For members
MILAN
What are the 5 best Milan neighbourhoods for international residents?
Whether you're moving to Milan for the first time or are looking for a new neighbourhood to live in, here are the best 'quartieri' for foreign nationals.
Published: 8 December 2022 17:29 CET
Milan is the second-most popular Italian destination for English-speaking expats. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
PROTESTS
Climate activists throw paint at Milan’s La Scala ahead of opening night
Environmental activists hurled paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house on Wednesday in the latest a series of recent protests to focus attention on climate change.
Published: 7 December 2022 11:17 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments