses and sweeping cars to the sea.

Geologist Aniello Di Iorio told the Corriere della Sera daily there were “high risks” of further landslides on parts of Ischia, an island near Capri that is thronged with tourists in summer.

Experts said the disaster was caused by a fatal mix of deforestation, overdevelopment, and a lack of mitigation strategies.

People outside a damaged restaurant in Casamicciola. Photo by Eliano IMPERATO / AFP

National Council of Architects head Francesco Miceli said it was “a tragedy foretold”.

“This is not an isolated case, the risk areas are numerous and affect many regions of our country,” he said.

Italy needs to “quickly define more incisive territorial control strategies (and) concrete intervention programmes, and disburse adequate resources”, he said.

The disaster has also raised questions about the number of buildings constructed in areas that are at a high risk of flooding and landslides, often without permits.

On Sunday, the Italian government declared a state of emergency on the island and approved an initial allocation of two million euros in funding to address the aftermath of the landslide.

The peninsula, off Naples, is no stranger to states of emergency following earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or severe weather.

Casamicciola Terme, a spa resort of 8,000 inhabitants in winter on the lush island of Ischia, near Capri, was hit by an earthquake in 2017 that killed two people.

It was completely destroyed by a much more powerful earthquake at the end of the 19th century. 

