SHOOTING

Rome shooting: What was behind attack that killed friend of Italy’s PM?

A man killed three women and wounded four other people, including a friend of the Italian prime minister, in a rare mass shooting in Rome on Sunday. Here's what we know about the incident so far.

Published: 12 December 2022 10:15 CET
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday identified one of shooting victims as her friend.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday identified one of shooting victims as her friend. Photo by Firdia Lisnawati / POOL / AFP.

A shooter opened fire on his apartment building’s residents’ association in a bar in a northern district of Rome on Sunday following an alleged dispute over housing, Italian media reported, sending shockwaves through Italy where such incidents are almost unheard of.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said in a Facebook post later on Sunday that one of the three victims was a friend.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting on Monday after what he called a “grave episode of violence.” In a tweet, he confirmed three people were killed in the shooting in the Fidene neighbourhood.

“The shooting occured in an enclosed outdoor seating area of the bar, called “Il Posto Giusto,” or “The Right Place”, he said.

Police had not issued a statement on Monday morning, but Meloni said the suspect had been arrested.

The suspected shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly used a Glock pistol stolen from a firing range.

In a post on his blog in November, he wrote of his conflictual relationship with the people managing the building, who he accused of trying to force him out of his lodgings.

Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the residents’ association, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” before opening fire.

Witnesses managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived.

Speaking in a video interview, Ciorba said the man was known to board members and had been previously reported to authorities for making threats against local residents, AP reported.

Of the three women who died of their wounds, one was Nicoletta Golisano, 50, mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was attending the meeting as treasurer.

Meloni revealed on Facebook they were friends and paid tribute to “a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, who was also a strong and fragile woman”.

In addition to Golisano, Sabrina Sperandio, 71, and Elisabetta Silenzi, 55, were also killed.

The two served respectively as councillor and accounting secretary of the residents’ association, according to La Repubblica.

An 80-year-old and 50-year-old woman were also taken to hospital with serious skull injuries, the outlet reported.

Though Italy has a higher rate of gun homicides compared to most other G8 countries, mass shootings such as those regularly seen in the US are extremely rare.

According to the latest available data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, there were 0.8 murders committed by firearms in Italy per 100,000 members of the population. That’s a long way off the USA’s figure of 3.8, but still the second highest of the G8 countries.

ROME

Row erupts over Rome’s ‘ugly’ solar-powered Christmas tree

Rome's Christmas tree was at the centre of controversy again this year, as critics attacked the city council's decision to install solar panels in historic Piazza Venezia.

Published: 9 December 2022 11:13 CET
Rome’s much-anticipated Christmas tree has arrived and its appearance has proved controversial once again this year. This time however, criticism was not over missing branches or lacklustre decorations but the installation of large photovoltaic panels at the tree’s base in Piazza Venezia, a Unesco world heritage site.

READ ALSO: Lights out: How Christmas in Italy will be different this year

There’s a lot of pressure on Rome authorities each December to produce a decent Christmas tree after the city became notorious for a string of festive flops, including the 2018 incarnation, nicknamed ‘Spezzacchio’ (‘Broken’) by residents due to its notable lack of branches.

Most famously, the 2017 Christmas tree erected at a cost of nearly €50,000 earned the nickname ‘Spelacchio’ (‘Baldy’), thanks to its threadbare appearance and uncanny resemblance to a toilet brush.

Spelacchio, whose balding branches made headlines all over the world, was the successor of another ill-fated fir dubbed the ‘Austerity Tree’, labelled the ugliest in the world in 2016.

The appearance of the 2022 tree hasn’t been criticised, but its visible power supply has: a row has erupted among local politicians over the decision to install two giant photovoltaic panels at its base to power the lights on the tree as well as the illuminations on nearby shopping street Via del Corso.

Prominent right-wing figures such as Vittorio Sgarbi, an outspoken art critic and culture ministry undersecretary in the current government, slammed the idea as being inspired “by Greta Thunberg”.

Rome’s 2022 Christmas Tree in Piazza Venezia is powered by two large photovoltaic panels installed at its base. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Sgarbi described the initiative as “an exhibition of bogus environmentalism” and said the panels should not have been placed in the historic square.

The tree was quickly nicknamed “Fotovoltacchio” by politicians from the hard-right League.

But criticism also came from Linda Meleo, a former Rome councillor and member of the Five Star Movement, who said: “There are other ways of lighting the tree with clean energy without installing two panels which are objectively ugly”.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party, defended the decision to place the two panels by the tree, saying they were intended to “promote a culture of sustainability” and were appropriate at “this delicate moment linked to the war in Ukraine”.

“We made the right choice, it’s a choice marked by sustainability, practical but also symbolic,” he said, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

“We are at a time in which Europe sees the horror of war, many cities in Ukraine are without electricity, the price of energy is very high: we have a duty to promote renewable energy”.

READ ALSO: Lights off and home working: Milan’s new energy-saving plan for winter 

He said the panels would cover the tree’s energy usage and lower carbon dioxide emissions by “more than 17 kilos a day”.

Rome’s Superintendency reportedly stated during the approval of the plan that the use of photovoltaic panels “must be considered an exception and in no case can the use of this technology constitute a precedent within the historic centre of Rome, a Unesco site”. 

Christmas displays in many of Italy’s cities are a little less flashy this year as councils try to keep costs down amid the European energy crisis.

