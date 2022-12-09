Read news from:
ROME

Row erupts over Rome’s ‘ugly’ solar-powered Christmas tree

Rome's Christmas tree was at the centre of controversy again this year, as critics attacked the city council's decision to install solar panels in historic Piazza Venezia.

Published: 9 December 2022 11:13 CET
Workers install solar panels to power this year's Christmas tree in Rome’s Piazza Venezia. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Rome’s much-anticipated Christmas tree has arrived and its appearance has proved controversial once again this year. This time however, criticism was not over missing branches or lacklustre decorations but the installation of large photovoltaic panels at the tree’s base in Piazza Venezia, a Unesco world heritage site.

There’s a lot of pressure on Rome authorities each December to produce a decent Christmas tree after the city became notorious for a string of festive flops, including the 2018 incarnation, nicknamed ‘Spezzacchio’ (‘Broken’) by residents due to its notable lack of branches.

Most famously, the 2017 Christmas tree erected at a cost of nearly €50,000 earned the nickname ‘Spelacchio’ (‘Baldy’), thanks to its threadbare appearance and uncanny resemblance to a toilet brush.

Spelacchio, whose balding branches made headlines all over the world, was the successor of another ill-fated fir dubbed the ‘Austerity Tree’, labelled the ugliest in the world in 2016.

The appearance of the 2022 tree hasn’t been criticised, but its visible power supply has: a row has erupted among local politicians over the decision to install two giant photovoltaic panels at its base to power the lights on the tree as well as the illuminations on nearby shopping street Via del Corso.

Prominent right-wing figures such as Vittorio Sgarbi, an outspoken art critic and culture ministry undersecretary in the current government, slammed the idea as being inspired “by Greta Thunberg”.

Rome’s 2022 Christmas Tree in Piazza Venezia is powered by two large photovoltaic panels installed at its base. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Sgarbi described the initiative as “an exhibition of bogus environmentalism” and said the panels should not have been placed in the historic square.

The tree was quickly nicknamed “Fotovoltacchio” by politicians from the hard-right League.

But criticism also came from Linda Meleo, a former Rome councillor and member of the Five Star Movement, who said: “There are other ways of lighting the tree with clean energy without installing two panels which are objectively ugly”.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party, defended the decision to place the two panels by the tree, saying they were intended to “promote a culture of sustainability” and were appropriate at “this delicate moment linked to the war in Ukraine”.

“We made the right choice, it’s a choice marked by sustainability, practical but also symbolic,” he said, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

“We are at a time in which Europe sees the horror of war, many cities in Ukraine are without electricity, the price of energy is very high: we have a duty to promote renewable energy”.

He said the panels would cover the tree’s energy usage and lower carbon dioxide emissions by “more than 17 kilos a day”.

Rome’s Superintendency reportedly stated during the approval of the plan that the use of photovoltaic panels “must be considered an exception and in no case can the use of this technology constitute a precedent within the historic centre of Rome, a Unesco site”. 

Christmas displays in many of Italy’s cities are a little less flashy this year as councils try to keep costs down amid the European energy crisis.

LIVING IN ITALY

Rome and Milan rated two of the world’s ‘worst’ cities to live in for foreigners

Italy’s two biggest cities once again get poor marks this year from international residents for career prospects, job security and bureaucracy.

Published: 29 November 2022 14:54 CET
Rome and Milan rated two of the world’s 'worst' cities to live in for foreigners

With its stunning landscapes, good weather and culinary delights, Italy is often seen as a place where life is generally easy and relaxed.

But according to the latest study from InterNations, an information and networking site for people living overseas, life in some parts of the country is much less sweet than some people may think.

The 2022 Expat City Ranking has this year once again rated the Italian cities of Rome and Milan among the ten worst to live in worldwide for foreign nationals.

The ranking, based on a survey of nearly 12,000 international residents, placed Rome and Milan 41st and 44th out of 50 respectively this year, after publishing similarly dismal findings in previous years.

Both cities were again ranked very poorly in the Working Abroad index (which looks at career prospects, job security, work-life balance and work satisfaction) and in the Admin Topics category (mostly related to the overall performance of local administration offices).

Milan's Duomo cathedral

Milan ranked 44th overall in the 2022 Expat City Ranking, six places removed from Johannesburg, which came last. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Rome and Milan shared the bottom of the table with Frankfurt, Paris, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Hamburg, Vancouver, Tokyo, and Johannesburg, which ranked last, earning the unenviable title of ‘worst city to live in 2022’.

At the other end of the scale, Valencia (1st), Dubai, Mexico City, Lisbon and Madrid were named the five best cities to move to.

Here’s a more in-depth insight into how Rome and Milan each fared in the ranking. 

Rome

Rome (41st overall), performed poorly in the Career Prospects and Job Security categories, where it ranked 46th and 45th respectively. 

According to the survey, 38 percent of expats living in Rome were unhappy with the local job market, whereas 24 percent stated that moving to Italy’s capital had not improved their careers.

Things were even worse in the Admin category, where Rome came last worldwide.

Here, respondents reported significant difficulties in trying to get a visa, opening a bank account or dealing with local bureaucracy, with many lamenting the lack of online government services and information.

Finally, Rome ranked 41st for quality of life, with over one in three respondents reporting being dissatisfied with local transport services and 28 percent reporting issues with trying to access healthcare services.

On a more positive note – perhaps, the only one – Rome did well in the Ease of Settling In index as three in four expats said that they felt at home in the city and had managed to make new friends.

Milan

Like Rome, Milan (44th overall) fared poorly in the Working Abroad index. In particular, the northern city ranked in the bottom five for both work-life balance (46th) and working hours (48th). 

On top of that, over one in four respondents didn’t feel that they were being paid fairly for their work, which contributed to the city ranking 46th in the Salary category.

Milan's Vittorio Emanuele II gallery

Over half of expats living in Milan were unhappy with air quality in the city. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

 Milan performed better than Rome when it came to perceived quality of life, ranking 33rd overall.

That said, it still registered a number of lows. Notably, the city came 40th in the Environment and Climate category, with over half of respondents (54 percent) reportedly unhappy with air quality – the global dissatisfaction rate stands at 19 percent.

About one in three were also unhappy with their personal financial situation and felt that their income wasn’t enough to lead a comfortable life.

Local administration was almost as big a problem in Milan as it was in Rome as the northern city came 48th in that category. 

As many as 66 percent of respondents said they found it hard to deal with Milan’s bureaucracy, compared to 39 percent globally.

While Italy’s biggest cities, especially the capital, often come out poorly in quality of life indexes, smaller towns and cities generally score much better.

The northern cities of Bolzano and Trento are regularly named by Italian rankings as the best places to live in Italy, with Florence and Bologna usually featuring near the top too.

