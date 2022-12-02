For members
The Italian holiday calendar for 2023
Italy gets a good number of public holidays, but they sometimes fall on a weekend. Here are the dates to plan for next year.
Published: 2 December 2022 09:52 CET
Italy has 11 national public holidays but Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are not among them. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
Rome and Milan rated two of the world’s ‘worst’ cities to live in for foreigners
Italy’s two biggest cities once again get poor marks this year from international residents for career prospects, job security and bureaucracy.
Published: 29 November 2022 14:54 CET
