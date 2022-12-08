For members
DRIVING LICENCES
EXPLAINED: What’s in the Italian driving licence theory test?
The theory quiz is by far the most daunting part of Italy's driving test. We take a look at what the questions are about and what you’ll be asked to do on the day of the exam.
Published: 8 December 2022 12:21 CET
Taking Italy’s theory driving test can be a rather daunting task, especially for foreign nationals. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP
LIVING IN ITALY
How to adopt a pet from an Italian animal shelter
There are a great number of cats and dogs in Italian shelters, and an urgent need for more people willing to adopt. Here's how people in Italy can give them a home.
Published: 6 December 2022 17:01 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments