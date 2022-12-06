EXPLAINED: Whatever happened to Venice’s ‘tourist tax’?

For an island surrounded by shallow waters and countless shoals, it sure seems oddly fitting that Venice’s long-discussed ‘tourist tax’ system continues to be hopelessly stranded.

First mooted in 2019, the idea to impose an entry fee on all day-trippers to regulate visitors’ inflow and supposedly solve the city’s overcrowding problems had been delayed by the second-worst flooding in Venice’s history first and by the Covid-19 pandemic after.

But all the pieces seemed to have finally fallen into place earlier this year, with Venice expected to get its much-touted tourism regulation system up and running by January 16th, 2023.

However, in what will hardly come as a surprise to anyone even remotely familiar with the project’s troubled history, the city administration has recently hit another snag and the entry-fee saga will now continue well into the new year.

While Venice’s comune (town hall) has vaguely attributed the latest deferral to the need to “change and improve” the project, a number of longstanding issues seem to have bogged down the city’s plan once more.

Firstly, a good deal of confusion still lingers over who exactly will be exempted from paying the entry fee (contributo d’accesso), which will range from three to ten euros based on the day and time of the year.

While tourists staying in the city overnight, residents, second-home owners and those studying or working in Venice have long been identified as exempt categories, local authorities have never quite clarified what their plans were in relation to people living in other Veneto provinces.

And, according to the latest media reports, a squabble between Venice’s administration and regional authorities over the status of Veneto residents – the region is reportedly pushing for a full exemption, which Venice seems to oppose for now – may have been the main reason behind the latest stand-off.

But a clearer definition of the plan’s exemptions isn’t the only outstanding item in the city’s to-do list, not by a long shot.

The administration’s failure to reach an agreement with local transport operators and port authorities over the enforcement of the new rules has largely contributed to the latest delay, and so have issues related to the planned online booking platform.

In particular, the comune had pledged earlier this year that the website allowing day-trippers to book and pay for their visit to the city would be ready by the end of 2022, but, with less than a month to go until the new year, no announcement has been made on the subject so far.

It is perhaps telling in this sense that the city’s still in the process of asking residents for comments and suggestions on the entry fee plan – the web page meant to record locals’ feedback on the project went live on Tuesday, December 6th and will remain available until January 7th.

So, as Venice’s administration works to solve the current issues and improve the plan based on residents’ input, when could we expect to see the system in operation?

Well, any changes made to the original project will have to be first approved by the city’s council (Consiglio Comunale), after which it’ll take months – perhaps, as many as six – to get the system ready to go.

This means that, even if the council somehow managed to approve the new plan by the end of the year, the project’s trial stages could only start next summer, with the local Feast of the Redeemer (Festa del Redentore) on July 15th potentially being the first real test bench for the whole system.

That said, given the project’s not-so-promising history, it’d be hard for anyone to bank on it.