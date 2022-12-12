For members
How strikes will affect Italy to UK travel this Christmas
Anyone planning a trip between Italy and the UK this Christmas or New Year will have to consider a rapidly-increasing amount of strike action - though not on the Italian side. Here's what you need to know about holiday travel.
How will strikes affect travel in Italy this week?
A series of strikes against the new government's proposed budget will affect travel in areas across Italy this week. Here's what to look out for.
Published: 12 December 2022 13:04 CET
