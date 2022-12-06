For members
VENICE
EXPLAINED: Whatever happened to Venice’s ‘tourist tax’?
Venice’s long-discussed plan to charge day-trippers for access to the city was meant to come into effect in January, but, three years after the original proposal, the project has once again fallen into administrative quicksand.
Published: 6 December 2022 14:48 CET
First broached in 2019, Venice’s plan to make day-trippers pay for access to the city has once again been postponed. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
CHRISTMAS
Seven of Italy’s most enchanting Christmas markets in 2022
Here are some of the most magical Christmas markets taking place in Italy this year.
Published: 28 November 2022 17:43 CET
Updated: 30 November 2022 10:25 CET
Updated: 30 November 2022 10:25 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments